The Brownlow Medal is the highest individual honour in the AFL. In 2024, ESPN is once again giving you an advantage with our unique predictor, which has correctly picked seven out of the past 10 winners, as well as 88% of all top 10 finishers in that span.
Most Brownlow Medal predictors use a standard 3-2-1 voting structure, mirroring what the umpires do after each game. ESPN's system, however, does things a little differently. A player can be allocated 3, 2.5, 2, 1.5, 1 or 0.5 votes per game, resulting in a much lower margin for error.
For example, in a game where it's difficult to split two players for best on ground honours, this system would give 2.5 votes to each, as opposed to one being given 3 and the other receiving 2. Over the course of the season, the difference between the predictor and the actual votes a player tallies will be much closer, and therefore far more accurate. There are still six votes allocated to players per match, and can be done through any combination of the above scores.
Here is ESPN's 2024 Brownlow Medal predictor:
If the leaderboard does not appear, please CLICK HERE.
ROUND 18
COLLINGWOOD VS. GEELONG
HAWTHORN VS. FREMANTLE
SYDNEY VS. NORTH MELBOURNE
WESTERN BULLDOGS VS. CARLTON
ADELAIDE VS. ST KILDA
MELBOURNE VS. ESSENDON
GOLD COAST VS. PORT ADELAIDE
RICHMOND VS. GWS
WEST COAST VS. BRISBANE
ROUND 17
COLLINGWOOD (80) def. by ESSENDON (92)
3 - Zach Merrett (ESS)
2 - Sam Draper (ESS)
1 - Jye Caldwell (ESS)
NORTH MELBOURNE (87) def. GOLD COAST (83)
3 - Harry Sheezel (NM)
1.5 - Luke Davies-Uniacke (NM), Colby McKercher (NM)
PORT ADELAIDE (102) def. WESTERN BULLDOGS (54)
2.5 - Connor Rozee (PA)
2 - Zak Butters (PA)
1 - Mitch Georgiades (PA)
0.5 - Ollie Wines (PA)
GEELONG (110) def. HAWTHORN (59)
2.5 - Jeremy Cameron (GEE)
1.5 - Tom Stewart (GEE)
1 - Brad Close (GEE), Sam De Koning (GEE)
GWS (116) def. CARLTON (104)
3 - Jesse Hogan (GWS)
1.5 - Kieren Briggs (GWS)
1 - Patrick Cripps (CARL)
0.5 - Callan Ward (GWS), Tom Green (GWS)
FREMANTLE (105) def. RICHMOND (54)
2.5 - Andrew Brayshaw (FRE), Josh Treacy (FRE)
1 - Hayden Young (FRE)
MELBOURNE (112) def. WEST COAST (58)
2 - Jacob van Rooyen (MEL), Trent Rivers (MEL), Caleb Windsor (MEL)
ST KILDA (84) def. SYDNEY (82)
3 - Mattaes Phillipou (STK)
1 - Liam Henry (STK), Callum Wilkie (STK
0.5 - Isaac Heeney (SYD), Jack Steele (STK)
BRISBANE (97) def. ADELAIDE (86)
3 - Lachie Neale (BRIS)
2 - Josh Dunkley (BRIS)
0.5 - Rory Laird (ADE), Ben Keays (ADE)
ROUND 16
BRISBANE (86) def. MELBOURNE (81)
2 - Josh Dunkley (BRIS), Hugh McCluggage (BRIS)
1 - Kysaiah Pickett (MEL), Lachie Neale (BRIS)
NORTH MELBOURNE (60) def. by WESTERN BULLDOGS (77)
3 - Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
2 - Tom Liberatore (WB)
1 - Harry Sheezel (NM)
SYDNEY (98) def. by FREMANTLE (99)
2.5 - Nick Blakey (SYD)
2 - Caleb Serong (FRE)
1.5 - Nat Fyfe (FRE)
GOLD COAST (101) def. COLLINGWOOD (90)
3 - Noah Anderson (GC)
2 - Nick Daicos (COLL)
1 - Ben Ainsworth (GC)
ADELAIDE (94) def. GWS (78)
3 - Izak Rankine (ADE)
1.5 - Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
1 - Tom Green (GWS)
0.5 - Ben Keays (ADE)
GEELONG (105) def. ESSENDON (60)
2 - Jye Caldwell (ESS), Jack Bowes (GEE), Oliver Dempsey (GEE)
ST KILDA (60) def. by PORT ADELAIDE (62)
3 - Jason Horne-Francis (PA)
2 - Rowan Marshall (STK)
1 - Jack Sinclair (STK)
RICHMOND (70) def. by CARLTON (131)
3 - Patrick Cripps (CARL)
2 - Sam Walsh (CARL)
1 - Orazio Fantasia (CARL)
WEST COAST (33) def. by HAWTHORN (94)
2.5 - James Worpel (HAW)
2 - Jai Newcombe (HAW)
1.5 - Dylan Moore (HAW)
ROUND 15
CARLTON (138) def. GEELONG (75)
2.5 - Tom De Koning (CARL), Patrick Cripps (CARL)
0.5 - Sam Walsh (CARL), Charlie Curnow (CARL)
PORT ADELAIDE (73) def. by BRISBANE (152)
2.5 - Oscar McInerney (BRIS)
2 - Lachie Neale (BRIS)
1 - Eric Hipwood (BRIS)
0.5 - Zak Butters (PA)
GWS (75) def. by SYDNEY (102)
3 - Errol Gulden (SYD)
2 - James Rowbottom (SYD)
0.5 - Tom Green (GWS), Brodie Grundy (SYD)
MELBOURNE (70) def. NORTH MELBOURNE (67)
2.5 - Jack Viney (MEL)
2 - Luke Davies-Uniacke (NM)
1.5 - Harry Sheezel (NM)
ESSENDON (122) def. WEST COAST (92)
3 - Jye Caldwell (ESS)
1.5 - Jake Stringer (ESS)
1 - Zach Merrett (ESS)
0.5 - Sam Durham (ESS)
FREMANTLE (85) def. GOLD COAST (65)
3 - Hayden Young (FRE)
2 - Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
1 - Caleb Serong (FRE)
ROUND 14
BRISBANE (126) def. ST KILDA (106)
2 - Joe Daniher (BRIS), Hugh McCluggage (BRIS), Dayne Zorko (BRIS)
WESTERN BULLDOGS (149) def. FREMANTLE (82)
3 - Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
1.5 - Adam Treloar (WB), Tom Liberatore (WB)
RICHMOND (49) def. by HAWTHORN (87)
2.5 - James Sicily (HAW)
1.5 - Jai Newcombe (HAW)
1 - Tim Taranto (RICH), Will Day (HAW)
ADELAIDE (67) def. by SYDNEY (109)
3 - Joel Amartey (SYD)
2 - Brodie Grundy (SYD)
1 - Isaac Heeney (SYD)
NORTH MELBOURNE (118) def. by COLLINGWOOD (119)
2.5 - Nick Daicos (COLL)
1.5 - Bobby Hill (COLL)
1 - Luke Davies-Uniacke (NM), George Wardlaw (NM)
GWS (73) def. PORT ADELAIDE (51)
2 - Josh Kelly (GWS), Dan Houston (PA)
1 - Jesse Hogan (GWS), Brent Daniels (GWS)
ROUND 13
ADELAIDE (71) def. by RICHMOND (79)
2.5 - Liam Baker (RICH)
2 - Toby Nankervis (RICH)
1.5 - Jordan Dawson (ADE)
WESTERN BULLDOGS (71) def. by BRISBANE (114)
2.5 - Lachie Neale (BRIS), Eric Hipwood (BRIS)
0.5 - Josh Dunkley (BRIS), Jarrod Berry (BRIS)
HAWTHORN (85) def. GWS (79)
2 - Will Day (HAW), Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
1 - Josh Weddle (HAW), Kieran Briggs (GWS)
WEST COAST (65) def. by NORTH MELBOURNE (74)
3 - Jy Simpkin (NM)
1.5 - Luke Davies-Uniacke (NM)
1 - Nick Larkey (NM)
0.5 - Zac Fisher (NM)
ST KILDA (51) def. GOLD COAST (48)
3 - Sam Flanders (GC)
2 - Jack Sinclair (STK)
1 - Rowan Marshall (STK)
SYDNEY (112) def. GEELONG (82)
3 - Errol Gulden (SYD)
1.5 - Brodie Grundy (SYD)
1 - Isaac Heeney (SYD)
0.5 - Chad Warner (SYD)
ESSENDON (70) def. by CARLTON (96)
3 - Tom De Koning (CARL)
2 - Nic Martin (ESS)
0.5 - Elijah Hollands (CARL), George Hewett (CARL)
COLLINGWOOD (89) def. MELBOURNE (51)
3 - Jack Crisp (COLL)
1.5 - Max Gawn (MEL), Josh Daicos (COLL)
ROUND 12
PORT ADELAIDE (71) def. by CARLTON (107)
2.5 - Sam Walsh (CARL)
2 - Jason Horne-Francis (PA)
1 - Patrick Cripps (CARL)
0.5 - Tom De Koning (CARL)
COLLINGWOOD (82) def. by WESTERN BULLDOGS (100)
3 - Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
2 - Nick Daicos (COLL)
1 - Adam Treloar (WB)
HAWTHORN (107) def. ADELAIDE (80)
3 - Dylan Moore (HAW)
1 - Jack Ginnivan (HAW), Jai Newcombe (HAW), Will Day (HAW)
WEST COAST (68) def. by ST KILDA (82)
3 - Mason Wood (STK)
2 - Elliot Yeo (WCE)
0.5 - Paddy Dow (STK), Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
GEELONG (99) def. RICHMOND (69)
2.5 - Jack Bowes (GEE)
2 - Ollie Dempsey (GEE)
1 - Max Holmes (GEE)
0.5 - Tom Atkins (GEE)
MELBOURNE (49) def. by FREMANTLE (141)
2 - Hayden Young (FRE)
1.5 - Caleb Serong (FRE), Jordan Clark (FRE)
1 - Sam Switkowski (FRE)
GOLD COAST (91) def. ESSENDON (80)
3 - Noah Anderson (GC)
1.5 - Zach Merrett (ESS), Matt Rowell (GC)
ROUND 11
WESTERN BULLDOGS (88) def. by SYDNEY (102)
3 - Chad Warner (SYD)
2 - Errol Gulden (SYD)
0.5 - Oliver Florent (SYD), Nick Blakey (SYD)
FREMANTLE (75) drawn COLLINGWOOD (75)
3 - Nick Daicos (COLL)
2 - Jordan Clark (FRE)
0.5 - Patrick Lipinski (COLL), Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
NORTH MELBOURNE (48) def. by PORT ADELAIDE (107)
2.5 - Ollie Wines (PA)
1.5 - Luke Davies-Uniacke (NM)
1 - Todd Marshall (PA), Jason Horne-Francis (PA)
CARLTON (102) def. GOLD COAST (73)
3 - Patrick Cripps (CARL)
2 - Sam Walsh (CARL)
1 - Zac Williams (CARL)
GEELONG (74) def. by GWS (78)
2.5 - Toby Greene (GWS)
1.5 - Max Holmes (GEE), Kieren Briggs (GWS)
0.5 - Leek Aleer (GWS)
RICHMOND (74) def. by ESSENDON (86)
3 - Jordan Ridley (ESS)
2 - Zach Merrett (ESS)
1 - Dustin Martin (RICH)
HAWTHORN (100) def. BRISBANE (100)
2 - James Worpel (HAW), Lachie Neale (BRIS)
1 - Will Day (HAW), Jack Gunston (HAW)
MELBOURNE (100) def. ST KILDA (62)
3 - Max Gawn (MEL)
1 - Christian Petracca (MEL), Jack Viney (MEL), Jack Steele (STK)
ADELAIDE (137) def. WEST COAST (38)
3 - Jordan Dawson (ADE)
1.5 - Lachlan Sholl (ADE), Rory Laird (ADE)
ROUND 10
GOLD COAST (164) def. GEELONG (100)
2.5 - Matt Rowell (GC), Noah Anderson (GC)
1 - Jack Lukosius (GC)
SYDNEY (117) def. CARLTON (65)
3 - Chad Warner (SYD)
2 - Isaac Heeney (SYD)
1 - James Rowbottom (SYD)
COLLINGWOOD (78) def. ADELAIDE (74)
2.5 - Nick Daicos (COLL), Izak Rankine (ADE)
0.5 - John Noble (COLL), Scott Pendlebury (COLL)
GWS (43) def. by WESTERN BULLDOGS (70)
2.5 - Ed Richards (WB), Adam Treloar (WB)
0.5 - James Harmes (WB), Aaron Naughton (WB)
ST KILDA (55) def. by FREMANTLE (72)
2 - Jordan Clark (FRE)
1.5 - Rowan Marshall (STK)
1 - Hayden Young (FRE), Luke Jackson (FRE)
0.5 - Caleb Serong (FRE)
BRISBANE (163) def. RICHMOND (44)
2.5 - Lachie Neale (BRIS), Dayne Zorko (BRIS)
0.5 - Joe Daniher (BRIS), Kai Lohmann (BRIS)
ESSENDON (106) def. NORTH MELBOURNE (66)
2.5 - Luke Davies-Uniacke (NM)
2 - Jye Caldwell (ESS)
1 - Harry Sheezel (NM)
0.5 - Peter Wright (ESS)
PORT ADELAIDE (80) def. HAWTHORN (79)
2.5 - Blake Hardwick (HAW)
2 - Dan Houston (PA)
1 - Jason Horne-Francis (PA)
0.5 - Zak Butters (PA)
WEST COAST (105) def. MELBOURNE (70)
3 - Harley Reid (WCE)
2 - Jake Waterman (WCE)
1 - Tim Kelly (WCE)
ROUND 9
CARLTON (77) def. MELBOURNE (76)
3 - Christian Petracca (MEL)
2 - Sam Walsh (CARL)
1 - Patrick Cripps (CARL)
GEELONG (95) def. by PORT ADELAIDE (101)
3 - Ollie Wines (PA)
2 - Zak Butters (PA)
0.5 - Jason Horne-Francis (PA), Willie Rioli (PA)
FREMANTLE (39) def. by SYDNEY (87)
2.5 - Chad Warner (SYD)
2 - Isaac Heeney (SYD)
1 - Will Hayward (SYD)
0.5 - Oliver Florent (SYD)
HAWTHORN (58) def. ST KILDA (53)
2.5 - Rowan Marshall (STK)
2 - Jai Newcombe (HAW)
1.5 - Karl Amon (HAW)
ESSENDON (82) def. GWS (62)
2.5 - Sam Durham (ESS)
1.5 - Kyle Langford (ESS), Tom Green (GWS)
0.5 - Nic Martin (ESS)
RICHMOND (42) def. by WESTERN BULLDOGS (133)
2 - Adam Treloar (WB)
1.5 - Marcus Bontempelli (WB), Ed Richards (WB)
1 - James Harmes (WB)
GOLD COAST (120) def. NORTH MELBOURNE (52)
2.5 - Sam Flanders (GC), Touk Miller (GC)
1 - Luke Davies-Uniacke (NM)
COLLINGWOOD (103) def. WEST COAST (37)
3 - Nick Daicos (COLL)
2 - Jack Crisp (COLL)
1 - Scott Pendlebury (COLL)
ADELAIDE (90) drawn BRISBANE (90)
2.5 - Jordan Dawson (ADE)
1.5 - Hugh McCluggage (BRIS)
1 - Izak Rankine (ADE), Matt Crouch (ADE)
ROUND 8
ADELAIDE (78) def. PORT ADELAIDE (48)
3 - Jake Soligo (ADE)
1.5 - Ollie Wines (PA)
1 - Zak Butters (PA)
0.5 - Izak Rankine (ADE)
CARLTON (79) def. by COLLINGWOOD (85)
3 - Nick Daicos (COLL)
1.5 - Harry McKay (CARL)
1 - Jack Crisp (COLL)
0.5 - Sam Walsh (CARL)
SYDNEY (98) def. GWS (69)
2.5 - Errol Gulden (SYD)
1.5 - Isaac Heeney (SYD)
1 - Will Hayward (SYD)
0.5 - Brodie Grundy (SYD), Chad Warner (SYD)
ST KILDA (103) def. NORTH MELBOURNE (65)
3 - Jack Sinclair (STK)
1 - Jack Hayes (STK), Darcy Wilson (STK), Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
MELBOURNE (74) def. GEELONG (66)
2 - Max Gawn (MEL)
1.5 - Jake Lever (MEL), Max Holmes (GEE)
1 - Clayton Oliver (MEL)
WEST COAST (71) def. by ESSENDON (77)
3 - Zach Merrett (ESS)
2 - Darcy Parish (ESS)
0.5 - Sam Durham (ESS), Nic Martin (ESS)
RICHMOND (49) def. by FREMANTLE (103)
3 - Hayden Young (FRE)
1.5 - Luke Ryan (FRE), Caleb Serong (FRE)
WESTERN BULLDOGS (91) def. by HAWTHORN (98)
2 - Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
1.5 - Dylan Moore (HAW)
1 - James Sicily (HAW), Jarman Impey (HAW)
0.5 - Tim English (WB)
BRISBANE (79) def. GOLD COAST (45)
3 - Dayne Zorko (BRIS)
2 - Hugh McCluggage (BRIS)
1 - Lachie Neale (BRIS)
ROUND 7
RICHMOND (42) def. by MELBOURNE (85)
3 - Max Gawn (MEL)
2 - Jake Lever (MEL)
0.5 - Kysaiah Pickett (MEL), Daniel Turner (MEL)
ESSENDON (85) drawn COLLINGWOOD (85)
2.5 - Zach Merrett (ESS)
1.5 - Andrew McGrath (ESS)
1 - Nick Daicos (COLL), Nic Martin (ESS)
GWS (113) def. BRISBANE (59)
3 - Tom Green (GWS)
1 - Josh Kelly (GWS), Lachie Whitfield (GWS), Finn Callaghan (GWS)
PORT ADELAIDE (82) def. ST KILDA (72)
2.5 - Willem Drew (PA)
1.5 - Zak Butters (PA)
1 - Jack Sinclair (STK), Charlie Dixon (PA)
NORTH MELBOURNE (81) def. by ADELAIDE (138)
3 - Rory Laird (ADE)
2 - Jordan Dawson (ADE)
1 - Izak Rankine (ADE)
GEELONG (118) def. CARLTON (105)
2 - Jeremy Cameron (GEE), Patrick Cripps (CARL)
1 - Gryan Miers (GEE), Harry McKay (CARL)
FREMANTLE (95) def. WESTERN BULLDOGS (71)
2.5 - Caleb Serong (FRE), Nat Fyfe (FRE)
0.5 - Bailey Dale (WB), Bailey Banfield (FRE)
GOLD COAST (112) def. WEST COAST (75)
2.5 - Noah Anderson (GC)
2 - Jarrod Witts (GC)
1.5 - Matt Rowell (GC)
HAWTHORN (42) def. by SYDNEY (118)
2 - Isaac Heeney (SYD), Chad Warner (SYD)
1 - Oliver Florent (SYD), Nick Blakey (SYD)
ROUND 6
ST KILDA (64) def. by WESTERN BULLDOGS (124)
3 - Bailey Dale (WB)
2 - Adam Treloar (WB)
1 - Aaron Naughton (WB)
ADELAIDE (75) def. by ESSENDON (78)
3 - Jordan Dawson (ADE)
2 - Nic Martin (ESS)
0.5 - Zach Merrett (ESS), Jake Soligo (ADE)
COLLINGWOOD (123) def. PORT ADELAIDE (81)
2.5 - Will Hoskin-Elliott (COLL)
1.5 - Jordan De Goey (COLL)
1 - Zak Butters (PA), Nick Daicos (COLL)
CARLTON (117) def. GWS (98)
3 - Patrick Cripps (CARL)
2 - Sam Walsh (CARL)
1 - Josh Kelly (GWS)
BRISBANE (37) def. by GEELONG (63)
2 - Max Holmes (GEE)
1.5 - Tyson Stengle (GEE), Dayne Zorko (BRIS)
0.5 - Gryan Miers (GEE), Zach Guthrie (GEE)
WEST COAST (105) def. FREMANTLE (68)
2.5 - Harley Reid (WCE), Elliot Yeo (WCE)
1 - Jake Waterman (WCE)
SYDNEY (110) def. GOLD COAST (57)
3 - Brodie Grundy (SYD)
2 - Errol Gulden (SYD)
1 - Isaac Heeney (SYD)
NORTH MELBOURNE (68) def. by HAWTHORN (113)
2.5 - Jai Newcombe (HAW), Conor Nash (HAW)
1 - Dylan Moore (HAW)
ROUND 5
MELBOURNE (60) def. by BRISBANE (82)
2.5 - Cam Rayner (BRIS)
1.5 - Max Gawn (MEL)
1 - Josh Dunkley (BRIS), Hugh McCluggage (BRIS)
WESTERN BULLDOGS (67) def. by ESSENDON (96)
2.5 - Sam Durham (ESS)
1.5 - Jye Caldwell (ESS)
1 - Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (WB), Zach Merrett (ESS)
GWS (80) def. ST KILDA (79)
2.5 - Rowan Marshall (STK), Bradley Hill (STK)
1 - Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
CARLTON (98) def. by ADELAIDE (100)
3 - Sam Walsh (CARL)
2 - Izak Rankine (ADE)
1 - Charlie Curnow (CARL)
GOLD COAST (109) def. HAWTHORN (56)
3 - Noah Anderson (GC)
1 - Matt Rowell (GC), Sam Flanders (GC), Ben King (GC)
PORT ADELAIDE (66) def. FREMANTLE (63)
2 - Connor Rozee (PA), Caleb Serong (FRE)
1 - Zak Butters (PA)
0.5 - Dan Houston (PA), Josh Treacy (FRE)
GEELONG (139) def. NORTH MELBOURNE (64)
3 - Jeremy Cameron (GEE)
2 - Max Holmes (GEE)
0.5 - Jack Bowes (GEE), Harry Sheezel (NM)
WEST COAST (109) def. RICHMOND (70)
3 - Jake Waterman (WCE)
2 - Elliot Yeo (WCE)
0.5 - Harley Reid (WCE), Tim Kelly (WCE)
ROUND 4
ADELAIDE (63) def. by MELBOURNE (78)
3 - Christian Petracca (MEL)
1.5 - Jordan Dawson (ADE)
1 - Jake Soligo (ADE)
0.5 - Rory Laird (ADE)
BRISBANE (112) def. NORTH MELBOURNE (42)
2.5 - Hugh McCluggage (BRIS), Joe Daniher (BRIS)
0.5 - Lachie Neale (BRIS), Josh Dunkley (BRIS)
PORT ADELAIDE (111) def. ESSENDON (42)
3 - Connor Rozee (PA)
2 - Jason Horne-Francis (PA)
1 - Zach Merrett (ESS)
WEST COAST (78) def. by SYDNEY (108)
3 - Isaac Heeney (SYD)
2 - Errol Gulden (SYD)
0.5 - Jeremy McGovern (WCE), Elliot Yeo (WCE)
FREMANTLE (63) def. by CARLTON (73)
2 - Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
1.5 - Jacob Weitering (CARL), Patrick Cripps (CARL)
1 - Jeremy Sharp (FRE)
WESTERN BULLDOGS (91) def. by GEELONG (95)
3 - Tom Liberatore (WB)
2 - Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
1 - Gryan Miers (GEE)
GOLD COAST (89) def. by GWS (117)
2.5 - Stephen Coniglio (GWS)
2 - Toby Greene (GWS)
1.5 - Noah Anderson (GC)
RICHMOND (60) def. by ST KILDA (67)
3 - Jack Steele (STK)
1.5 - Shai Bolton (RICH)
1 - Dustin Martin (RICH)
0.5 - Rowan Marshall (STK)
COLLINGWOOD (77) def. HAWTHORN (72)
2.5 - Jordan De Goey (COLL)
2 - Blake Hardwick (HAW)
1 - Josh Daicos (COLL)
0.5 - Tom Mitchell (COLL)
ROUND 3
BRISBANE (72) def. by COLLINGWOOD (92)
3 - Lachie Neale (BRIS)
2 - Jamie Elliott (COLL)
1 - Tom Mitchell (COLL)
NORTH MELBOURNE (81) def. by CARLTON (137)
2 - Harry McKay (CARL), Patrick Cripps (CARL), George Hewett (CARL)
FREMANTLE (69) def. ADELAIDE (34)
3 - Hayden Young (FRE)
1 - Alex Pearce (FRE), Nat Fyfe (FRE)
0.5 - Michael Walters (FRE), Luke Ryan (FRE)
ESSENDON (71) def. ST KILDA (67)
2.5 - Nic Martin (ESS)
1.5 - Zach Merrett (ESS)
1 - Dyson Heppell (ESS)
0.5 - Seb Ross (STK), Jake Stringer (ESS)
PORT ADELAIDE (89) def. by MELBOURNE (96)
2.5 - Alex Neal-Bullen (MEL)
2 - Max Gawn (MEL)
1.5 - Willem Drew (PA)
WESTERN BULLDOGS (106) def. WEST COAST (30)
2.5 - Adam Treloar (WB), Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
0.5 - Bailey Williams (WB), Aaron Naughton (WB)
RICHMOND (82) def. SYDNEY (77)
2 - Nick Vlastuin (RICH)
1.5 - Tim Taranto (RICH), Isaac Heeney (SYD)
1 - Shai Bolton (RICH)
HAWTHORN (70) def. by GEELONG (106)
3 - James Worpel (HAW)
1 - Mitch Duncan (GEE), Tanner Bruhn (GEE), Tom Stewart (GEE)
ROUND 2
ST KILDA (94) def. COLLINGWOOD (79)
2.5 - Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
1.5 - Jack Higgins (STK)
1 - Jack Steele (STK)
0.5 - Marcus Windhager (STK), Josh Daicos (COLL)
ADELAIDE (77) def. by GEELONG (96)
3 - Tom Stewart (GEE)
2 - Gryan Miers (GEE)
0.5 - Jordan Dawson (ADE), Rory Laird (ADE)
NORTH MELBOURNE (76) def. by FREMANTLE (102)
2.5 - Luke Jackson (FRE)
2 - Caleb Serong (FRE)
1 - Luke Davies-Uniacke (NM)
0.5 - Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
HAWTHORN (38) def. by MELBOURNE (93)
3 - Christian Petracca (MEL)
2 - Bayley Fritsch (MEL)
0.5 - Alex Neal-Bullen (MEL), Christian Salem (MEL)
SYDNEY (131) def. ESSENDON (101)
2.5 - Isaac Heeney (SYD), Tom Papley (SYD)
0.5 - Chad Warner (SYD), Zach Merrett (ESS)
WESTERN BULLDOGS (115) def. GOLD COAST (67)
3 - Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
2 - Cody Weightman (WB)
1 - Tom Liberatore (WB)
RICHMOND (92) def. by PORT ADELAIDE (122)
3 - Zak Butters (PA)
1.5 - Willem Drew (PA)
1 - Connor Rozee (PA)
0.5 - Todd Marshall (PA)
WEST COAST (43) def. by GWS (108)
3 - Tom Green (GWS)
1 - Kieren Briggs (GWS), Lachie Whitfield (GWS), Josh Kelly (GWS)
ROUND 1
CARLTON (86) def. RICHMOND (81)
2 - Patrick Cripps (CARL)
1.5 - Nick Vlastuin (RICH), Harry McKay (CARL)
1 - Mitch McGovern (CARL)
COLLINGWOOD (69) def. by SYDNEY (102)
2.5 - Chad Warner (SYD), Isaac Heeney (SYD)
1 - Nick Daicos (COLL)
ESSENDON (107) def. HAWTHORN (83)
3 - Archie Perkins (ESS)
1.5 - James Worpel (HAW)
1 - Zach Merrett (ESS)
0.5 - Andrew McGrath (ESS)
GWS (121) def. NORTH MELBOURNE (82)
2.5 - Tom Green (GWS), Jesse Hogan (GWS
0.5 - Josh Kelly (GWS), Stephen Coniglio (GWS)
GEELONG (76) def. ST KILDA (68)
2.5 - Patrick Dangerfield (GEE)
2 - Max Holmes (GEE)
1 - Oliver Dempsey (GEE)
0.5 - Rowan Marshall (STK)
GOLD COAST (60) def. ADELAIDE (54)
2.5 - Matt Rowell (GC)
1.5 - Touk Miller (GC)
1 - Noah Anderson (GC), Sam Flanders (GC)
MELBOURNE (109) def. WESTERN BULLDOGS (64)
2 - Clayton Oliver (MEL), Max Gawn (MEL), Christian Petracca (MEL)
PORT ADELAIDE (120) VS. WEST COAST (70)
3 - Connor Rozee (PA)
2 - Zak Butters (PA)
1 - Jason Horne-Francis (PA)
FREMANTLE (93) def. BRISBANE (70)
3 - Caleb Serong (FRE)
1.5 - Luke Jackson (FRE)
1 - Joe Daniher (BRIS)
0.5 - Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
OPENING ROUND
SYDNEY (86) def. MELBOURNE (64)
2.5 - Isaac Heeney (SYD)
2 - Brodie Grundy (SYD)
1.5 - Nick Blakey (SYD)
BRISBANE (85) def. by CARLTON (86)
2.5 - Harry McKay (CARL)
2 - Patrick Cripps (CARL)
1 - Charlie Curnow (CARL)
0.5 - George Hewett (CARL)
GOLD COAST (99) def. RICHMOND (60)
3 - Matt Rowell (GC)
1 - Noah Anderson (GC), Sam Flanders (GC), Wil Powell (GC)
GWS (114) def. COLLINGWOOD (82)
2 - Tom Green (GWS)
1.5 - Callum Brown (GWS)
1 - Nick Daicos (COLL), Brent Daniels (GWS)
0.5 - Josh Kelly (GWS)