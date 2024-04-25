UFL Week 5 lines: Defenders, Renegades look to play spoiler

Open Extended Reactions

With Week 4 in the books the UFL official hits the midway point of the season in Week 5. The Birmingham Stallions are at the top of the standings with an undefeated 4-0 record however the San Antonio Brahmas are the third-largest favorite this week at -2.5 over the Arlington Renegades. But perhaps the most interesting matchup of the fifth week of the season features the D.C. Defenders going up against the St. Louis Battlehawks. Here are all of the odds and lines ahead of Week 5.

San Antonio Brahmas (-2.5)

Arlington Renegades

Saturday 7 p.m. ET, Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Moneyline: Brahmas (-135) Renegades (+105)

Total: 42.5 points

Birmingham Stallions (-7.5)

Houston Roughnecks

Saturday 7 p.m. ET, Rice Stadium, Houston

Moneyline: Stallions (-420) Roughnecks (+290)

Total: 42.5 points

St. Louis Battlehawks (-3)

D.C. Defenders

Sunday, 12 p.m. ET, Audi Field, Washington

Moneyline: Battlehawks (-170) Defenders (+135)

Total: 46.5 points

Michigan Panthers

Memphis Showboats (-1.5)

Sunday 3 p.m. ET, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.

Moneyline: Panthers (-105) Showboats (-125)

Total: 40.5 points