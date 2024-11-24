Way-too-early AFL Draft Power Rankings: The top 10 in 2025

Open Extended Reactions

Twelve months ago recruiters didn't believe in the depth of 2024's draft pool. But a lot can change over a year.

With the full 2025 season to play for the 2007-born cohort, a glut of club-tied talent looms at the top of the crop. There's a nice balance of talls at the pointy end, including two ruckmen who could push into top five calculations. Amongst the top 10 names is Willem Duursma, the fourth sibling bound for the big leagues.

South Australian midfielder Dyson Sharp is the early favourite to land at pick 1, but he has stiff competition from two Academy-tied talents up north. Zeke Uwland and Daniel Annable were electric for the Allies as bottom-agers and will have the Suns and Lions anticipating early bids.

A host of club-tied prospects just missed out, including Kalani White (Suns Academy & Melbourne father-son), Thomas McGuane (Collingwood father-son), Bailey Banfield (West Coast father-son), and Noah Chamberlain (Swans Academy). There's every chance the first round extends towards 30 again given the quantity of club-tied draftees in 2025.

1. Dyson Sharp (Central District/South Australia)

MID, 188cm

Sharp is a goliath in the clinches, at home when the going gets tough, and the game enters its chaos phase. His work for South Australia as a bottom-ager rivalled the likes of Sid Draper and Ben Camporeale, and he looked adept against senior bodies in his step up to SANFL level. Sharp doesn't get moved off the ball, lays crunching tackles and wields a damaging kick on the outside of stoppages.

Dyson Sharp of South Australia in action. Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

2. Zeke Uwland (Suns Academy/Allies)

MID/DEF, 178cm

Uwland will land at Gold Coast alongside older brother Bodhi. He possesses a wicked left boot that picks out targets deep afield with penetration, and has the run and dash to play both off halfback and through the midfield. He averaged 23 disposals and six rebound 50s over the carnival in a starring role. Uwland was the only bottom-ager to earn All-Australian honours.

3. Willem Duursma (Gippsland Power/Vic Country)

DEF/MID, 191cm

Recruiters still aren't sure what Duursma will be at the next level. He isn't the disciplined wingman like Xavier or a mercurial forward like Zane. Rather, Willem is often at his best intercepting and rebounding off halfback. He oozes confidence with ball in hand and has the size, speed, and skills to get himself out of trouble. Duursma's athletic profile will ensure he's a high selection next year, but his output for club and state will determine if he lands at no. 1.

4. Daniel Annable (Lions Academy/Allies)

MID, 183cm

There is no weakness to Annable's game as an inside midfielder. He wins a lot of ball, can take it from the inside to outside of contests with a burst of speed, and uses it beautifully off both feet. Annable is an elite midfield prospect that should have no issues adjusting to the next level of competition. He projects to be Brisbane's first top 10 academy prospect ever.

Daniel Annable is expected to be one of the top selections at the 2025 AFL Draft. Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

5. Cooper Duff-Tytler (Calder Cannons/Vic Metro)

RUCK/FWD, 199cm

Duff-Tytler is fully invested in a football career after turning his back on a promising basketball pathway. He moves exceptionally well for his size and loves the ball in his hands either through the ruck or up forward. His mobility and skills, plus tantalising ceiling as an athletic ruckman, could see him taken very early next year.

6. Fred Rodriguez (South Fremantle/Western Australia)

MID, 184cm

Rodriguez is Western Australia's top talent in a strong 2025 cohort that should challenge for the national championships title. The lightning quick midfielder is silky with ball in hand entering the forward 50, picking out chests with both feet or taking on opponents with his dash. Rodriguez is a hard two-way runner and looks more accustomed to an outside midfield role where he can find time and space to damage.

7. Beau Addinsall (Suns Academy/Allies)

MID/FWD, 180cm

Addinsall earned best-on-ground honours in the Futures game on the MCG to put his name firmly in this frame despite missing out on Allies selection mid-year. The smooth-moving midfielder can operate across half forward as well where he has strong goal nous, but his clearance work and running capacity are the hallmarks of an impressive game. Addinsall is another Suns Academy star on the rise.

Beau Addinsall was best afield in the Marsh AFL National Futures Boys match. Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images)

8. Louis Emmett (Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro)

RUCK/FWD, 198cm

Emmett is another ruck prospect sitting inside the top 10 bracket for clubs at this juncture. Equally adept up forward where he takes marks on the lead with an insane reach, his rate of development across the year was huge for the Chargers in their finals push. Emmett has skill with the ball and offers good follow-up on-ball.

9. Riley Onley (Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country)

MID, 194cm

Onley is blessed with overwhelming power at 194cm. His strength in the clinches is extraordinary against junior competition, but he also has strong running ability and finesse to his game. It makes him an exciting midfield package where he throws his weight around, wins a lot of contested ball, and can impact aerially around the ground.

10. Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves (Dandenong Stingrays/Vic Country)

FWD, 185cm

Hibbins-Hargreaves just kicks goals. A brilliantly creative and classy operator in the forward 50 and up on a wing, his inventive play is matched with one-touch hands and precision ball use. He works into the right spots to find plenty of ball and ended up earning a champs call-up for a stacked Country side. Hibbins-Hargreaves may graduate on-ball this year for the Stingrays, but could still become a top 10 pick as a forward, such is his quality.