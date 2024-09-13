Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper was beaten in the GB's second singles game against Argentina on Friday. Getty

Team GB were beaten 2-0 by Argentina in their second Davis Cup group tie on Friday and failed to reach the knockout stages at the first time of asking.

British No.1 Jack Draper, fresh from his exploits in the US Open, made his first appearance at this year's Davis Cup against Francisco Cerundolo but failed to carry his form from Flushing Meadows over to Manchester and was beaten 6-7 (4), 5-7.

In the first singles match from earlier in the day, Draper's teammate Dan Evans was beaten 6-2 7-5 by Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

A win over Argentina would have sealed GB's progress to the Final Eight event in Malaga, Spain in November, following their win over Finland on Wednesday.

However, they can secure their spot in the knockouts with a win over Canada on Sunday.