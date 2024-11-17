Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards was fined $35,000 by the NBA for making an obscene gesture on the court during his team's NBA Cup win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

The league announced the fine Sunday, saying it occurred with 3:15 left in the first period.

That was how much time remained when Edwards was called for an offensive foul, and not long afterward television cameras captured him directing the gesture toward the stands as he walked to the Minnesota bench.

The NBA fined Edwards $40,000 in January for "repeatedly publicly criticizing the officiating" following a 107-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Edwards finished with 36 points against the Kings, a game in which Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox scored an NBA season-high 60 points.

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.