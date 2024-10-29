Shams Charania gives an update on Stephen Curry's injury and how long he could potentially be out. (1:18)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Andrew Wiggins will miss the Golden State Warriors' game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday because of a lower back strain.

Wiggins was considered questionable heading into the day after his back tightened up after Sunday's loss to the LA Clippers. On Monday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said there was no play or incident that led to the injury, but that Wiggins' back just tightened up randomly.

The Warriors will also be without Stephen Curry (ankle) and De'Anthony Melton (back).

After Curry exited Sunday's game in the fourth quarter, Wiggins took on the primary scoring responsibility, finishing the game with 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-8 from 3.

The Warriors have been wanting Wiggins to score more -- returning to being a 20-point-per-game scorer, and becoming the team's secondary scorer behind Curry.

Even though he missed training camp and two preseason games with an illness, the organization has been extremely pleased with Wiggins' conditioning and assertiveness since the season began, priming him for what they believe will be a bounce-back year.