The first round of the 2024 AFL Draft has been completed at Marvel Stadium. Here's what the top 10 selections had to say immediately after learning which clubs they would be joining:

Sam Lalor, Finn O'Sullivan, Jagga Smith, and Sid Draper on draft night. ESPN/Getty Images

Pick 1 - Sam Lalor (Richmond)

"Awesome feeling. It's pretty emotional. It hasn't quite sunk in yet. To celebrate with all of my family and friends in the room was pretty special. Eight boys coming in so I'm sure that will help me and I'll help them as well. I don't think I play too much like [Dustin Martin], it's pretty hard to play like him, but I suppose some of the things I do on the field are like him. He's someone I watched growing up and I'd love to play like him. The body is feeling pretty good. I just can't wait to get in there, chip away, work hard, and get into it."

Pick 2 - Finn O'Sullivan (North Melbourne)

"I'm pumped. It's a pretty surreal moment for me and my family. It probably set in a bit when Harry Sheezel and George Wardlaw came over and said g'day. It's a massive thrill. I was lucky enough to get a week with them last year, so I already know a couple of the boys, which is awesome and that always helps and makes it a lot easier. There's a lot of young talent coming through (on the list) and I can't wait to be a part of it. I'll hopefully play anywhere, put my best foot forward and see what happens."

Pick 3 - Jagga Smith (Carlton)

"Carlton was never really in the picture for me. Even at the combine they didn't meet with me, because they didn't have that pick yet. For Carlton to put the trust in me, obviously trade up the order ... for me to be that player means a lot. I'll grab the opportunity with both hands. It's a tough midfield to crack, and I haven't really thought about it to be honest, obviously just got the name read out. A point of difference for me is my quick feet and my ability to get from inside to outside and find the ball. Sam Walsh is the player out of that midfield group I really look at the closest. He's a similar height to me and he's a running player as well. Sam is the one I've looked at closely during my junior pathway and can't wait to learn off him when I get in there."

Pick 4 - Sid Draper (Adelaide)

"Joy. Excitement. I spent the week with the Crows earlier this year and [Jordan Dawson] was someone I looked up to. He's such a professional and a champion of the game. I think my speed is a bit of an appeal to [the Crows]. That and my character. I know Matthew Nicks is big on making a connection with the team and players and I think that's something I'm really good at. I think having an AFL club around me, and AFL players to learn from, will help me. You sort of learn habits from seasoned bodies and it does hold you in good stead."

Sid Draper was selected at pick No. 4 by the Crows. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Pick 5 - Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

"I've obviously known for such a long time I was going to the Brisbane Lions ... not really nervous ... but so excited. It's been a long time coming. I'm so stoked to be a Brisbane Lion. You want to be the best and you want to be recognised as the best and I proved that this year as one of the best, if not the best. Hopefully I can continue to prove that next year. I think I'll be learning a lot next year with all of those boys. It's an exciting time for the club. It's going to be nice to be with [Will] and hopefully build a bit of a dynasty as you might say, or a good few years at the Lions."

Pick 6 - Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

"To be picked by the Dees is pretty special. It's so amazing. In two days time I'll be hitting the track with Christian Petracca, Clayton Oliver, Max Gawn, all of those big names will be special. Hopefully I develop my game. Hopefully I can come in, have respect for all of those players and just work as hard as I can. It's a sigh of relief to hear Sid Draper's name get called out and for my name to get called out ... it's special."

Pick 7 - Josh Smillie (Richmond)

"I was lucky enough to meet with Richmond twice throughout the year ... I can't wait to start playing with Sammy! It's awesome to be on the journey at Tigerland. I think keeping close with the people around me and only worrying about what they have to say has helped me throughout the year. Wherever I'm needed to play, I'll play."

Josh Smillie is presented with his jumper by Jack Riewoldt. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Pick 8 - Tobie Travaglia (St Kilda)

"I feel like, maybe not straight away, in a few years I could fulfill that role [in the midfield]. For me, I'd love to be a player like [Will Day]. I've got the same management group as Will [he's told me to] enjoy the grind and make that a positive thing. I feel like the drive for me is giving respect to players first and understanding what they're trying to go to and what their main goal is. I feel like I bring a lot of speed and a point of difference with line breaking."

Pick 9 - Leo Lombard (Gold Coast)

"It's such a good thing to stay on the Gold Coast, stay home with family and friends and help them. I've spent six weeks over the season training with the AFL boys. That was pretty unreal. Sitting back and watching. [In 2025 I can bring] my competitiveness and aggression, and also just backing myself in with confidence."

Pick 10 - Alix Tauru (St Kilda)

"It's pretty easy coming in when you don't have any expectations. I didn't think I was going to get drafted for a lot of my life ... until halfway through this year. Here I am. I think I always had it in me. Obviously with the injuries there were a lot of road bumps in the journey, but I found my position, the coaches trusted me to play with confidence and play where I wanted to play, and that just allowed me to shine and show my real talent. I think I can play anywhere as long as I get the work in and get the right treatment by the coaches, which I'm sure I will. You've just got to gain respect from your teammates and then they will see how much you put into the club."