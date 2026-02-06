Bad Bunny before Super Bowl: 'You don't have to learn Spanish -- learn to dance'

Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- No Spanish? No problem.

In a conversation with Apple Music Radio hosts Ebro Darden and Zane Lowe days ahead of his Super Bowl LX halftime performance Sunday, Grammy-winning musician Bad Bunny reassured fans they don't have to speak his native language to enjoy the show.

"It's gonna be fun, it's gonna be easy," the 31-year-old said. "People only have to worry about dance. ... They don't even have to learn Spanish. It's better if they learn to dance. There's no better dance than the one that can come from the heart... that's the only thing they need to worry about, to have fun and enjoy, and of course, choose your team at the game."

The Puerto Rican musician, whose given name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was greeted at the Thursday morning news conference with a chorus of fans yelling, "Benito," as he arrived for the pre-Super Bowl event wearing a gray fur coat, a gray pinstriped suit, a gray double-pointed beanie and oversized sunglasses.

"I want to bring to the stage, of course, a lot of my culture, but I don't want to give any spoilers," he said. "It's gonna be fun, and it's going to be a party."

The international superstar joked that he had a very rigorous schedule to prepare for the show.

"Eating smashburgers and thinking about the Super Bowl halftime show at 4 a.m.," he said. "That's what I've been doing to get prepared ... No, I've been working out, getting healthy. I haven't even been playing that much dominoes, and it's killing me, bro."

Though this is his first time headlining at the Super Bowl, he appeared as part of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's performance at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Thursday, he was mum about potential surprise guests this year.

"Of course, I have a lot of guests," he said. "It's gonna be my family, my friends or all the Latino community around the world that support me."

Less than a week removed from winning three Grammys, including Album of the Year for "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS," Bad Bunny spoke about the personal importance of his most recent album.

"I think it's one of the most ... special project[s] I've done, because it brought me to here," he said. "I wasn't looking for anything of this. I wasn't looking for the Album of the Year at the Grammys. ... I wasn't looking to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. I was looking to connect with my roots, connect with my people more than ever, connect with myself, with my history, with my culture, and I did in a very honest way."

He added that he isn't motivated by the recognition or fame he's received throughout his career.

"I was never looking for this," he said. "My biggest pleasure is to create, have fun doing it and connect with the people. When I drop a song ... and people connect with me, that's the best feeling. And that's what I'm always looking [for] every time I'm at the studio working. That's why I always work with friends, because to me, it's a very intimate space."