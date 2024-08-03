Open Extended Reactions

Germany ended Canada's controversial Olympic run in a penalty shootout in Marseille on Friday to set up a soccer semifinal against the U.S. women's national team.

After a goalless draw through extra time, Ann-Katrin Berger was the hero for Germany, saving penalties from Ashley Lawrence and Adriana Leon. before converting the winning kick to settle the battle between the last two Olympic gold medal winners.

"I was surprised about myself, that I I calmed myself down, and I didn't feel any pressure whatsoever," Berger said. "So it was a pretty cool feeling when it hit the net and saw the goalkeeper going the other side."

The win sets up a rematch from the group stage, when the Americans ran out comfortable 4-1 winners over the 2016 champion. The USWNT sealed its place in the last four with an extra-time win over Japan earlier on Saturday.

Sydney Lohmann nearly scored for Germany in the second extra period but her header from some six yards out just skimmed the crossbar.

Adriana Leon had perhaps the best chance of the match for Canada in the 71st minute when she threatened on a fast break, but Berger was ready.

Ann-Katrin Berger saved two penalties and scored her won in Germany's quarterfinal victory over Canada. SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Defending champion Canada has been dogged by a drone-spying scandal throughout the tournament, with head coach Bev Priestman banned for a year by FIFA and the team docked six points in the group stage.

Canada's players were mentally exhausted following Saturday's loss, after winning all of their matches in the group stage to overcome the points deduction.

"I can't quite find the tears because I shed them all this past week," Canada defender Vanessa Gilles said. "So to have gotten this far, I think is a testament to our group."

Before the tournament's start, New Zealand reported a drone flying above training. Authorities later detained a Canada team analyst and confiscated surveillance equipment.

Two staff members were immediately sent home and Priestman removed herself from the Olympic opener. But Canada Soccer CEO and general secretary Kevin Blue said evidence came to light that the surveillance was a "systemic ethical shortcoming," also citing an alleged incident at the recent Copa América in the United States. Andy Spence was leading the team in her place.

Spence said his job going forward is to support the players as Canada Soccer continues its independent investigation.

"I think it'd be unfair to me to start making comments around something that's much bigger than me," he said.

Canada captain Jessie Fleming was injured and did not return after halftime.

"It's just tough. Sometimes football doesn't go your way, and, that was us today," Fleming said. "But I'm just so proud of part of this team. And I think there's a lot of positives to take away from this tournament. I mean, I really feel like we had them on the ropes in the second half."

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.