Senior Bowl week has arrived, with top prospects from the 2024 NFL draft class competing head-to-head over three days of practice sessions. The annual invite-only showcase event -- which includes a game Saturday (1 p.m. ET on NFL Network) -- provides scouts, coaches and front office executives from all 32 NFL teams an up-close look at more than 100 players. In the past, the event was reserved for seniors and juniors with undergraduate degrees, but a rule change has now opened it up to juniors who have declared for the draft.

There are two-hour practice sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. You can check out coverage of practice Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPNU/ESPN App, and then 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN App.

NFL draft analysts Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates are on hand to break down the top names to watch and what those prospects need to show this week, including some of the quarterbacks in attendance. Our crew also picks potential risers and makes predictions for what will happen over the next week. (And be sure to check back all week on ESPN.com for top risers and standouts.) Let's dive in.

Which prospect are you most excited to see at practices in Mobile?