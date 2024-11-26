Open Extended Reactions

Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for aggressively pursuing a game official during live play.

The fine stems from Brown charging the refs after a foul was not called following Colby Jones' drive to the basket in the second quarter of the Kings' 108-103 loss to the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Brown, instead, was assessed a technical foul.

Brown, 54, previously has been punished by the league for his conduct toward officials.

He was fined $50,000 on Jan. 16, two days after entering the court of play while yelling at referee Intae Hwang, leading to the coach's ejection in a 143-142 overtime loss at the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brown then used a laptop during his postgame news conference to point out multiple calls with which he disagreed.

In 2012, when he coached the Los Angeles Lakers, Brown was suspended one game without pay and fined $25,000 for making contact with an official.

A two-time NBA Coach of the Year, Brown has a 449-296 career record as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Lakers and Kings.