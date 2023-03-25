Lightning beat Firebirds to win Super Netball Qld derby

Diamonds shooters Cara Koenen and Steph Wood have put on a first-half clinic to set up the Sunshine Coast Lightning's 65-55 Super Netball away win over the Queensland Firebirds.

Lightning won the inaugural Queensland Cup and took derby bragging rights as they went to 2-0 and the Firebirds dropped to 0-2.

The Firebirds were unable to slow the speed of the Lightning's ball movement and when the ball got into the circle, the visitors didn't miss.

Sunshine Coast made all 39 of their first-half shots while Queensland converted just 67 per cent.

Lightning shot at 95 per cent as Koenen made 52 of 53 attempts for the match and Wood 11 of 13, with the latter adding a game-high 25 assists.

Lightning surged away from the mid-point of the first quarter, turning a two-point lead into seven by quarter-time.

It was one-way traffic in the second, with Lightning outscoring the Firebirds 18-7 to build a 39-21 halftime lead.

It was a much more competitive game in the second half as Queensland lifted their intensity, outscoring the Lightning 34-26.

"The discipline to stick to the game plan and really punish turnovers has been a huge focus and I thought we did that really well today," Lightning coach Belinda Reynolds told Fox Sports.

"In defence today I thought we were a little bit on the back foot so that's something we will definitely look to tidy up."

Firebirds coach Bec Bulley made changes for the start of the second half and the home team lifted.

Kim Ravaillion was switched from centre to wing defence in place of Gabi Simpson, with Macy Gardner taking over at centre and Emily Moore replacing Mia Stower at goal attack.

"We weren't getting enough ball but we fixed that up in the second half," Bulley said.

"When you're down by 18 goals you've got to try something. I just thought I'd mix it up a little bit and I though the girls that came on did a really good job."

Defender Ruby Bakewell-Doran was in the forefront of the Brisbane revival, notching a match-high five interceptions and tallying six deflections.

Queensland won the third quarter 18-15 to trail 54-39 at three-quarter time and outscored Lightning 16-11 in the last.

Donnelll Wallam made 41 of 53 for Queensland, but the Firebirds shot just 73 per cent for the game and missed nine of their 12 two-point Super shots.