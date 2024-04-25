        <
          UFL Week 5 lines: Defenders, Renegades look to play spoiler

          Jordan Ta'amu and the D.C. Defenders look to gain momentum at the midway point of the UFL season. Photo by Stew Milne/UFL/Getty Images
          • ESPN Betting
          Apr 25, 2024, 04:30 PM

          With Week 4 in the books the UFL official hits the midway point of the season in Week 5. The Birmingham Stallions are at the top of the standings with an undefeated 4-0 record however the San Antonio Brahmas are the third-largest favorite this week at -2.5 over the Arlington Renegades. But perhaps the most interesting matchup of the fifth week of the season features the D.C. Defenders going up against the St. Louis Battlehawks. Here are all of the odds and lines ahead of Week 5.

          Odds are current as of publication time. For the latest lines, go to ESPN BET

          San Antonio Brahmas (-2.5)
          Arlington Renegades
          Saturday 7 p.m. ET, Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, Texas

          Moneyline: Brahmas (-135) Renegades (+105)
          Total: 42.5 points

          Birmingham Stallions (-7.5)
          Houston Roughnecks
          Saturday 7 p.m. ET, Rice Stadium, Houston

          Moneyline: Stallions (-420) Roughnecks (+290)
          Total: 42.5 points

          St. Louis Battlehawks (-3)
          D.C. Defenders
          Sunday, 12 p.m. ET, Audi Field, Washington

          Moneyline: Battlehawks (-170) Defenders (+135)
          Total: 46.5 points

          Michigan Panthers
          Memphis Showboats (-1.5)
          Sunday 3 p.m. ET, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.

          Moneyline: Panthers (-105) Showboats (-125)
          Total: 40.5 points