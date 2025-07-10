Unacceptable capitulation: Who should wear the blame for Blues' Origin flop?

Open Extended Reactions

New South Wales have somehow managed to do it again, to lose the unlosable State of Origin series, to bow down to Queensland when everything indicated that the Blues should win comfortably. NSW have crushed their supporters again, just when dreams of ongoing dominance had been dancing around in their heads. Forget it, the Blues just don't get Origin, the series will always belong to the Maroons.

After a convincing 18-6 Game I victory in Brisbane, the Blues looked certain to retain the shield they won last year. Queensland? They threw their pick-and-stick mantra out the window and sacked captain Daly Cherry-Evans, among other key changes ahead of Game II. Into the No.7 jersey came Tom Dearden, who plays five-eighth for the Cowboys. Dearden was last seen on Wednesday night wearing the Wally Lewis Medal around his neck, the award given to the player of the series, he was that good in the two games he played.

The Blues travelled to Perth for Game II with Jarome Luai named to replace injured five-eighth Mitchell Moses. Matt Burton, who had been 18th man for Game I, and arguably one of the form five-eighths in the NRL at that point, was overlooked for Luai. Luai had history with Nathan Cleary of course, but had also been largely ineffective for the Tigers in 2025. The Blues lost the first half 26-6, before winning the second half 18-0. There series would go to a decider in Sydney.

Blues head coach Laurie Daley looks on during training. Matt King/Getty Images

There was no need for player changes, the Blues were unlucky in Perth, with Zac Lomax missing three conversions which could have wrapped up the series. The same players, at home, with a full house, clearly the better team, everything to play for, perfect conditions, the question was not whether the Blues would win, but by how many.

Once again the opening 40 minutes in Sydney was a disaster, this time there wasn't a lop-sided penalty count to blame. The ball movement was clunky, Luai looked lost, Cleary was pedestrian, and when under pressure the Blues' defence cracked. Harry Grant's try from dummy-half summed up the the loss of not only Game III, but the whole series. A hungry, determined and driven Origin defence would never have let Grant slip through like that. Again, a better second half from the Blues was not enough to save the day.

The Maroons held aloft their 25th State of Origin shield, in Sydney.

And who is to blame this time? Well, lets start with the new/old coach, one of the nicest blokes you could ever meet in the game, one of the most naturally talented players to ever pull on a jersey -- but an abject failure as a State of Origin coach.

Queensland players and staff celebrate winning the 2025 State of Origin series. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Daley's record as New South Wales coach across his two tenures now stands at one series win from six in charge, with a game winning rate of below 39%. It has been said that an Origin coach is responsible for winding his players up and pointing them in the right direction. It is more about impressing the passion of the occasion upon them, firing them up to give their lives for their state in the Origin arena. These players are the best of the best, you're not going to teach them much about the game. You need them to agree with your plan and you need them ready to give their all for you and the state. During Daley's first tenure, Queensland had a clear talent advantage. Arguments for his re-hiring included that he deserved a shot, but this time with the Blues having a clear talent advantage.

"While I was disappointed with the result, I think the players have had a really good campaign, we just didn't nail the moments," Daley said after the series defeat.

"We've got to make sure we're better at that. I don't see any reason why that group can't [win it next year] ... no issues there, mate."

The Blues players defended Daley in the wake of the loss.

"He wasn't the reason that we lost tonight. It was us as players," halfback Nathan Cleary said. "He committed a lot to this preparation. I thought the preparation was really good."

Nathan Cleary of the Blues is tackled by Tino Fa'asuamaleaui of the Maroons. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

"We let him down," said Blues second-rower Liam Martin. "We are so disappointed as a playing group because the coaching staff, 'Loz', everyone involved, deserved so much more from us. If there's any criticism, criticise us as the playing group, not 'Loz'. He couldn't have done much more."

"I think Laurie's been great. That probably adds to the disappointment, Laurie and the staff have done such a great job," prop Max King said. "I think that's a big part of it, losing, you feel responsible. That comes with losing, there's going to be a lot of talk, coaches, positions, a lot of players come under fire, myself and whatnot."

So, if it wasn't Daley's fault, exactly who is responsible for ensuring that all the players are fully fit and ready to compete ruthlessly? There didn't appear to be any discernable game plan, other than ineffectively bombing Xavier Coates and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow.

Cleary didn't appear to be fully fit, and he was playing behind a pack of forwards that were ineffective at best. Payne Haas was great, at times, Max King is as honest as the day is long, but he has no real significant impact as a front row forward, not even at club level.

Spencer Leniu talks a good game, but failed to deliver. And Stefano Utoikamanu had his brief moments. Liam Martin, Angus Crichton and Hudson Young are a sensational back-row rotation on paper, but their reality fell well short of what was needed. Isaah Yeo tried to play his Panthers role, but it never quite clicks at Origin level.

The Maroons pack were full of mongrel, swarming in defence, charging hard with the ball. Veteran Josh Papali'i was dragged out of retirement for the decider and was more effective than any man in a Blues jersey.

This series loss, more than any other, seems to be unforgivable. Something is not right with the way the New South Wales Blues are being run. The time for pampering the game's best might well be over. The Blues appear to need a hard-nosed disciplinarian with a Blue heart and the willingness to be ruthless with selections. Someone who demands the very best of his players, and gets it.

Blues fans are sick of being crushed. Do the players understand that they haven't just lost another series, they have doomed New South Welshman to another 12 months of Origin agony. The fans have to listen to Queenslanders boast about their rugby league superiority once again.

Knowing that the Blues should have won, makes that suffering so much worse.