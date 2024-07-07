Open Extended Reactions

The Brownlow Medal is the highest individual honour in the AFL. In 2024, ESPN is once again giving you an advantage with our unique predictor, which has correctly picked seven out of the past 10 winners, as well as 88% of all top 10 finishers in that span.

Most Brownlow Medal predictors use a standard 3-2-1 voting structure, mirroring what the umpires do after each game. ESPN's system, however, does things a little differently. A player can be allocated 3, 2.5, 2, 1.5, 1 or 0.5 votes per game, resulting in a much lower margin for error.