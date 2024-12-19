What every AFL club wants for Christmas

Open Extended Reactions

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and time is running out for AFL teams to get their last-minute requests to Santa. Here's what our writers believe each club wants for Christmas -- and let's be clear, for many of these, the tongue is firmly in cheek.

What's on your club's Christmas list? ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide - Sid Draper to show he can be the face of the team

Is there anything better than knowing your highly-touted top draft pick has been a fan of the club since birth? Sid Draper, one of the most explosive and dashing midfield prospects in this year's draft, was selected at pick No. 4 by the Crows with the hope he can become the dynamic centre bounce dynamo the club desperately needs. If Draper can have an impactful rookie year, and slowly become the face of the Crows, attitudes and fortunes may turn around quicker than expected.

Brisbane - Nothing, but they'll be leaving out milk and cookies

What's that? Another top-rated midfielder in the door as a father son? You have to love that if you're a Brisbane fan. The Lions added Levi Ashcroft, to join brother Will, this offseason. Oh yeah, they also just won a flag! It's been an incredible 12 months for this club and it would just be greedy to ask for anything more right now. Thanks, Santa Claus, but Brisbane won't want to bite the hand that feeds it...

Carlton - A year free from injuries

We've seen what a fit and firing Carlton can do, and it makes other teams very nervous. But in 2024, the Blues really struggled to maintain a best 22 for most of the year. It's not a new thing for Carlton, who over the past five years have lost the second most games to injury behind only West Coast. Key pieces were missing at times throughout last season, so a shake-up in the fitness and conditioning compartment will have Blues fans hoping Santa delivers a little injury compassion for 2025.

Collingwood - The Fountain of Youth

Yep, they're a contender again in 2025, but thereafter? It could get grim ... and fast! While Collingwood's absolute best remains strong and next season looks promising, concerns about the age-demographic -- the Magpies will enter next year with 10 players aged 30+ -- of Craig McRae's list have the Magpies hoping Santa's sleigh is stocked with plenty of age-defying solutions to prolong their contender status.

Essendon - A finals win ... just to see what it feels like

What's it been, 10,000-plus days? We're not doing the maths. It's one of the AFL's longest-running jokes but oh how the Bombers would love to finally give their fans some joy. It's a very simple wish to Santa but one that is elusive enough that it would end a drought spanning two decades. There was optimism in 2024 after securing some handy recruits but with maybe a little less expectation entering the new year, it could be the right time to strike.

Fremantle - A smooth ride to September

The Dockers were vast improvers in season 2024, winning their first three games, sitting inside the top eight for the majority of the campaign, and looking a genuine top four contender at stages -- they even sat as high as third on the ladder at Round 21! But four losses to close out the year and miss finals completely? Yeah, that's tough to take and a more than rocky ride for Freo faithful. A stacked midfield and backline, emerging forwards, and a star new recruit means they're ready to take that next step... as long as they can actually hold it together when it counts.

Geelong - A never-ending supply of bargain, unseen gems

Let's be honest, they probably already have something similar to a crystal ball tucked away in storage somewhere given how frequently they're able to unearth talented youngsters. But why say no to more of the same magic that keeps them contending year after year, defying both age and expectations? With an impressive crop of youth and adding Bailey Smith to the midfield, their future does look bright. And if Santa gives them a sneak peek into their next bargain recruit? They'd be set for another season -- and maybe more -- of 'surprising' everyone with their unrivalled consistency.

Gold Coast - Some road form

The Suns' recent road struggles have been well documented. After knocking off the Eagles at Optus Stadium on May 12, 2023, Gold Coast went on a 15-month winless run in away games, a staggeringly poor return for a side that was anything but an easy beat on their home deck. It took a Mac Andrew goal after the siren against the Bombers at Marvel Stadium to finally snap the unwanted streak, and the Suns backed it up two weeks later with a win over the Tigers at the MCG. But if this side is to finally take the next step and play finals football, four road wins in 2025 is the absolute minimum.

GWS - A padlock to secure their leads

Sorry, Giants fans, but your team really blew it this year. A list of that quality just needed to be winning finals -- at least one -- and squandering a 28-point lead against the Swans, and then a 44-point lead against the Lions the following week, is going to burn deeply over the offseason. With their talent undeniable and no doubt a strong team again in 2025, GWS will be hoping Santa brings them a padlock for those late-game jitters.

Hawthorn - A bigger trophy cabinet...

Four premierships in seven years between 2008 and 2015 wasn't enough for the Hawks, who are now among the favourites to win it all in 2025. Sam Mitchell's side began 2024 slowly, but found form after the first month of the season to become the No. 1 rated offence and defence by the end of the year. They've added two proven defensive stars in Tom Barrass and Josh Battle, and will welcome back forgotten forward Mitch Lewis from injury. Is 2025 the year of the Hawk?

Melbourne - A PR department

Since winning the 2021 premiership, the Demons have been more soap opera than football team. There's been a plethora of off-field issues, including drug sagas, mishandled and misreported injuries, and just all around general bad vibes. The club desperately needs to reshape its image, get back to winning ways, and put the last few years in the rearview mirror. Is anyone up for that public relations job?

North Melbourne - A pen and paper

It might seem as boring as socks and jocks, but with Luke Parker and Jack Darling (a combined 591 games of experience) joining the ranks in 2025, North Melbourne's playing group needs to be hanging on their every word and noting everything from preparation to diet, pre-game routine to body language. The Kangaroos have a great opportunity to learn from two of the most experienced players in the league -- both of whom are premiership players -- and they must absorb every skerrick of information.

Port Adelaide - A stress ball

This one is specifically for Ken Hinkley. The long-time Port coach deserves praise for seemingly always having his side in flag contention, but every now and then he lets his emotions get the better of him. And while we don't believe he should have been dragged through the coals for his altercation with Hawthorn's Jack Ginnivan and James Sicily during this year's finals series, there's no doubt it wasn't a great look for the leader of the club. Take a deep breath next time, Ken. Maybe even practise some meditation!

Richmond - For North Melbourne to struggle in 2025

The Tigers had one of the all-time draft hauls in 2024, and the consensus was they nailed their picks as they look to pull off an audacious 'rip off the band-aid' rebuild. But there's another interesting wrinkle to their (and other teams') fortunes in 2025; the Tigers have North Melbourne's first rounder in their pocket, and will be hoping the Kangas struggle to rise up the ladder next season. What would it mean? Potentially another two top five picks as the Tigers seek to build another dynasty team in the near future.

St Kilda - A bright red Ferrari

The Saints need a bit of excitement in their life. They need something to rid themselves of the 'boring' stereotype and get people talking ... in a good way. It's no secret St Kilda has become a dour outfit under Ross Lyon, preferring to play out defensive arm-wrestles than engage in high scoring affairs. The Saints averaged just 76 points in 2024, failing to reach the 70-point mark 11 times. Even the diehards are finding it difficult under this stagnant, boring regime.

Sydney - A smooth transition of power

It should be, right? Dean Cox, who has taken over from outgoing long-term coach John Longmire, has done the apprenticeship. He's seen what works, and what doesn't. He knows -- intimately -- the playing group, and coaching panel. All signs point to a potential 'Chris Scott situation' in which Cox could lead the Swans to the ultimate success in 2025. Well, after two of the past three Grand Finals have resulted in gigantic Sydney losses, Swans fans will certainly be hoping so.

West Coast - Mini to maximise the Eagles' potential

Things are looking okay out west after this offseason. While their trade period raised eyebrows -- shipping pick No. 3 and losing Tom Barrass and Jack Darling -- the draft more than made up for it, with the Eagles able to land Western Australia's best prospect in Bo Allan with their first pick, and picking up some bargains later in the draft. Add in some genuine class in Liam Baker, a proven goal kicker in Matt Owies, and another hard body in the midfield in Jack Graham, and the Eagles could be on the climb -- it's now on Andrew McQualter to guide this group out of the doldrums.

Western Bulldogs - A Brownlow Medal

What does Marcus Bontempelli have to do to win a Brownlow Medal? The Bulldog captain appears to be following Leigh Matthews' footsteps as an all-time great to never win the league's most prestigious individual honour. This year, amazingly, Bont was snubbed by the field umpires, tallying 'just' 19 votes to finish an absurd 26 behind winner Patrick Cripps. If the umpires won't give it to him, then Santa might have to.