Johnson leads Warriors to 32-30 NRL win over Sharks

Shaun Johnson has come back to haunt Cronulla, kicking a penalty goal with 90 seconds left to seal a gutsy, heart-in-mouth 32-30 NRL win for the Warriors.

The Kiwi outfit trailed for the near entirety of Sunday's game at a rain-soaked PointsBet Stadium until they were awarded a penalty for a push on Josh Curran as he attempted to catch a loose ball he had hacked ahead.

Johnson, who spent three years at Cronulla before returning to the Warriors in 2022, added the penalty from 40 metres out to put his side in front but more drama was to come.

The Sharks, who were without captain Dale Finucane due to a sin bin for a hip-drop tackle in the final 10 minutes, kicked off with the clock ticking down.

Johnson was penalised for an offside on that kick-off and Nicho Hynes was tasked with drawing the Sharks level from the sideline after the hooter had gone.

Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The Cronulla No.7's kick didn't have the legs and the Warriors celebrated wildly as they registered their fourth win of the season.

They had no right to catch the Sharks after Craig Fitzgibbon's side went 20 points ahead after as many minutes, with a Hynes penalty and tries from Teig Wilton, Ronaldo Mulitalo and Sione Katoa.

A scrappy try from Wayde Egan got the Kiwi men rolling and Marata Niukore doubled their tally when he barged over the top of Matt Moylan.

Will Kennedy breezed in for Cronulla and any hope of a comeback looked to have been extinguished when Niukore was sin-binned for a hip-drop tackle on Siosifa Talakai on the stroke of halftime.

Down a man and away from home, old Warriors sides might have crumbled.

But Andrew Webster's men seem to be made of sterner stuff and by the time Niukore came back on, Johnson and Edward Kosi had got them back to within two points of the Sharks.

A dropped ball from Warriors fullback Chanrze Nicoll-Klokstad led to Mulitalo adding his second of the afternoon but with Hynes unable to convert the Sharks had a buffer of just six points with 20 minutes remaining.

A cavalier line from Josh Curran cut the deficit and Johnson converted to tie the game up with 13 minutes left.

A torrential downpour ensued and the match took a further turn when Finucane was sin-binned for a hip drop tackle on Nicoll-Klokstad.

With less than 90 seconds left the Sharks chanced their arm and when the ball went to ground, Curran hacked it ahead.

As he gave chase, the forward was pushed in the back by Sharks prop Royce Hunt and referee Ben Cummins awarded the Warriors a penalty.