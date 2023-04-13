The 2023 NFL draft is fast approaching, and teams are finalizing their boards and figuring out which prospects might be available when they pick. We're two weeks removed Round 1, which will take place April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App).

To prepare, we're giving you information from all angles. We had each of our 32 NFL Nation reporters answer questions about the mindset of the team they cover heading into the draft, then asked analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid to give the inside scoop on what they're hearing about each team and which prospects could be fits throughout the draft.

Could Houston really pass up a quarterback at No. 2 overall? Will Philadelphia go defense with both of its first-round picks? And how is Green Bay approaching this draft with the lingering trade of Aaron Rodgers still coming? Here's everything our experts know, starting with the NFC East and going through each division:

NFC EAST

Top picks: Nos. 26, 58, 90

The Cowboys have had several first-round hits in recent years. Is there a prospect fans would consider a home run at No. 26?