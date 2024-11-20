Open Extended Reactions

Point guard Elfrid Payton has signed with the New Orleans Pelicans, the team announced Wednesday.

Payton, the No. 10 pick in the 2014 draft, went to training camp with the Pelicans and rejoins the team after recent injuries to starting guards Dejounte Murray (fractured hand) and CJ McCollum (right adductor soreness).

The Pelicans are without Murray, McCollum, Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins and Herb Jones as they enter Wednesday night's game at the Cleveland Cavaliers, for which they also ruled out Brandon Ingram (ankle sprain) and Trey Murphy (hamstring injury management).

Payton, 30, is entering his ninth NBA season and was a teammate with Pelicans coach Willie Green on the 2014-15 Orlando Magic. Payton played for the Pelicans in 2018-19, recording six triple-doubles on the season.

The Pelicans waived guard Jaylen Nowell to create roster space. A six-year NBA player, Nowell averaged 8.4 points and 2.3 assists in 21 minutes over seven games for the Pelicans.

Payton (6-foot-3) was named first-team All-Rookie in 2015 and has averaged 10.1 points, 5.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds in his career. He last played in 2021-22 for the Phoenix Suns, appearing in 50 games.