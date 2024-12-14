Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Pistons are waiving center Paul Reed, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

The move was made to give Detroit roster and salary flexibility with the NBA trade deadline less than two months away. The Pistons have one day now to reach the salary floor after moving on from Reed.

The Pistons are about $1.4 million below the salary floor and have two open roster spots.

In 12 games, Reed averaged 4.8 points and 1.9 rebounds in 10.4 minutes.

The Pistons (10-16) have been seeking consistency after posting back-to-back victories only twice this season. They host the Miami Heat on Monday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.