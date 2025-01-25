Open Extended Reactions

Alfie Hewett has won the Australian Open wheelchair singles title. Shi Tang/Getty Images

Britain's Alfie Hewett won his 10th wheelchair Grand Slam singles title on Saturday, beating Tokito Oda in the final of the Australian Open.

The result caps off a sensational campaign in Melbourne for Hewett, who won his sixth straight doubles title with partner Gordon Reid on Friday.

There was also an element of revenge for the 27-year-old after Oda beat him to claim Paralympic gold in Paris last summer.

"Tokito, we've had so many battles and finals over the last couple of years, so thank you for letting me have this one," Hewett said.

"To try and beat this guy in a final is an impossible task it seems, so I am very happy and overwhelmed with emotion to get my hands on this trophy."