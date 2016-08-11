Open Extended Reactions

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Simone Biles and Michael Phelps have a chance to add more hardware to their resumes Thursday night in Rio. Here's a look at the top events to watch:

Women's all-around final (3 p.m. ET; NBC prime-time coverage, 8 p.m. ET): The day will be Simone Biles' to lose, as the three-time defending world all-around champion looks to lock up the one thing missing from her resume: Olympic all-around gold. Aly Raisman is in the event along with Biles, as the Americans will be vying for their fourth straight Olympic title. Raisman finished second in qualifying and was fourth in the all-around at the 2012 Olympics.

Men's 200IM final (NBC, 10:01 p.m. ET), women's 100 free final (NBC, 10:18 p.m. ET): Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte will duel again in the men's 200-meter individual medley after both advanced out of their Wednesday semifinal heat. Phelps could become the third athlete to win the same individual event at four Olympics and, in the process, win a record-breaking 15th individual Olympic medal. Lochte, who has medaled in the event at the past three Olympics, is seeking his 13th Olympic medal, which would tie him for third most by any man.

In the women's side, Simone Manuel competes in the 100-meter freestyle final and looks to become the first African-American woman to medal in a swimming event. Manuel won her semifinal heat Wednesday night. Katie Ledecky will swim in the 800 freestyle heats in the afternoon and is a huge gold-medal favorite in the event (her best time is 7.42 seconds faster than anyone else).

Golf, anyone? (Golf Channel, coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. ET): Golf officially returns to the Olympic program on Thursday for the first time since 1904. The four top-ranked men's players are not in the lineup, but Henrik Stenson (fifth), Bubba Watson (sixth) and Rickie Fowler (eighth) will be there.

Tennis (Bravo, coverage begins 9:45 a.m. ET): Rainy, cold weather in Rio on Wednesday forced most of the tennis events to be rescheduled to Thursday, so all of the top names (what's left of them) will be in action -- Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Madison Keys, Angelique Kerber and Juan Martin del Potro.