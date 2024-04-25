UFL Week 5 lines: Defenders, Renegades look to play spoiler

With Week 4 in the books the UFL official hits the midway point of the season in Week 5. The Birmingham Stallions are at the top of the standings with an undefeated 4-0 record however the San Antonio Brahmas are the third-largest favorite this week at -2.5 over the Arlington Renegades. But perhaps the most interesting matchup of the fifth week of the season features the D.C. Defenders going up against the St. Louis Battlehawks. Here are all of the odds and lines ahead of Week 5.
Odds are current as of publication time. For the latest lines, go to ESPN BET
San Antonio Brahmas (-2.5)
Arlington Renegades
Saturday 7 p.m. ET, Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Moneyline: Brahmas (-135) Renegades (+105)
Total: 42.5 points
Birmingham Stallions (-7.5)
Houston Roughnecks
Saturday 7 p.m. ET, Rice Stadium, Houston
Moneyline: Stallions (-420) Roughnecks (+290)
Total: 42.5 points
St. Louis Battlehawks (-3)
D.C. Defenders
Sunday, 12 p.m. ET, Audi Field, Washington
Moneyline: Battlehawks (-170) Defenders (+135)
Total: 46.5 points
Michigan Panthers
Memphis Showboats (-1.5)
Sunday 3 p.m. ET, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.
Moneyline: Panthers (-105) Showboats (-125)
Total: 40.5 points