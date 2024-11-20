Was Essendon's decision to trade pick 9 shrewd or a monumental blunder?

Open Extended Reactions

Bombers supporters may track Xavier Lindsay's career rather closely. The expeditious Gippsland captain became a Demon with the No. 9 selection Essendon controversially dealt in the AFL trade period.

In doing so they were the only club to shift a top 10 selection into 2025. Rated as a potential super draft by recruiters, clubs were eager to get into this year's first round but struggled to find takers until Melbourne struck a deal with picks 28, 40, 46, 54, 65 and their future first-rounder. It gave Essendon much-needed points, but saw them part with the prized selection.

On the surface, Essendon's decision to trade pick No. 9 looked like a mistake after Kako received a bid four spots later. The deal was even labelled an 'absolute blunder' on Fox Footy's coverage.

In reality, the Bombers successfully turned 9 into 13 and Melbourne's 2025 first-rounder, a selection that landed at No. 5 this season.

Isaac Kako is presented his Essendon guernsey by Dustin Fletcher. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

As soon as NGA rules were altered in August to allow for bid matching inside the top 40, the Dons were all in on Kako. They rated him in their top 10 in the open pool, and were a red hot chance to grab him straight up at pick 9 if he wasn't accessible under NGA rules.

Speaking exclusively to ESPN at Marvel Stadium, new list boss Matt Rosa provided insight into the trade that helped shape the first round.

"The question we asked ourselves was 'How can we maximise our position over a two-year period?'

"We felt that by moving out pick 9, it would guarantee us three first-round talents over a two-year period."

Asked if Kako's mini slide to 13 had made the Dons re-think their decision to trade pick 9, Rosa was categoric.

"Not at all. We've got the first-round selection next year, we're able to improve our hand this year and we've got three picks tomorrow night in a pretty deep draft.

"With the depth of this year's draft, if you're going to be picking in the mid-range this is the draft to do it."

Xavier Lindsay was selected by Melbourne in the 2024 AFL Draft. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Richmond being left to bid on Kako had two important wrinkles. Essendon's trade with Melbourne saw the Demons forego bidding on Kako at 6 and 11 despite rating him highly internally. Then a draft night trade with St Kilda to move up the order in the second round saw them skip the Kako bid at picks 9 and 10.

Without these trades taking place, there's every chance the Dees or Saints would have made the Bombers pay full price for the exciting small forward, effectively wiping out pick 9.

But the trade also reflects the stark contrast in recruiting philosophies between the established Melbourne system under Jason Taylor and fresh direction of Essendon under Rosa.

The Dons are focused on net gains over multiple years to organically grow through youth. The Dees are all-in on the now, trading future picks at all costs to top up a contender with ready-made prospects.

"If you're gonna buy into the draft, it's good to buy into the pointy end of it," Melbourne list boss Jason Taylor told media at Marvel. "If you can get in high, you're gonna get great players.

Isaac Kako will play for the Bombers in 2025. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

"We might've traded our future first for next year but we can also get back in next year."

The Demons have now brought in four first-rounders in two years, all the while harbouring ambitions of another premiership with the skeleton of 2021's flag-winning group.

No club has traded future first-rounders quite like Melbourne. Where Rosa and Essendon are brought into the long-term vision of sustainable growth, the Demons are hellbent on winning now through the draft.

Simon Goodwin finds himself with midfield bull Harvey Langford and precision ball user Xavier Lindsay to help with another flag tilt. On the flipside, the Bombers will be keen on a repeat of the Dees' 14th-placed finish.

Essendon will likely take three picks on the second night, holding a draft hand of 37, 39, 43 and 60. They're yet to make a decision on NGA small Jayden Nguyen, with the dashing defender a chance to slide through the draft and onto the Bombers' category-B rookie list.

Melbourne will use the one late selection which is currently pick 75.