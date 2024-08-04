Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Organizers for the Paris Olympics have canceled Sunday's swimming training session for the triathlon mixed relay event after recent heavy rain affected water quality levels in the Seine river.

The decision was made late on Saturday after tests showed water quality did not meet the required threshold following rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

The mixed relay race is scheduled for Monday.

"We are expecting an improvement on the conditions in the next hours, but not to a level to which the swim familiarization planned for tomorrow can take place," organizers said in a statement.

"In view of these conditions, we have decided to cancel the swim familiarization tonight to avoid late communication to athletes."

Pollution in the Seine after heavy rains caused the men's race to be postponed for a day, after swimming practice sessions were cancelled two days in a row.

"We don't have the last figures but we are hopeful we can organize the competition tomorrow," Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps told a press conference on Sunday.