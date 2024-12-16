Coach Doc Rivers talks to Malika Andrews about the Bucks' resurgence and their matchup against Oklahoma City in the NBA Cup championship. (1:47)

LAS VEGAS -- Milwaukee Bucks guards Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard missed practice Monday but both are listed as probable for Tuesday's NBA Cup final against the Oklahoma City Thunder at T-Mobile Arena.

Middleton missed practice due to an illness while Lillard experienced some discomfort in his right calf.

Lillard said he felt the discomfort during the second quarter of Saturday's semifinal against the Atlanta Hawks but expects to play Tuesday.

"I just kind of irritated it a little bit, so it was just some discomfort," Lillard said Monday afternoon. "When I have something with my calf, sometimes I start panicking. But I knew it wasn't nothing serious. Just a little irritation. So I've just been doing treatment and doing all the stuff to try to get ahead of it and just get ready for tomorrow."

Lillard has played in all but three games this season for Milwaukee, averaging 25.7 points and 7.5 assists on 45% shooting from the field.

Middleton has played in only four games this season, averaging 7.0 points, 5.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds. He sat out the Bucks' first 21 games while recovering from offseason surgeries on both of his ankles.

The three-time All-Star, who was part of Milwaukee's NBA championship in 2021 and USA Basketball's run to Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games later that summer, had six points for the Bucks on Saturday in the team's semifinal win over Atlanta as the team works to incorporate him back into the lineup.

"He's smart enough to find his way into it, and obviously we're going to have a lot of opportunity for him," Lillard said. "The opportunity will be there, but we're not going to try to force it or nothing like that.

"We've got a good thing going. We've figured out a lot of things. I don't think he's someone we need to overly help or be concerned with working him in. It will happen organically."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.