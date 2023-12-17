Stocking fillers: What's on your NRL club's Christmas wish list?

Open Extended Reactions

Some of them have been naughty, some have been nice, but every NRL team has sent Santa a letter asking for something special this Christmas. What will be waiting under the tree for each of the 17 teams and how will it help them navigate the 2024 season? We take a look at this year's NRL Christmas wish list.

Brisbane Broncos

A one year older, more mature Reece Walsh - Walsh established himself as one of the NRL's premier fullbacks last season, providing the Broncos with the attacking flair that carried them all the way to within minutes of winning the grand final. Coach Kevin Walters will be bounding down the stairs on Christmas morning hoping that Santa will have left him a fullback that is capable of going to a whole new level of consistency and maturity. It's not a lot to ask, but could make a huge difference for the Broncos.

Canberra Raiders

A new Jack Wighton - Sure Wighton might not have been the greatest player to ever pull on the lime green jersey, but at his very best he would just about sneak into the all time top 17 for the Raiders. He was certainly the driving force behind most of their recent success and will leave an enormous hole in the team heading into 2024. If Santa could just wrap up the next Jack Wighton for Ricky Stuart to unwrap on Christmas morning, Canberra will be a much happier place.

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Some early cohesion and positive results - The Bulldogs will run out for their first game of the season in 2024 with half the players still trying to remember the names of their teammates. There has been such a major roster clean-out that Cameron Ciraldo's most difficult task will be having these player form a cohesive unit, capable of threatening their opponents each week. That process will start with deciding his best line-up, another monumental job considering the number of utility style players they now have on the books. If Santa could just work a little magic and make these players look like they've known each other since juniors, they might even win a game or two.

Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

A fresh start - After a relatively disappointing end to the 2023 season the Sharks have had somewhat of a mini cleanout themselves, letting Matt Moylan go, as well as Connor Tracey, with Wade Graham retiring. The Sharks haven't been all that active on the player market, but coach Craig Fitzgibbon will have a plan to move on from Moylan who, for better or worse, was a key part of their structure in recent years. The Sharks will be hoping for greater consistency and a deep run unto the finals in 2024.

Dolphins

A finals appearance farewell present for Wayne - It is a Christmas present the Dolphins will happily wait a full season to unwrap, a shot at the finals in Wayne Bennett's last year as head coach. The Dolphins surprised everyone in 2023 with an excellent start to their debut season, before they faded, thanks in a large part to injuries, towards the backend of the season. They have made some very astute purchases and will be keen to send Wayne out on a high.

Gold Coast Titans

Des Hasler at his chin-up demanding best - The Titans have been notorious for underachieving over the years, but that is a word that new coach Hasler has not tolerated during his many years in the job. He will be on every player's back through the preseason making sure they are as physically prepared as any team has ever been and he will demand excellence from the first kick-off. His old mate Kieran Foran knows what playing in a Hasler team is all about and together they hope to lift the club to new heights.

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

The real Luke Brooks - Sure, the Sea Eagles know Luke Brooks is on his way to the club, after finally escaping the Tigers, but what exactly are they getting? With a little bit of help from Santa they will see Brooks realise his full potential on the Northern Beaches. After struggling to carry the Tigers on his back for many years, he will slot nicely into the halves next to one of the league's greatest in Daly Cherry-Evans. The pressure will be off, he can relax, and let his abundant natural talents bubble to the surface.

Melbourne Storm

A new spark - Something was missing last season from the Storms' play, something elusive, something seemingly unstoppable. Whether that was the speed of fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen, or the normally destructive nature of Cameron Munster, the Storm didn't possess the usual fear factor. In previous years, most teams facing the Storm assumed they were in for a very tough day at the office. Although they only lost eight games and finished third, the Storm seemed to have lost that air of invincibility in 2023. They want it back, thanks Santa.

Newcastle Knights

A full season of good health for Kalyn Ponga - The Knights showed just how good they could be last year with Ponga fit and at his best. Back in his favoured fullback position he was good enough to win the Dally M Medal despite missing six full games due to injury. If he can avoid the head knocks and stay on the field the whole season, the Knights are looking at playing finals football again. With halfback Jack Cogger back after impressing at the Panthers, 2024 is looking mighty promising for the Knights.

North Queensland Cowboys

A big bag of consistency - It was hard to work out what was going on with the Cowboys last season, after they finished third on the ladder in 2022. They had every chance to make the finals again, but lost five of their last seven games to limp home eleventh. Coach Todd Payten will want his players to perform from the opening round and to abolish the defensive lapses which saw them lose games they could easily have won.

Parramatta Eels

A brand new premiership window - The Eels went from grand finalists in 2022 to missing the finals all together just a year later. Not a lot has changed personnel-wise, with quality outside backs still looking thin on the ground. Josh Hodgson is gone, leaving the hooking role open, and with Santa's help a solution can be found there that will allow the Eels to better utilise one of the league's best halves combinations. It would be a shame to see Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses miss the finals again.

Penrith Panthers

Some stability after the Jarome Luai signing saga - Rumour has it that Luai announced to his teammates on the weekend that he will be heading to the Wests Tigers in 2025. He responded to those reports by saying nothing had been signed as yet. Luai is locked in to play out the 2024 season at the Panthers, but the question over his future has been hovering around the club like a bad smell. The Panthers stood firm on the amount they want to pay Luai, while it is obvious that other clubs could afford to be much more generous. Luai needs to do what is best for himself and his family, and hopefully it will be all cleared up before the Christmas presents are opened.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Off field harmony - There were all kinds of rumblings emanating from Redfern last season, with coach Jason Demetriou having his authority undermined from within, as the team finished a disappointing ninth. The front office stepped up and re-signed Demetriou to a three-year extension following an end of season review that saw some hefty changes made to the football department. The Bunnies will be hoping Santa can deliver a team ready to focus all their attention on what goes on once the referee blows his whistle.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Turn the Flanagans into the new Clearys - Shane Flanagan becomes the latest coach tasked with turning the Dragons' fortunes around and one of his early signings was his son Kyle. Kyle was unfairly lumped with a lot of criticism during his time at the Bulldogs. Playing behind a beaten pack he struggled at halfback, before making a return from blitzing reserve grade as a hooker. It is yet to be seen where Shane will play him at the Dragons, but if they can squeeze anywhere near the amount of success the Clearys have had out of their father-son relationship, the Dragons faithful will be more than happy.

Sydney Roosters

The best out of Joseph Suaali'i before he departs - 2024 is the final season before the great code swap, one potentially outstanding winger for another as Suaali'i packs up to head over to rugby union, while Mark Nawaqanitawase passes him on his way to rugby league. Suaali'i has shown flashes of brilliance for the Roosters, in a backline filled with stars. The Roosters would love for him to play a major part in a run at the premiership before he takes off for the ongoing humiliation of representing the Waratahs and Wallabies.

New Zealand Warriors

A rejuvenated and unstoppable RTS - Roger Tuivasa Sheck returns to the Warriors in 2024 just when the club looks like it is one or two ingredients away from baking a premiership pie. RTS at his very best possesses the kind of magic that can help take the Warriors all the way. After two seasons in the rugby union wilderness, he will be keen to show that he hasn't lost any of the spark that made him one of the league's most watchable players. The Warriors want Santa to make sure RTS still has all of his natural gifts.

Wests Tigers

A new board and front office - Surprise! Santa came early for the Wests Tigers with the dismissal of the seven-man board, including Chairman Lee Hagipantelis, and the resignation of CEO Justin Pascoe, following an off-season review into the Tigers' troubles. Into the breach step two very experienced and highly credentialed operators in Shane Richardson and Barry O'Farrell. If any pair are capable of turning this dumpster fire around it is these two. Now Tigers fans everywhere just want to see Benji Marshall work some magic on the field.