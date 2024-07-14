Swifts win dramatic derby, hand Giants wooden spoon

Open Extended Reactions

Little-known Uneeq Palavi's last-ditch goal has delivered the NSW Swifts a heart-stopping 72-71 Super Netball victory over the Giants, who have been consigned to their first-ever wooden spoon.

Tongan international Palavi, drafted in as a temporary replacement player three weeks ago, drained 17 shots without a miss, including the match-winner with three seconds to go, in a stunning fourth-quarter performance in Sunday's Sydney derby at a sold-out, full-voiced Ken Rosewall Arena.

The loser of Sunday's Sydney derby was assured a historic maiden wooden spoon, an ignominy both sides were desperate to avoid.

The Swifts, last year's runners-up and winners of three premierships, trailed at every change and looked on track to close a difficult season with an eighth successive defeat before producing a 21-16 fourth-quarter flourish.

Helen Housby of the Swifts shoots against the Giants. Matt King/Getty Images

That protracted losing streak was compounded with off-court issues, highlighted by the shock termination of star sharpshooter Samantha Joseph-Wallace's contract due to "a matter which concerned her behaviour within the team environment".

Palavi applied the clinical finishing touches after teammate veteran English attacker Helen Housby's long-range prowess had earlier kept the Swifts in the hunt.

"This one meant a lot to us," an emotional Housby said post-match, tears welling in her eyes.

"We were fighting for bottom of the ladder but I think the pride of NSW is really special and really important.

"I don't think anybody from the outside world knows exactly what we've been through this season.

"There's been a lot of things going on, publicly and behind the scenes.

"I'm just incredibly proud of the girls and proud to be a Swift."

Giants attackers Jo Harten and Sophie Dwyer were on song early, feasting on the midcourt supremacy of Jamie-Lee Price and Maddie Hay to lead 21-17 at quarter-time before the Swifts rode Housby's two-point shooting to trim the gap to 37-34 at half-time.

Housby shrugged off an accidental elbow to the jaw to give the three-time champions a pulse.

Skipper Harten and defender Matilda McDonell continued to keep the Swifts at arm's length in the third term before the shell-shocked Giants were mowed down in the fourth.

Near-flawless, NSW missed one shot and committed one turnover in the final term, marching ahead 71-65 inside the last 90 seconds before the Giants rattled off three straight deuces to suddenly tie the scores, only to be denied by Palavi.