The second round of the 2024 NFL draft kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on April 26 (ESPN, ABC, ESPN App), and there are still plenty of talented prospects waiting to be selected. Let's re-stack the board after 32 names were called in Round 1. Scouts Inc. powers ESPN's Draftcast rankings, and their board -- assembled through draft analyst Steve Muench's evaluations -- has the best players still available, along with each prospect's grade in parentheses.

Go to Draftcast

1. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa (90)

2. Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois (90)

3. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama (89)

4. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas (88)

5. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia (88)

6. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri (87)

7. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State (86)

8. Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State (86)

9. Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan (86)

10. Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M (86)

11. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas (86)

12. Junior Colson, LB, Michigan (85)

13. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia (85)

14. T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State (84)

15. Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan (84)

16. Payton Wilson, LB, NC State (84)

17. Maason Smith, DT, LSU (84)

18. Javon Bullard, S, Georgia (83)

19. Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina (83)

20. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota (83)

21. Max Melton, CB, Rutgers (82)

22. Cole Bishop, S, Utah (82)

23. Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon (82)

24. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame (82)

25. Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama (82)