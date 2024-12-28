Jusuf Nurkic, Naji Marshall and P.J. Washington are all ejected after a brief fight breaks out in the third quarter between the Mavericks and Suns. (1:43)

Open Extended Reactions

Mavericks forward Naji Marshall has been suspended four games without pay and Suns center Jusuf Nurkic has been suspended three games without pay for their role in a fight between the players during Dallas' 98-89 win Friday night, the NBA has announced.

Additionally, Mavericks forward P.J. Washington was suspended one game without pay for escalating the altercation.

The incident occurred after Nurkic was called for an offensive foul while being guarded by Daniel Gafford with 9:02 left in the third quarter. Nurkic then confronted Marshall before taking an open-handed swing at his head. Marshall then responded with a punch. Washington quickly shoved Nurkic to the ground before the teams were separated.

The referees reviewed the play before deciding that all three players would be ejected.

Following the on-court incident, Marshall attempted to further engage Nurkic in a hostile manner in the corridor outside the locker rooms, the league said.

Marshall will begin serving his four-game suspension and Washington will serve his one-game suspension Saturday night when the Mavericks visit the Portland Trail Blazers. Nurkic will also begin his three-game suspension Saturday, with the Suns visiting the Golden State Warriors.