Caitlin Clark goes up and accepts the Naismith Award for best player in women's college basketball. (1:54)

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark and South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston headline the Wooden All-American team, a group that also represents the finalists for the 2023 Wooden Award, given to the country's most outstanding college basketball player.

Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink, Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Holmes and Villanova Wildcats forward Maddy Siegrist round out the team.

Clark, who was named the Associated Press women's basketball Player of the Year on Thursday, was recently named Naismith Player of the Year to go along with Big Ten Player of the Year honors.

Boston, the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, also took home the SEC Player of the Year award and will likely be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft on April 10.

Clark and Boston are the only two players from the Wooden All-American team still participating in the NCAA tournament, as the Hawkeyes and Gamecocks are set to face off in Friday's national semifinal of the women's Final Four in Dallas.

Brink, the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, and Holmes, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, concluded their seasons in the second round after upsets from Ole Miss and Miami, respectively. Siegrist -- the Big East Player of the Year who declared for the WNBA draft this week -- finished her collegiate career after falling to Miami in the Sweet 16.

A notable omission from the finalists is the LSU Tigers' Angel Reese, who helped lead the Tigers to their first Final Four appearance since 2008. LSU told ESPN when she did not make the final 15 that she did not meet all the criteria for the award, which includes being a full-time student making progress toward graduation and having a cumulative 2.00 grade-point average since enrolling in school. In addition, per the criteria, candidates also must exhibit strength of character, both on and off the court; should contribute to team effort, excel in both offense and defense, and should be considered on their performance over the course of the entire season.

Clark, Boston, Holmes, Siegrist and Reese comprised The Associated Press All-America first team, while Brink earned a second-team AP All-America nod.

The Wooden Award winner will be named in April following the conclusion of the NCAA tournament.