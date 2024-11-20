Open Extended Reactions

Richmond sprung no surprises on opening night of the 2024 AFL Draft, selecting highly talented Victorian Sam Lalor with the prized No. 1 pick.

The powerful goalkicking midfielder, who stands at 188cm, has drawn countless comparisons to recently retired Tigers icon Dustin Martin. But it wasn't the triple Norm Smith Medal winner who presented Lalor his Tigers guernsey on Wednesday evening at Marvel Stadium, instead it was former club skipper and Brownlow Medal winner Trent Cotchin.

"The [Tigers] came over to my house on Monday night, so they told me then," Lalor told Fox Footy. "It's a pretty special moment. I'm happy to share it with my friends and family in the room.

"There's obviously a lot of pressure, but I think with Richmond this year they've got a lot of picks, so not all the spotlight's going to be on me, which is what I'm looking forward to. And I think just getting into a really good club like Richmond is gonna be so good and I can't wait."

Throughout the year, Lalor established himself as a premier ball winner and tackle buster for the GWV Rebels. He's unafraid to throw his body around at the contest and already possesses the capabilities to win a game off his own boot, much like Martin, who the Tigers took at pick No. 3 in 2009.

Richmond select Sam Lalor with pick No. 1 of the 2024 AFL Draft. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Lalor becomes Richmond's fourth No. 1 draft pick and the first since the club secured Brett Deledio in 2004.

Lalor was presented with the second Allen Aylett Medal as the competition's overall top pick, following on from Harley Reid claiming the inaugural version last year.

North Melbourne opted against strengthening its key position stocks, instead doubling down on midfield talent by selecting Finn O'Sullivan with the second pick of the draft. Carlton, who traded up to pick No. 3 last month, secured the services of midfield ball magnet Jagga Smith.

Top South Australian prospect and electric midfielder Sid Draper was selected by Adelaide at pick No. 4, before Brisbane matched Melbourne's bid on father-son talent Levi Ashcroft at pick No. 5.

The top 10 was rounded off by Harvey Langford (Melbourne), Josh Smillie (Richmond), Tobie Travaglia (St Kilda), Leo Lombard (Gold Coast), and Alix Tauru (St Kilda).