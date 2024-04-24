Open Extended Reactions

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka earned her first win on clay in two years by defeating lucky loser Greet Minnen 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

Osaka had eight aces and faced one break point for her first clay win since beating Anastasia Potapova in the first round in Madrid in 2022.

"There's a basis to my game, and I want to stick to that but also respect the court," said Osaka, who returned from maternity leave in January. "It's a work in progress for me, but I'm watching a lot more matches on clay, I'm trying to do my homework as best as I can."

Qualifier Jessica Bouzas Maneiro rallied to defeat fellow Spaniard Paula Badosa 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to earn her first WTA 1000 main-draw victory and improve her 2024 record to 30-7.

"The tennis level is there, but I need to recover emotionally," said Badosa, a former No. 2 in the world. "Every week is a disappointment. I've been at the top, and it's tough to see myself at the bottom right now."

American Sloane Stephens beat Martina Trevisan 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, while compatriot Bernarda Pera lost 7-5, 6-2 to Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Maria Lourdes Carle posted her first WTA 1000 victory by defeating 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu 6-2, 6-2.

On the men's side, Luciano Darderi defeated two-time Madrid quarterfinalist Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-2 to set up a meeting with 12th-seeded Taylor Fritz.

Alexander Shevchenko beat Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 and will be the second-round opponent of two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Jaume Munar, Mariano Navone and Taro Daniel were also winners in Madrid on Wednesday.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.