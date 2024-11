Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 AFL Draft is upon us, with dozens of the best young junior footy players set to find homes at AFL clubs over the next three days.

The first round of the national draft was be held at Marvel Stadium Wednesday, Nov. 20, with the rest of the draft to take place on Thursday, Nov. 21. The rookie draft will be held on Friday, Nov. 22.

Here's how the first night of the draft went down.