Raiders edge Souths amid Harawira-Naera concerns

Josh Papalii and Jack Wighton's sudden State of Origin retirements have been vindicated after the pair guided Canberra to a 33-26 defeat of South Sydney in a match overshadowed by a worrying medical incident involving Raiders forward Corey Harawira-Naera.

The 28-year-old Harawira-Naera collapsed after taking a regulation hit-up during the second half at Accor Stadium and began twitching on the ground, apparently experiencing a seizure.

Play stopped for more than 10 minutes, with the forward responsive and conscious as he left the field in a medicab to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Corey Harawira-Naera of the Raiders was driven off the field on a medi-cab. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Papalii and Wighton would have been firmly in the frame for selection in this year's Origin series before their sudden withdrawals to focus on their Raiders duties.

The pair will be at peace with the decision after they helped Canberra withstand three injuries and a Cody Walker master-class to consolidate their spot in the top eight.

As well as the loss of Harawira-Naera, the Raiders had earlier been forced to overcome a knee injury to fullback Seb Kris and also lost winger and back-up fullback Jordan Rapana to a concussion in the final 10 minutes.

The Rabbitohs' Origin contingent Latrell Mitchell, Jai Arrow and captain Cameron Murray missed Saturday's clash, as did injured leading try-scorer Campbell Graham. Those absences looked to have thwarted Souths early.

Papalii and Corey Horsburgh conspired to help the Raiders put on three tries in 10 minutes and more first-half points than the Rabbitohs have conceded all season (18).

Horsburgh crossed for Canberra's first directly after Papalii (211 run metres) broke the line, and his shift to the right edge proved a masterstroke when his own burst of speed led to the Raiders' third four-pointer.

Tom Starling of the Raiders celebrates scoring a try. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

But Souths weren't out of the fight, though, as Walker sparked their attack even without his usual partner in crime Mitchell.

The league's leader in try assists came up with three on the back of his trademark passing game.

He had a fourth off the boot, sending Damien Cook over in the 68th minute with a grubber kick that allowed the hooker to bounce back from his surprise State of Origin omission.

Just as Walker was working to prevent a Raiders boilover, Wighton turned it on in his first game against Souths since signing a long-term contract to join the Redfern club from next year.

He sent a bullet pass to Jarrod Croker on the left side that allowed the Raiders to regain the lead through Tom Starling.

Albert Hopoate had his third try, and the match-winner, directly after Wighton broke through the defence in the 73rd minute.