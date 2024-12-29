Open Extended Reactions

PERTH, Australia -- Alexander Zverev eased past Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-4 as Germany beat Brazil for a winning start to its United Cup defense Sunday while the Czech Republic, United States and Italy were all victorious.

Zverev had a lengthy spell on the sideline after damaging his ankle ligaments at the 2022 French Open but returned to his career-high ranking of No. 2 following his Paris Masters triumph last month.

The 27-year-old continued his good form in the mixed team tournament that kicks off the season as he used his heavy shots from the baseline to grab a break in the first game and took the opening set on serve with a huge ace.

Zverev stepped up a gear at the start of the next set with a stunning backhand winner en route to another break, and he closed out the match comfortably to give Germany an unassailable 2-0 lead ahead of the mixed doubles match.

"I'm very happy to be back, very happy to be playing for team Germany," Zverev said. "Perth is one of my favorite cities in Australia, I really enjoy my time here.

"I didn't play that much tennis in the offseason. I was actually in the gym ... so the work has paid off I guess."

Laura Siegemund had earned Germany its first point in the Group E encounter with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia at the RAC Arena. She later partnered with Tim Puetz in a 7-6 (8), 6-4 win over Carolina Alves and Rafael Matos for a clean sweep.

The United States, inaugural champions of the tournament in 2023, clinched its Group A tie with Canada well past midnight as Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz beat Leylah Fernandez and Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Gauff earlier defeated Fernandez 6-3, 6-2 before an inspired Auger-Aliassime stunned Fritz 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 to draw Canada level.

Italy crushed Switzerland in Group D in Sydney, as Flavio Cobolli defeated Dominic Stricker 6-3, 7-6 (2) and Jasmine Paolini beat Belinda Bencic 6-1, 6-1 in 58 minutes. Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori made it 3-0 by dispatching Bencic and Stricker 6-4, 6-4.

Earlier, 2023 French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova got her campaign up and running with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Malene Helgo, but Norway leveled the Group B clash against the Czech Republic thanks to Casper Ruud's fighting effort.

Ruud needed a couple of medical timeouts for a left thigh problem before seeing off Tomas Machac 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4, but the world No. 6 was unable to return for the mixed doubles decider that followed.

United Cup debutant Muchova and Machac then shrugged off the quick turnaround from their singles matches to ease past Ulrikke Eikeri and Viktor Durasovic 6-4, 6-4 at the Ken Rosewall Arena.