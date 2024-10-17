Open Extended Reactions

The Boston Bruins are celebrating their centennial game in style, unveiling special uniforms Thursday. The limited-edition sweater will be worn against the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 1.

That date marks the 100th anniversary of the Bruins' first game against the Montreal Maroons on Dec. 1, 1924.

The look combines multiple elements of the past with a vision for the future. An example is the anniversary crest, which fuses the vintage spokes worn by legends Bobby Orr and Ray Bourque with the varsity "B" the franchise has worn since 2007.

The jersey draws inspiration from the 1980s, a decade in which the Bruins had four 100-win seasons and embodies the franchises' core values, according to a news release. The sleeves and socks are gold with a modern take on traditional striping, a nod to previous players who donned the Spoked-B.

A new centennial patch is featured with a nod to Dec. 1 and brings back the metallic gold as an accent around the Bruins bear.

"The Centennial Game will be a special moment for our organization and more importantly, our fans, so the jersey design had to be fit for the occasion," Boston Bruins president Cam Neely said. "There are so many elements for both fans and the players to enjoy."

An element that Neely highlighted appears on the bottom hemline. The team's core values -- tradition, grit, passion and heart -- are embedded there, alongside the score of their first game displayed on the collar.