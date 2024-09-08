Open Extended Reactions

In the first week of the 2024 AFL finals series, Isaac Heeney might have played one of the greatest September games ever, but there's a lot to worry about for Port Adelaide. And what was Vossy thinking? Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

ESPN/Getty Images

Brisbane

Stocks up: When Cam Rayner is on, he's a pleasure to watch, and on Saturday night, he was locked in. Kicking the first goal of the game to begin the Lions' avalanche, Rayner was leaping at everything, proving a difficult matchup in the forward half as he kicked three goals, and took four contested marks and proved to be a nightmare for Carlton's defence. He looms as a real X-factor this finals series; won't pick up huge amounts of footy, but will bring impact.

Stocks down: Fingers crossed for defender Jack Payne, who made his return for the Lions in the win only to be subbed out after copping what looked to be a knee injury in the second quarter. Payne had missed seven weeks with a foot injury before being re-called, and the Lions will again sweat on scans ahead of this week's semifinal against the Giants.

READ: Lions still need to sharpen up in front of the big sticks

Carlton

Stocks up: Bizarrely named as the sub, Tom De Koning was brought onto the ground 11 minutes into the second quarter, with the Blues down 10 goals and the game all but wrapped up. But his impact was immediate, and he sparked the Blues into a mini-comeback, one which, while it never really threatened to eventuate, did have nervous murmurings emanating from the outer at the Gabba. In his first 10 minutes he took two contested marks and influenced a couple of centre bounce clearances, and he finished with four marks (three contested), 10 hit outs, and 11 disposals. If only he started the match...

Stocks down: In his post-match press conference, Michael Voss said De Koning wasn't going to be able to play 100 minutes, and that was the reason he was named the sub. But there are so many unanswered questions. Why not use an impact player at the start of the match and pull him off in the third term if he can't run out the match? Looking beyond that, why bring off Matthew Kennedy, one of your most well-rounded players after barely 40 minutes, after he left his wife and newborn child early to catch up with the group to play the final? Voss and the match committee were forced into making six changes, but this decision cost Carlton a better chance at winning that game.

READ: 'Disastrous' selection call cost Blues before the bounce

Geelong

Stocks up: The Cats have looked lethal all season when their dangerous small forwards get their way. Sometimes it only needs to be a couple of them, but when it's all of them simultaneously causing havoc, well, the end result is usually inevitable, as the Power found out. Gryan Miers, Tyson Stengle, and Shaun Mannagh kicked 10 goals between them, using their speed on the outside and craft inside 50 to tear Port apart once the ball left a stoppage. It was all too easy, and it's a formula that will be interesting to watch again in next week's prelim, regardless of who they're up against.

Stocks down: There wasn't too much to dislike in an 84-point thumping, let alone in a final, but someone has to make way for star defender-turned-midfielder Tom Stewart, who was a late out after waking up ill the morning of the game. If the five-time All-Australian is deemed fit in one week's time, which is expected, it could be Oisin Mullin who makes way, who replaced Stewart for Thursday night's win. Not to mention Sam De Koning who put together another strong VFL performance after returning from a knee injury. Regardless of what changes are made, someone could be stiff to miss, but it's a great position for Chris Scott and his side to be in.

READ: Chris Scott unmatched as AFL's best coach

GWS

Stocks up: Tom Green was exceptional on Saturday afternoon and was clearly the Giant's best on the inside, as has been the case for much of the 2024 season. The tough onballer had 32 disposals, a game-high 19 contested possessions, and a game-high 10 clearances against the Swans and could not have done much else for his side. Ditto Callan Ward, whose 20 disposals, two goals, and tireless work in the contest will continue to be pivotal as GWS progresses through September.

Stocks down: Well, the stars got it done for the Swans, right when they needed them most whilst trailing in the fourth term. And whilst it might seem harsh to pinpoint the captain here, Toby Greene just needed to have asserted himself more in this game. He's had a down year by his lofty standards, and so it would be nice to get more than 12 touches and two behinds in a final. We know he's got it in him, but it seems like most weeks we're just waiting, and waiting, and waiting until he finally takes a game by the scruff of the neck like we know he has before. Brisbane this week, Toby, get it done.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: Where to start? Jai Newcombe's third straight best on ground performance? The unheralded ruck work of Lloyd Meek? Or the combined seven goals from Nick Watson and Calsher Dear? Stocks are rising across the board at the Hawks but the defensive duo of skipper James Sicily and Jack Scrimshaw might be what makes or breaks this team. The pair starred on Friday night, combining for 49 disposals, 21 intercepts, 18 contested possessions, six contested marks, and over 800 meters gained. They constantly thwarted the Bulldogs' attacks and set their teammates up the other way. Even more is needed from these two now that Sam Frost has been ruled out of the remainder of the finals series.

Stocks down: Is Mabior Chol's spot in this Hawks team in jeopardy? He might be lucky that nobody is banging down the door to snatch it away after an extremely underwhelming effort. Despite Hawthorn's dominance and significant advantage in inside 50s, Chol couldn't get near the Sherrin. When he did, he either fumbled or dropped the ball completely. His routine miss from 20m out in the third goal summed up his dirty night that ended with just six touches, no tackles, and no goals. The Hawks are going to need far more from him as these finals games get tougher.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Well, thank God for the double chance, because this team looked absolutely nowhere near the required level for finals against the Cats. Does a straight-sets exit beckon again for a second consecutive season? It seems like it, Hawthorn not an opponent to take lightly and arguably the best team in the competition, as a lot of numbers would suggest.

Stocks down: Four kicks, two marks, and one behind. Nope, that wasn't just one player, but TWO players combined in key forwards Charlie Dixon and Esava Ratugolea. Sure, the Power were beaten in all of clearances, disposals, and inside 50s -- Chris Scott's side certainly made moving the ball forward tough -- but as much as the supply was poor, you need to get more out of your big fellas, a bit of assertiveness. Nine disposals and one behind between them was the return on the night. That isn't good enough, and it'll be a shock not to see Todd Marshall in the line up against the Hawks this week. Could it be the last time we've seen Dixon in a Port jumper?

READ: Power were 'mentally weak' against the Cats

Sydney

Stocks up: When you think of great SCG finals moments, you immediately think of Nick Davis' insane four-goal last quarter in the 2005 semifinal. You think of Plugger Lockett's winning behind in the 1996 prelim. You can now think of Isaac Heeney's monstrous 2024 qualifying final effort, including his gravity-defying hanger and game-tying goal as the Swans erased a 21-point three-quarter time deficit to beat the Giants and book their spot in a preliminary final. His third term kept Sydney in the game, and his fourth won the match. He finished with 30 disposals, seven clearances, and three majors.

READ: Isaac Heeney played one of the greatest finals ... ever

Stocks down: While it isn't really his choice to select himself in the team, even Justin McInerney would tell you he was underdone coming into the clash with the Giants. Having not played since Round 18 against North Melbourne when he injured his PCL, McInerney was named in place of (fit) veteran Taylor Adams. It was clear the former just wasn't match ready, and he was subbed out for Braeden Campbell who came on and had immediate impact. McInerney out for Adams or Campbell for the prelim?

Western Bulldogs

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

Stocks up: There weren't many positives to take out of the disappointing elimination final loss to the Hawks, but the form of Rory Lobb is certainly one. The forward-turned-defender has relished his new defensive role in the back half of the year, and once again showcased his marking prowess and ability to read the play from behind the ball. Lobb clunked a game-high five contested marks, and had a team-high eight intercept possessions, while using the ball at 92% efficiency. It looks like he's finally found his place in this team.

Stocks down: Where were the Bulldogs' leaders on Friday night? That's what fans of the club will ask all off season. Skipper Marcus Bontempelli had perhaps his quietest game of the year, finishing with just 18 disposals (nine coming in the final term when the game was all but over). All Australian Adam Treloar and midfield brute Tom Liberatore were also well down on their usual production when the game was there to be won, while young spearhead Jamarra Ugle-Hagan had an absolute stinker. Ugle-Hagan was well beaten, ending the night with just two kicks and no goals.