Open Extended Reactions

Star West Coast forward Liam Ryan would love to see the AFL's Indigenous All Stars match played every two years as he gears up to join forces with some of the league's most exciting talent.

The Indigenous All Stars will be back in action for the first time since 2015 when they take on Fremantle at Optus Stadium on February 15.

The 10-year hiatus means a generation of players have missed the chance to represent the All Stars, and Ryan wants to see the concept played more often.

Some of the names already confirmed for this year's match include Ryan, Shai Bolton, Michael Walters, Charlie Cameron, Bobby Hill, Brad Hill, Kysaiah Pickett, Alex Pearce, Izak Rankine, Jarman Impey and Callum Ah Chee.

West Coast's Liam Ryan pictured in the Indigenous All Stars guernsey. Photo by Will Russell/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"Hopefully it keeps going from now on. Not every year, but every couple (of years)," Ryan said.

"It would be really good for the communities around Australia.

"I grew up watching blokes like (Adam) Goodes and Lewis Jetta, and it was my dream to play in a game like this. It means a lot."

Fremantle star Caleb Serong also threw his support behind the concept.

"My old man loved watching it when it was around in the past, and I loved watching it growing up as well," Serong said.

"One of my favourite players was Adam Goodes. And I think to see the the talent across the league of Indigenous players come together and play in a game like this is super special."

The bulk of the All Stars squad will be made up of fast, exciting, attacking players.

"I think I'm going to have to play ruck," joked Ryan, who stands at 181cm.

"All us Indigenous boys know offence, but we don't know defence. It's going to be good fun."

New Dockers recruit Shai Bolton will feature for the All Stars, and he's set to put on a show.

"Last week there was about three minutes left from one of the match sim games, and he sat about three-deep (and took a mark) on Luke Jackson's head," Serong said.

"The boys were pretty quick to tell him he can't take mark of the year in January.

"He's put on a show already."

Serong also expects a fierce contest between Fremantle skipper Pearce, who will represent the All Stars, and Dockers spearhead Josh Treacy.

"They're two of the most physical guys that we've got at the club, and they're looking to maybe put on a wrestle at some point in the game," Serong said.

"I reckon those two want to put on a bit of a show to kind of show who's the real big dog going around."

The Indigenous-themed jerseys and football were unveiled at Mardalup Park in East Perth on Thursday.

Whadjuk, Ballardong and Eastern Arrernte artist Jade Dolman designed the All Stars jersey and the match-day Sherrin, while former Docker Roger Hayden played a role in designing Fremantle's jumper.