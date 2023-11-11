Open Extended Reactions

LAGHI CIME BIANCHE, Italy -- The inaugural World Cup downhill at the storied Matterhorn mountain will have to wait at least one more day after a race Saturday was canceled because of heavy snowfall and strong winds.

Race organizers called off plans for the men's downhill soon after 6 a.m. local time at the new Gran Becca course that starts in Switzerland and finishes in Italy.

Another men's downhill is scheduled Sunday on the high-altitude course that has yet to see a race because of weather issues, although a practice run was completed Wednesday under clear blue skies.

Back-to-back race weekends for men and women last year were canceled because of warm temperatures. This year's races were scheduled two weeks later into November to seek more winter-like weather.

Natural snow has fallen in abundance since organizers last month provoked criticism from environmental activists and an investigation by local public authorities for excavating snow at a nearby glacier to help prepare the course.

The 3.8-kilometer (2.3-mile) Gran Becca was designed by Swiss former racer Didier Defago, the Olympic downhill champion at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games.

It starts near Zermatt at an altitude of about 3,700 meters (12,100 feet) and crosses the border to finish in Italy at Laghi Cime Bianche at 2,835 meters (9,300 feet).

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation hopes the races can boost Alpine ski racing and tourism earlier in the winter and extend the season.