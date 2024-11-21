Every AFL club's draft haul rated: Who passed? Who failed?

Open Extended Reactions

No club wins an AFL Draft on the night, but when you own a third of the top 24 it was always going to be tough for the Tigers to lose it. Richmond capitalised on its historic hand by swinging for upside and landing North Melbourne's future first-rounder -- which has finished as a top two pick for the past four consecutive seasons.

West Coast and Port Adelaide capitalised on sliders, Brisbane and Gold Coast matched bids on top 10 talents and we saw 71 selections for the first time since 2018, proving the lauded depth of 2024's draft pool.

This is how ESPN has graded every club's haul from both nights of the 2024 AFL Draft.

The top five picks in the 2024 AFL Draft. Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Adelaide

Players drafted: Sid Draper (4), Tyler Welsh (59)

No midfielder better fits Adelaide's on-ball brigade than boyhood Crow Sid Draper. His speed, agility, clean hands and damage on the outside of the contest will complement the likes of Jordan Dawson and Jake Soligo perfectly. Draper was so keen on the Crows he called Matthew Nicks days out from the draft, imploring the coach to read out his name with pick 4.

Adelaide only planned to use two selections and listed father-son Tyler Welsh at pick 59. The key forward offers strength in abundance and has kicked goals at every level this year.

Grade: A

Brisbane

Players drafted: Levi Ashcroft (5), Sam Marshall (25), Ty Gallop (42)

What a result for the Lions gaining access to Levi Ashcroft at pick 5. A bid at pick 1 would have made finding points for both he and Sam Marshall near impossible, but they were afforded room to trade into 2025's draft with an eye on Academy midfielder Daniel Annable.

Ashcroft's drive and intensity about his football is stunning -- he refused to touch the premiership cup on Grand Final day. Sam Marshall is an elite runner who could also play early senior football for the Lions as a wingman or halfback.

Brisbane would have liked a later bid on Academy forward Ty Gallop, but were keen to add him to the list given his athletic traits at 194cm.

Grade: A

Brisbane secured Levi Ashcroft and Sam Marshall at the draft. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Carlton

Players drafted: Jagga Smith (3), Harry O'Farrell (40), Ben Camporeale (43), Lucas Camporeale (54)

Jagga Smith was the man for the Blues all along. It was a coup for the finalists to trade up to pick 3, and seeing the midfielder they rated no. 1 in the draft at their selection must have felt like Christmas morning for Nick Austin and his team. Smith also landed at no. 1 on ESPN's draft board -- he's a ball magnet that will thrive alongside Patrick Cripps and Sam Walsh.

The Blues held their nerve on the pick in Ben Camporeale's bidding range, and were rewarded with athletic key defender Harry O'Farrell whose father is the much-beloved Carlton lawyer Patrick Cripps can thank for his first Brownlow Medal.

The Camporeale twins are one of the great stories stemming from the second night. Ben is a tough and physical inside midfielder built for the clinches. Lucas has class and courage, able to run up and down a wing all day. Both will take time to develop in the VFL but have traits to be unlocked in a professional environment.

Grade: A+

Collingwood

Players drafted: Joel Cochran (47), Charlie West (50), Will Hayes (56)

The Pies entered the draft late and immediately bid on Sydney's academy graduate Joel Cochran which was not matched. The key defender took out the combine 2km time trial -- he's an elite runner and can play on a variety of forwards.

South Australia's Charlie West will take time to develop but presents upside as a bustling key forward that loves to take pack marks. Finally, the Pies grabbed specialist wingman Will Hayes who can run all day and makes smart decisions. He's one that could impact in 2025, but Collingwood would have loved to gain access to more ready-made talent.

Grade: C

Essendon

Players drafted: Isaac Kako (13), Kayle Gerreyn (37), Angus Clarke (39), Rhys Unwin (61), Zak Johnson (70)

Isaac Kako is the crown jewel for Matt Rosa's team in 2024, the best small forward for a goal-hungry side that has lacked depth in the area for a long time. Kako has the talent and temperament to play AFL football right away with a full pre-season.

READ: Was Essendon's decision to trade pick 9 actually shrewd?

At pick 37, Kayle Gerreyn was top of ESPN's available prospects, and Port was sweating on his availability at pick 38. The gifted ruck-forward can pinpoint passes off both feet, is nimble in congestion and plays with a physical edge. He's likely to play his best football as a marking forward that can cameo in the ruck.

Two selections later, Essendon added SA halfback Angus Clarke, who grew up in the same town as Mason Redman and plays a similarly damaging game from defence. He loves to fly for his intercept marks and kickstart transition.

They added Rhys Unwin whose speed in the forward half is of value, and classy halfback Zak Johnson who can also run on-ball. The Dons will add NGA small Jayden Nguyen to their category-B rookie list on Friday after he got through without a bid.

Grade: A-

Isaac Kako will play for the Bombers in 2025. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Fremantle

Players drafted: Murphy Reid (17), Charlie Nicholls (34), Jaren Carr (63)

The Dockers were surprised that Murphy Reid was still on the board at 17. The Dragons midfielder took out Vic Metro's carnival MVP after an impressive block of football where he proved to be a damaging accumulator.

Charlie Nicholls is a project tall out of South Australia that could end up at either end of the ground, but has done most of his work as a hard-leading forward. Finally, Fremantle committed to father-son Jaren Carr who made his WAFL debut this year and can play in a variety of roles at 191cm.

Grade: B-

Geelong

Players drafted: Jay Polkinghorne (44), Jacob Molier (52), Lennox Hofmann (66), Keighton Matofai-Forbes (69)

The Cats entered the draft late on night two and took two South Australian prospects with their first two picks. Jay Polkinghorne presents as an X-factor forward at 191cm, able to clunk marks and kick accurately for goal. Jacob Molier was the first pure ruckman taken in the draft; his excellent state combine was capped off with an elite 20m sprint time at 201cm.

Geelong were shocked to see St Kilda pass on their Lennox Hofmann bid, who had interest much higher up the order. The defender plays lockdown roles but also loves to get forward and use his supreme pace to break the game open.

Finally, Keighton Matofai-Forbes got his chance late in the piece. The powerful forward relishes one-on-ones and has an incredible fluidity to his game at 188cm.

Grade: C+

Gold Coast

Players drafted: Leo Lombard (9), Cooper Bell (49)

Leo Lombard is another academy coup for the Suns, and would have been taken higher if he was in the open draft. The midfielder comes into the AFL as one of its most explosive athletes ever based on combine results, and it translates to the field where his power, physicality and speed shine.

GWS opted not to match a bid on academy key defender Cooper Bell who adds depth to Gold Coast's defensive stocks.

Grade: B

GWS

Players drafted: Ollie Hannaford (18), Harrison Oliver (19), Cody Angove (24), Jack Ough (36), Logan Smith (71)

GWS swung the biggest surprise on night one again, grabbing West Australian speedster Cody Angove at pick 24. A bolter from nowhere, the Claremont product has smarts and creativity forward of the ball, and has a valuable speed-endurance blend that Adrian Caruso's team craves.

Before that, they took massive riser Ollie Hannaford, completing the swing from no national combine invite to top 20 pick. The forward's speed and competitiveness are highlights of his exciting game. They also grabbed tough and balanced running defender Harrison Oliver, who had suitors in the late first round.

The Giants finished off their haul with 194cm smooth-moving midfielder Jack Ough, and athletic academy ruckman Logan Smith, who didn't attract a bid. The Giants will add NGA prospect Josaia Delana to their rookie list.

Grade: C+

Giants draftees Oliver Hannaford and Harrison Oliver. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Hawthorn

Players drafted: Noah Mraz (35), Cody Anderson (64)

It was a quiet draft for the Hawks after a busy trade period of bringing in two key defenders, and they grabbed another one to boot. Noah Mraz was a forgotten man after a navicular fracture wiped out his season, but his capabilities as a key defender to intercept and lock down shouldn't be underestimated.

Hawthorn also snared NGA prospect Cody Anderson, dubbed 'The Beast From The East' for his attack on the man and the ball out of the Eastern Ranges. He's an exciting player with a great defensive game through the midfield and up forward.

Grade: C+

Melbourne

Players drafted: Harvey Langford (6), Xavier Lindsay (11), Aiden Johnson (68)

The Demons traded up with the Dons and were stoked to land two of the best midfielders in the pool. Harvey Langford was a joint Larke Medallist this year after an outstanding campaign as a 190cm on-baller than finds a lot of ball and gains territory with his massive left boot. Xavier Lindsay adds polish and craft on the outside, a beautiful user and hard runner with leadership aspirations.

The Dees rounded out their selections with mature-age VFL premiership Bee Aidan Johnson who adds depth to their key forward stocks at 193cm. Indigenous small forward Ricky Mentha will land at the Dees via the category-B rookie list.

Grade: A-

North Melbourne

Players drafted: Finn O'Sullivan (2), Matt Whitlock (27), Luke Urquhart (57), River Stevens (67)

North took big swings on the first night. They grabbed their no. 1 prospect in the draft in Finn O'Sullivan, whose elite body of work across his junior career warranted the pick. He's another midfielder but has versatility with his aerial ability and capacity to hit the scoreboard.

They then pulled a stunner, trading their future first-rounder for pick 27 to grab project key defender Matt Whitlock, who they rated inside the top 10. North's first round pick has landed inside the top 2 for the past five seasons.

On night two they grabbed WA hard-nosed midfielder Luke Urquhart whose athletic profile, intensity and clearance work saw him dominate the championships. They then finished up with small forward River Stevens, the son of former captain Anthony.

North needs to catapult up the ladder to justify the decision to trade their 2025 first round selection.

Grade: D

North Melbourne drafted Finn O'Sullivan and Matt Whitlock on night one of the 2024 AFL Draft. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Port Adelaide

Players drafted: Joe Berry (15), Jack Whitlock (33), Christian Moraes (38)

Port Adelaide pulled the first live trade of the draft, moving up a spot to grab half forward Joe Berry. The Bushrangers goalkicker models his game on Robbie Gray and boasts similarities in his silky ball use and penchant for standing up in big games.

They were considering Jack Whitlock at 15, and were stunned to see him slide all the way to pick 33 where they snatched him up. He will take time to develop his 200cm frame but presents as a long-term Charlie Dixon replacement leading out of full forward.

Finally, Christian Moraes was another slider they were keen to grab. The Ranges midfielder has played across all three areas of the ground and does not stop running. It means he finds plenty of ball and can kick goals. Benny Barrett will slot onto their rookie list as an NGA small forward.

The Power needed to capitalise on this draft after trading Dan Houston, and they grabbed three high quality prospects with two likely to play AFL football next year.

Grade: A

Richmond

Players drafted: Sam Lalor (1), Josh Smillie (7), Taj Hotton (12), Jonty Faull (14), Luke Trainor (21), Harry Armstrong (23), Thomas Sims (28), Jasper Alger (58)

It was difficult for Richmond to not capitalise on their incredible draft hand, but they were also able to maximise their 2025 hand with North's future first-rounder. It gives them a genuine chance at securing the top two picks in 12 months' time.

Many of their selections were drafted with upside in mind. Sam Lalor has the highest upside of all prospects and was taken at pick 1. The powerful midfielder will start his career as a dangerous forward. Josh Smillie then fell at pick 7 -- the 195cm battering ram through the middle will eventually form a physical one-two punch with Lalor.

Taj Hotton was a slight surprise, but was again a punt on tantalising upside after dominating the first month of the season. We won't see him in action until the back half of 2025 as the mercurial forward-half accumulator recovers from a torn ACL.

Three key forwards were taken in a sign of the long-term view. Jonty Faull is a consistent and hard-working key forward that could impact early, Harry Armstrong is the best set shot in the pool and brings a strong athletic profile, and Tom Sims is a wildcard selection with the first pick of night two. At 199cm with a long reach he has physical traits that give him a shot at becoming a great AFL forward.

Luke Trainor's slide was halted by the Tigers and he will learn plenty from Nick Vlastuin. The Dragons interceptor is an elite reader of the play and also possesses tidy foot skills.

Finally, the Tigers traded back into the draft to snatch up Jasper Alger, with the small forward sliding into the 50s. He adds ground level pressure in the forward 50.

We will wait and see if Richmond nailed this draft, but Blair Hartley's team has put the club in a position to achieve long-term success once more.

Grade: A+

The Tigers may have set themselves up for the next 10 years with Harry Armstrong, Luke Trainor, Josh Smillie, Sam Lalor, Taj Hotton and Jonty Faull all taken in Round 1. Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos via Getty Images

St Kilda

Players drafted: Tobie Travaglia (8), Alix Tauru (10), James Barrat (32), Hugh Boxshall (45), Alex Dodson (53), Patrick Said (60)

The Saints were busy on both nights, and shaped the draft by taking the blonde defenders in the top 10. Tobie Travaglia is the ultimate competitor off halfback. He's a great interceptor and goes on long runs down the ground with an elite work rate. He harbours ambitions of moving into the midfield as a Will Day type player.

Alix Tauru rose into top 10 contention with incredible aerial exploits. He's an elite mark and brings a physical edge to his game. His confidence and strong hands could make him one of the game's best interceptors.

St Kilda took a third defender in James Barrat, who could be the Josh Battle replacement as a tough lockdown defender. His physicality and positional flexibility will be highly valued by Ross Lyon. Hugh Boxshall is an elite runner and a strong inside midfielder out of Claremont, Alex Dodson tumbled down the order despite being ranked by ESPN as the draft's best ruckman, and Patrick Said adds ground level pressure to the forward 50.

They surprisingly ended the night without their NGA prospects, not matching Geelong's bid on Lennox Hofmann and seeing Adrian Cole fall through the draft. They're yet to make a decision on Cole and father-son prospect Elwood Peckett.

The Saints needed midfield depth but opted for best available at their top selections. There may be some short-term pain for long-term gain.

Grade: B

Sydney

Players drafted: Jesse Dattoli (22), Ned Bowman (26), Riley Bice (41), Riak Andrew (55)

The Swans loomed as favourites to land key position talent in the first round, but instead opted for more scoreboard impact from medium forwards. Jesse Dattoli could be anything at the next level, able to take contested marks, run through the midfield, and kick bags of goals.

Ned Bowman is a human highlight reel and has special aerial ability inside forward 50. He had suitors in the 30s, so Sydney had to pounce if they wanted him.

Riley Bice adds ready-made polish off halfback. He won a flag with Werribee in the VFL and as a 24-year-old is ready to go. With their final pick, the Swans scored Riak Andrew after Melbourne chose not to match the bid. His lockdown capabilities improved greatly this year and it's that rate of development that sold Sydney.

Interestingly, they chose not to match Collingwood's bid on academy defender Joel Cochran, instead opting to bid on Andrew.

Grade: C-

West Coast

Players drafted: Bo Allen (16), Jobe Shanahan (30), Tom Gross (46), Luca Greggo (48), Hamish Davis (65)

West Coast rivals Richmond for the biggest winners of the 2024 AFL Draft. It was tough to envisage after trading back from pick 3 to 12 in the Liam Baker deal, but WA's best prospect Bo Allan slid through to the selection after they traded back with Port Adelaide and the Eagles scooped him up.

Allan is a ready-made, physical midfielder who leads from the front. He will start his career at halfback but it won't be long before he joins Harley Reid in the engine room.

Another minor miracle occurred with highly-rated key forward Jobe Shanahan falling all the way to pick 30 despite receiving a draft invitation on night one. Shanahan's ceiling is immense as a 194cm goalkicking power forward, but some clubs also see his future down back where he reads the play and his athleticism is on show.

They snared tough inside midfielder Tom Gross at 46, with his point of difference being an underrated aerial ability. Luca Greggo offers serious speed on the edge of contests, while massive slider Hamish Davis was scooped up at 65 out of Claremont.

The 190cm forward kicked four goals in a WAFL final this year, won 40 disposals in a midfield masterclass at Colts level and also took out best on ground honours in the Colts Grand Final. He could play football early for the Eagles, but needs to re-work his kicking action to become more reliable distributing the ball.

West Coast can list Malakai Champion as a category-B rookie after he slid through the national draft.

Grade: A+

West Coast select Bo Allen with pick No. 16. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Western Bulldogs

Players drafted: Cooper Hynes (20), Lachie Jaques (29), Josh Dolan (31), Sam Davidson (51), Luke Kennedy (62)

The Dogs were sweating on Murphy Reid's availability but were happy to grab Cooper Hynes who adds the power, speed, and aggression this list lacks in the forward half. Hynes has played a lot through the midfield but should start his career as an impact medium forward.

Lachie Jaques was added out of the Falcons as a dashing halfback with the ability to play on talls and smalls, while Josh Dolan's smarts and leadership in the forward half will be valuable. Sam Davidson presents as the ready-made forward at 190cm after winning the Fothergill-Round-Mitchell medal with Richmond.

After starting his pre-season with VFL side Coburg, Luke Kennedy will also be heading to the Kennel. The consistent Sandy midfielder brings poise and class.

Grade: B+