The 50 best AFL players heading into season 2025:

The 2025 AFL season gets underway next week. That means it's time for ESPN's annual countdown of the 50 best players in the sport.

For this exercise, I'm looking at the best players heading into season 2025. Not the most valuable. Not the most exciting. Not the most eye-catching. Not the most potential. But the BEST. Today.

Imagine every player in the competition is lined up in the schoolyard and you can take your pick of the crop. Then the second selection, and third, and so on. Except you aren't picking a team, you simply want the best player available at every point, and you want them for this year.

Of course, a player's body of work impacts their ranking, but this is not a legacy piece. Instead, I've used the last two seasons as a gauge of where a particular player is at in their career.

There are over 800 listed AFL players. These are the 50 best, in order.

Who are the 50 best players in the AFL? ESPN/Getty Images

50. Brent Daniels

Position: Mid-forward

2024 rank: Unranked

Nobody directly assisted more goals than Daniels in 2024, as he took over from Gryan Miers as the competition's best set-up man. Daniels so often provided the polish in the front half of the ground for the Giants, either lacing out teammates inside 50 with his short field kicking or demonstrating his unselfishness closer to goal. The 25-year-old also managed to snag 23 majors of his own, all while remaining an elite defensive presence. Daniels ended the year ranking third for his position for pressure applied and fourth for total tackles.

The key stat: Last season, Daniels joined Marcus Bontempelli and Isaac Heeney as the only players in the competition to average four tackles, four inside 50s and a goal per game.

49. Dylan Moore

Position: General forward

2024 rank: Unranked

Could Moore be the most underrated player in the AFL today? Maybe. If you scoffed after seeing his name on this list then you only prove that point. Moore has developed into one of Hawthorn's most damaging and important pieces, able to win ball and hit the scoreboard. Of every player to kick 36 goals last season, nobody averaged more disposals per game (19.5) than Moore. He was also the No. 1-rated general forward for score involvements for the year, finished second for total goal assists, and rated elite for marks, tackles, and inside 50s for his position.

The key stat: Last season, Moore ranked third for forward 50 groundballs and fifth for forward 50 disposals. He also finished sixth for total scoreboard impact across the AFL and second of all general forwards.

Dylan Moore is one of the league's most improved players. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

48. Hayden Young

Position: Midfield

2024 rank: Unranked

If you don't watch much of the Dockers, you need to start getting familiar with Young. Having been given midfield opportunity alongside Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw, at no point has Young appeared out of his depth. Instead, last year he frequently played the lead role in the midfield, racking up monster stat lines and proving he basically has no weakness on the football field. Young, still just 23 years of age, finished 2024 averaging 24 disposals, 10 contested possessions, six inside 50s, five clearances, and five tackles per game.

The key stat: Young was involved in 30% of his side's scoring chains last season, ranking sixth of all midfielders across the competition. He also retained possession from 54% of his kicks into the forward 50, ranking seventh of the top 40 players for kicks inside 50.

47. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

Position: Key forward

2024 rank: Unranked

It won't be long before Ugle-Hagan is a unanimous top 20 player in the AFL. He might even crack the top 10 at some point in his career. Still just 22 years of age, Ugle-Hagan has demonstrated the ability to rip games apart with his supreme athleticism, speed, and craft inside forward 50. Last year, he kicked a career-best 43 goals and clunked a career-best 37 marks. Of course, the caveat is there's some uncertainty surrounding Ugle-Hagan in season 2025, with the young Dog operating on a "flexible" training program through the pre-season and no clarity on when he will be match ready.

The key stat: Only Jesse Hogan (68) and Charlie Curnow (60) have taken more contested marks in the forward 50 across the past two seasons than Ugle-Hagan (49).

46. Jack Sinclair

Position: General defender

2024 rank: 41 (-5)

Sinclair took the slightest of steps backwards in 2024, but even still he was one of the league's best players in his position. There aren't many in the competition you'd rather have in possession of the ball than Sinclair, who hits targets for fun and provides excellent drive off half-back. For three consecutive seasons, Sinclair has averaged at least 27 disposals, 16 uncontested possessions, eight contested possessions, and four rebounds per game. The Saints would be well advised to get the ball into his hands as often as possible.

The key stat: Sinclair has recorded the second-most post-clearance disposals of any player across the past three seasons and ranks fourth across the competition for effective disposals in that time.

Jack Sinclair celebrates with fans after a win. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

45. Max Holmes

Position: General defender

2024 rank: Unranked

Who knows if Geelong would have gone on to win the premiership last year if not for Holmes' injury in the preliminary final. The fourth-year Cat was playing a starring role against the Lions, carrying on with the momentum he had built throughout a career-best season. Holmes is a speedster, someone who can break lines and offer a real point of difference off half back and through the midfield. Still just 22 years of age, Holmes has the potential to become one of the most unique and difficult match-ups in the league.

The key stat: Holmes ranked No. 1 across the competition last season for overall metres gained per game. He was also fourth for metres gained from kicks and eighth for metres gained from handballs.

44. Andrew Brayshaw

Position: Midfield

2024 rank: 47 (+3)

There haven't been many players as consistent as Brayshaw over the past four seasons, which is why I've never understood how he won the AFL MVP in 2022 and then was viewed as having a monumental drop off in 2023. The Fremantle midfielder does the same thing most weeks, amassing an enormous amount of ball while also unafraid to put in work defensively, rating elite for tackles and pressure. In two of the last three seasons, Brayshaw has tallied at least 22 Brownlow Medal votes, all while forming a dynamic partnership with inside bull Caleb Serong.

The key stat: Across the last three seasons, Brayshaw has had at least 25 disposals and at least five tackles in 41 games.

43. Dayne Zorko

Position: General defender

2024 rank: Unranked

There weren't many players who enjoyed a better 2024 season than Zorko. The 36-year-old former Lions skipper was swung back into defence to fill the hole left by Keidean Coleman and did it so brilliantly well he was rewarded with All-Australian selection. A month later, he won a premiership medallion. Last season, Zorko averaged 26 disposals and 17 uncontested possessions per game, finished top 10 in metres gained and ranked fourth for marks. But it was his clean skills and decision making behind the ball that made him stand out from many of his contemporaries.

The key stat: Zorko ranks No. 1 in the competition across the past two seasons for kicks and second for effective kicks and uncontested marks.

Dayne Zorko earned his second All-Australian blazer in 2024. Darrian Traynor/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

42. Lachie Whitfield

Position: General defender

2024 rank: Unranked

After a few lean years, Whitfield returned to his devastating best in 2024, earning All-Australian selection and staking his claim to being the AFL's No. 1 general defender. Whitfield finished the season averaging the fifth-most disposals, fourth-most uncontested possessions, and 10th-most marks of any player in the league, frequently providing the cool head in the back half for the Giants. The only thing Whitfield hasn't managed over the last two seasons is hit the scoreboard, kicking just one goal in his past 49 games.

The key stat: Whitfield has recorded the fifth-most effective kicks of any player across the past three seasons and ranks No. 1 for post-clearance disposals of any player in that time.

41. Harry McKay

Position: Key forward

2024 rank: Unranked

There was a time when not even diehard Blues fans believed McKay could return to being a top 50 player in the league, such were his mental struggles in front of the big sticks, but the Carlton spearhead buried those demons in 2024 with a 49 goal season, only going goalless once throughout the campaign. McKay worked up the ground last year, averaging more disposals than in any other season of his career, while also continuing to show he has some of the stickiest hands in the game, averaging two contested marks per outing.

The key stat: McKay ranks third in the competition for forward 50 marks per game across the past five years. He has won the ninth-most one-on-one contests of any one-on-one target in that time.

40. Harry Sheezel

Position: General defender

2024 rank: Unranked

The Kangaroos struck gold with the third pick of the 2022 AFL draft, as Sheezel has quickly established himself as not only one of the best youngsters in the competition, but one of the best players in the competition. After winning the Rising Star in 2023, Sheezel took his game to even greater heights last season, averaging 29.8 disposals (seventh best in the league), 10 contested possessions, and six marks per game. He also kicked or directly assisted 34 goals in 2024. Expect another monster year as he looks to cement himself in the AFL's top 25.

The key stat: Only Nick Daicos has won more disposals across the first 44 games of a career than Sheezel. He has also recorded the third-most metres gained and third-most uncontested possessions of any player in recorded history across their first 44 games.

Harry Sheezel celebrates a goal against the Cats. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

39. Hugh McCluggage

Position: Midfield

2024 rank: Unranked

The smooth moving McCluggage flies a little under the radar given the abundance of talent on Brisbane's list, but the 26-year-old just does a little of everything, and all of it well. Last season was a career-best campaign for McCluggage, who averaged a shade under 25 disposals and 16 uncontested possessions per game, while tallying more inside 50s and clearances than in any other year of his career. His best quality? Ball use. McCluggage rarely wastes a disposal and is one of the top distributors in the competition.

The key stat: Across the past three years, the Lions have taken a mark from 27% of McCluggage's kicks into the forward 50, the sixth-best rate of the top 75 players for kicks inside forward 50.

38. Nick Larkey

Position: Key forward

2024 rank: 28 (-10)

There hasn't been a huge amount of opportunity for North Melbourne's forwards over the past few seasons, but Larkey continues to prove he's one of the best goal kickers in the league when given the chance. In 2023, he very nearly won the Coleman Medal with a haul of 71 majors, while last year he booted 46 goals to yet again lead the struggling club. Larkey is a crafty forward who does his best work on the lead, having taken 114 marks inside 50 across the last two seasons. He's also got serious claims to being the competition's most accurate kick for goal.

The key stat: Larkey has scored his goals at an accuracy of 70% over the past two seasons, the best accuracy of the top 100 goalkickers in this time.

37. Patrick Dangerfield

Position: Mid-forward

2024 rank: 35 (-2)

No doubt the most difficult player of the entire list to rank. On his day, Dangerfield can still be a top 10 player in the competition, but how often will it be his day at 34 -- soon to be 35 -- years of age? The 2016 Brownlow Medal winner and eight-time All-Australian is one of the greatest players of the modern era and even in the twilight of his career is sill very much capable of producing match-winning performances, either with his work at the contest or inside forward 50. You feel as long as he's playing, he will forever be a top 50 player in this league.

The key stat: Across the past four seasons, when Dangerfield lines up in the centre bounce the Cats win the clearance 7% more often than when he is absent. That's the sixth-best differential of any player in the competition.

Patrick Dangerfield remains one of the AFL's most impactful players. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

36. Rowan Marshall

Position: Ruck

2024 rank: 39 (+3)

The St Kilda big man just keeps getting better. Last year, Marshall enjoyed a career-best season, one in which he can consider himself a little unlucky to not earn an All-Australian nod. Still, Marshall should have left little doubt he is now a top two ruck in the league. For his position, Marshall is an elite ball winner, both in contested and uncontested situations, he also averages six clearances and five tackles per game, and last year contributed a career-best 15 goals. You really do feel that All-Australian blazer is coming at some point.

The key stat: Last season, Marshall became the first player in recorded history to kick at least 10 goals while averaging at least 20 disposals and 20 hitouts per game.

35. Sam Walsh

Position: Midfield

2024 rank: 17 (-18)

After missing the first month of last season through injury, Walsh returned and looked as if he was about to carry on the explosive form that had him take home the Gary Ayres Award in 2023. But as the season progressed, his production began trending in the wrong direction. At times, Walsh appeared to lack confidence, as well as the ability to hit targets by foot. Still, Walsh remains one of the most prolific players in the competition, having averaged 28 disposals per game for four straight seasons. If he can tidy up his ball use, he'll almost certainly be returning to the top 20.

The key stat: Walsh ranks second for disposals per game across and fourth for uncontested possessions per game over the last four seasons.

34. Dan Houston

Position: General defender

2024 rank: 49 (+15)

An All-Australian in each of the past two seasons, Houston was arguably the biggest name to move clubs this offseason, landing at the Magpies as part of a blockbuster three-team deal. The former Power star is the AFL's best attack-minded half back, providing great drive out of the backline and through the midfield with his penetrating, precise kicking. Houston will likely have more opportunity to push through the middle of the ground this year to support Nick Daicos and Jordan De Goey.

The key stat: Houston ranked third in the competition for total effective metres gained across the past two seasons. He also ranked second for effective long kicks per game in this time.

Dan Houston on the training track with Scott Pendlebury and Lachie Schultz. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

33. Tom Liberatore

Position: Midfield

2024 rank: 18 (-15)

Liberatore continues to be one of the most underrated players in the league, and although his production took a slight dip across the board in 2024, he remains an A-Grade pure inside midfielder. For four consecutive seasons, Liberatore has averaged at least seven clearances per game, something no other player in the game can boast. Last year, he ranked second for hard-ball gets, third for ground balls, fourth for pressure acts, and eighth for contested possessions, all while averaging 23 disposals and six tackles per game.

The key stat: Across the past four seasons, Liberatore ranks No. 1 in the competition for clearances, second for pressure acts, third for centre bounce clearances, groundball-gets, and hardball-gets, and fourth for contested possessions.

32. Matt Rowell

Position: Midfield

2024 rank: Unranked

There may not be a more contested, hard-nosed player on an AFL list than Rowell. Gold Coast's star inside midfielder has made a living from the two arts of extracting the ball from 50-50 situations and tackling his opponents, doing both at almost unprecedented levels. Rowell is one of just four players to have averaged at least seven clearances per game over each of the last two seasons, and the only player to average at least eight tackles per game in that time. Last year, Rowell finished the season as Champion Data's 10th-best player in the competition.

The key stat: Rowell also ranked No. 1 in the league for pressure acts over the past two seasons.

31. Adam Treloar

Position: Midfield

2024 rank: Unranked

He's been a reliable and consistent player for a decade, but last year Treloar took his game to new heights, earning a maiden All-Australian blazer and polling 26 Brownlow Medal votes to finish ahead of decorated teammate Marcus Bontempelli. Treloar was the league's best ball winner in 2024, averaging 31.5 disposals per game and a competition-best 7.7 loose ball gets. Treloar also averaged a shade under six clearances and five tackles per game last year, and managed to boot a season-best 16 goals.

The key stat: Treloar has had three seasons across his career where he has finished with an average of at least 30 disposals per game and booted at least 10 goals. Only Gary Ablett (6) and Dane Swan (5) have done this on more occasions.

Adam Treloar enjoyed a career-best season in 2024. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

30. Jordan Dawson

Position: Midfield

2024 rank: 29 (-1)

After a breakout 2023 campaign that resulted in All-Australian selection, there were some who expected Dawson to begin challenging for best player in the game honours. And while his numbers last year dipped across the board, the Crows captain did continue to demonstrate just how devastating he can be both at the stoppages and when given time and space forward of centre. Dawson is one of the game's best ball users and decision makers, rarely turning the Sherrin over or putting his teammates under pressure. Expect a bounce back season.

The key stat: Across the past two seasons, Dawson ranks second in the competition for total number of kicks inside 50 retained by a teammate. He has also taken the second-most contested marks of any midfielder in that time.

29. Connor Rozee

Position: Mid-forward

2024 rank: 20 (-9)

It's true Rozee took a step back in season 2024, after having been handed the Port Adelaide captaincy, but the 25-year-old remains one of the most dangerous attacking players in the game. Capable of influencing any game in both the midfield and forward line, Rozee has quick feet, great foot skills, and a freakish knack for knowing where the goals are. And it's that ability to consistently hit the scoreboard which makes him stand out from many of his midfield contemporaries. Over the last three seasons, Rozee has booted 54 goals.

The key stat: Across the past four seasons, Rozee ranks No. 1 for Port Adelaide for inside 50s and score involvements, also ranking top-three for handball-receives, metres gained, pressure acts, scoreboard impact, tackles and uncontested possessions.

28. Jordan De Goey

Position: Mid-forward

2024 rank: 11 (-17)

It was incredibly tough to rank De Goey after he played just 13 games in 2024. But in those 13 games, and the 21 games he played in 2023's premiership winning campaign, the dynamic Collingwood bull proved unequivocally he is among the game's best players. De Goey has flourished with more midfield opportunity in recent years, averaging 22 disposals, five clearances, and five inside 50s across the last two seasons. The best part of his game? He doesn't require a huge amount of possession to influence a contest, able to make an impact just about every time he touches the Sherrin.

The key stat: De Goey has been involved in 21.1 chains of play per game across the past two seasons. When he has been involved in a chain, the Magpies have scored 31% of the time, the fourth-highest percentage of the 77 players to be involved in at least 20 chains per game.

Jordan De Goey boots a goal from outside the 50m arc. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

27. Tom Stewart

Position: General defender

2024 rank: 24 (-3)

Stewart has been the league's premier mid-sized defender for what feels like almost a decade now and every indication suggests that will yet again be the case in 2025. He reads the play like few others, frequently snuffing out opposition attacks with his intercept marking, before launching his own from the back half. Last season, Stewart proved he can even be deployed in the midfield, if required, his elite ball winning and ball use allowing him to excel in the middle of the ground. There's every chance we see a little more of that this upcoming campaign.

The key stat: Across the past four years, Stewart ranks third across the competition for intercept possessions per game (behind Sam Taylor and James Sicily) and No.1 for total points generated from those intercept possessions.

26. Luke Davies-Uniacke

Position: Midfield

2024 rank: 33 (+7)

If Davies-Uniacke's ranking on this list feels high, then I'm not sure you've watched him play enough football. It's a tired old saying, but one that certainly rings true here; if Davies-Uniacke played for a club battling at the top end of the ladder, he would be getting hailed as one of the game's greatest talents. The 25-year-old North Melbourne midfielder is an absolute menace at the contest. He has that quick exit step and smooth moves on the outside, sharing many qualities of the players who occupy the top five spots on this list. He's only getting better.

The key stat: Davies-Uniacke is one of the best players in the league at avoiding a tackle. He has tallied 131 successful broken tackles/baulks over the last three seasons, only trailing Chad Warner in this category.

25. Shai Bolton

Position: Mid-forward

2024 rank: 16 (-9)

There aren't many players (if any) who possess the raw talent, evasiveness, and technical gifts of Bolton. He is the ultimate match-winner, someone that can be electrifying through the midfield and equally damaging when deployed inside forward 50. Last season we didn't quite see the best of him on a consistent basis as the Tigers battled throughout and were rarely competitive -- hence the drop on these rankings -- but with a fresh environment, expect Bolton to once again make a strong case to being a top 15, maybe even a top 10 player in the game.

The key stat: Bolton has averaged 15.5 scoreboard impact points per game, ranking him No. 1 of all mid-forwards over the past three seasons.

Shai Bolton remains one of the league's most electrifying players. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

24. Jacob Weitering

Position: Key defender

2024 rank: 48 (+24)

Defenders don't come much more dependable than Weitering, who was finally rewarded with an All-Australian blazer for his exceptional 2024 campaign. Carlton's full back, and the No. 1 draft pick from 2015, rarely gets beaten. Weitering routinely bails his team out on the last line of defence with perfectly-timed spoils and his crafty intercept marking. Ask any Blues fan and they'll tell you it's Weitering who is the club's most important player, a glowing endorsement considering the club boasts superstars on every line.

The key stat: Weitering has lost just 17 of the 155 one-on-ones he has defended across the past two seasons. That loss rate of 11% is the best of the top 50 players for one-on-ones defended in that time.

23. Izak Rankine

Position: Mid-forward

2024 rank: Unranked

You get the feeling Rankine is only just scratching the surface of his football potential and yet he's already established himself as one of the league's most dynamic players. Since moving to the Crows at the beginning of the 2023 season, Rankine has averaged 17 disposals and a shade under two goals per game, elite numbers for a player of his position. He is a silky mover with exquisite ball skills and great touch around goal. Don't be surprised if he's wearing an All-Australian blazer come season's end.

The key stat: Rankine ranks second in the league for total groundballs won inside the forward 50 over the last three years. He is also No.1 in that time for gathers from a teammate's hitouts inside the forward 50.

22. Noah Anderson

Position: Midfield

2024 rank: 25 (+3)

There's so much to admire about Anderson's game, it's likely why he was named Gold Coast's next captain earlier this year. The 24-year-old is a perfectly balanced inside and outside midfielder, someone who is able to extract the ball from a contest, use his acceleration to find space, and play as the crucial link between defence and the forward line. Last year, Anderson had more metres gained than any other midfielder, while averaging a career-best 29 disposals, six inside 50s, and five clearances per outing. He's also no stranger to hitting the scoreboard, having kicked 27 goals over the last two years.

The key stat: Across the past three seasons, Anderson ranks in the top 10 of the competition for inside 50s, looseball gets, metres gained, kick metres gained, total kicks, and total AFL Player Rating Points.

Noah Anderson will lead the Suns in season 2025. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

21. Max Gawn

Position: Ruck

2024 rank: 30 (+9)

Once again, Gawn enters an AFL season as the competition's best ruckman, and most would agree it's not particularly close. It's an unofficial title the Melbourne captain has held for what feels like close to a decade now. After a somewhat down year in 2023, when sharing the ruck load with Brodie Grundy, Gawn bounced back in a big way last season, averaging career-highs in disposals (19), contested possessions (12), and clearances (5), all while continuing to dominate at the ruck contests. Gawn also remains the league's best option at rolling behind the ball and impacting a game with his intercept marking.

The key stat: Gawn has taken 24 more contested marks (206) than any other player across the last four seasons, and ranks 12th in the competition in that time for overall contested possessions.

20. Errol Gulden

Position: Wing

2024 rank: 19 (-1)

The gap between Gulden and the league's next best winger only seems to be widening after the young Swan's latest highly productive campaign. At 22 years of age, Gulden is already a two-time All-Australian, having proved to be one of the AFL's best ball winners and ball users over the past 24 months. Last season, Gulden ranked first in the competition for inside 50s, second for metres gained, and eighth for score involvements, while also contributing 15 of his own goals.

The key stat: Gulden has averaged 6.8 score involvements per game over the last two seasons, ranking equal-10th across the competition and No. 1 of all wingmen.

19. Jason Horne-Francis

Position: Mid-forward

2024 rank: Unranked

There weren't many players who took greater leaps in 2024 than Horne-Francis, who established himself as one of the game's premier goal-kicking midfielders. The Power youngster booted 27 majors for the season, and directly assisted 22 others, while averaging almost 22 disposals and six clearances per game. The ultra versatile Horne-Francis is a player who can win ball inside and out, be stationed one-out in the forward line, or be the strike centre bounce midfielder. Don't be surprised if he's in the top 10 of this list come season's end.

The key stat: Horne-Francis recorded 102 kicks into the forward 50 last season, the 10th-most in the competition. Of these kicks, 28% resulted in a teammate's mark, the third-highest percentage of the top 30 for kicks inside 50.

Jason Horne-Francis poses for his 2025 player photograph. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

18. Harris Andrews

Position: Key defender

2024 rank: 38 (+20)

Andrews remains the key pillar of Brisbane's defensive unit -- one that may just be the best in the league -- as well as arguably the game's premier shutdown player. The three-time All-Australian doesn't just neutralize contests, he wins them, ranking No. 1 in the competition over the last four years for both spoils and intercept marks. Andrews has been so good for so long and, perhaps because of his trademark laconic, one-paced style of play, is maybe still a touch underappreciated in broader footy circles.

The key stat: Across the past two seasons, Andrews has lost just 13.5% of the 185 defensive one-on-one contests he's featured in.

17. Zach Merrett

Position: Midfield

2024 rank: 36 (+19)

It feels as if Merrett is finally receiving the recognition he has long deserved. The Essendon captain has the perfect mix of inside and outside midfield capabilities and is as consistent as they come, almost routinely finishing games as his side's best or, at worst, second best player. Last season, Merrett booted a career-best 14 goals to go along with 28 disposals, five inside 50s, and five tackles per game. But it's his ball use and decision making that stands out when compared to many of his midfield peers.

The key stat: Since 2017, Merrett ranks No. 1 in the competition for total uncontested possessions, fifth for disposals and inside 50s, and eighth for tackles.

16. Tom Green

Position: Midfield

2024 rank: 15 (-1)

Green continues to prove he's one of the best ball winners in the sport, consistently racking up 30+ disposals as the focal point of GWS' dynamic midfield unit. Last year, he was the only player to average 30 disposals and 14 contested possessions per outing. He also led the competition in groundball gets and ranked fourth in hard ball gets. Green was also one of just 12 players to average six clearances per game last season. It's worth reminding yourself that Green is still just 24 years of age and not close to being a finished product.

The key stat: Since the beginning of 2023, Green has tallied 30+ disposals in a game on 33 occasions, more than any other player in the league.

Tom Green kicks the winning goal against the Hawks in Round 21, 2024. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

15. James Sicily

Position: Key defender

2024 rank: 10 (-5)

The Hawthorn skipper has a serious argument to being the best pure defender in the league. But if you won't give him that title, it's inarguable he is the most versatile defender in the game. Not only can Sicily nullify both talls and smalls, he excels as the spare man behind the ball, setting up play with his high footy IQ and sharp skills. Then, if needed, he has the ability to be swung into the forward line and hit the scoreboard. Expect to see a little more of that this year with the arrival of key backs Tom Barrass and Josh Battle to the Hawks.

The key stat: Sicily has launched a total of 262 points for the Hawks from his intercept possessions across the past two seasons. That is the second-most in the competition in that time, behind Harris Andrews, who has launched 286 points from 11 more games.

14. Toby Greene

Position: General forward

2024 rank: 1 (-13)

So brilliant has Greene been throughout his career that many would label his 2024 season as 'down' or disappointing', yet in reality he still had serious claims at being the best general forward in the game. Greene averaged over 15 disposals and kicked almost two goals per outing last season, simply elite numbers for his position. Greene may not reach the ridiculous highs of 2023 this upcoming season, but if he's somewhere in the middle of that and where he was last year, he's once again a no doubt top 10 player in the league.

The key stat: Greene has averaged 7.2 score involvements per game across the past three seasons, ranking No. 1 of all general forwards. He also ranks No. 1 among general forwards and third in the AFL in that time for total scoreboard impact.

13. Chad Warner

Position: Mid-forward

2024 rank: 44 (+31)

If there was one knock on the explosive and dynamic Warner ahead of last season it would have been the ability to perform at his devastating best week in, week out. The young Swan discovered consistency last year, culminating in his first All-Australian blazer and talks of a mammoth seven-figure-per-season offer from rival clubs. Warner plays in straight lines, always taking territory and searching for the 'wow' plays. Sure, sometimes it doesn't come off, but when it does, he reminds the footy world he is one of the game's most unique and electrifying talents.

The key stat: Warner has averaged seven score involvements per game across the past three seasons, ranking third of all midfielders behind Christian Petracca and Marcus Bontempelli.

Chad Warner celebrates a goal against the Giants. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

12. Jesse Hogan

Position: Key forward

2024 rank: Unranked

Very few could have and would have predicted Hogan to be the most dominant key forward of the 2024 season, yet the Giants spearhead surprised all with a career-best 69-goal campaign and a maiden Coleman Medal. Hogan is arguably the league's most accurate set shot for goal and, almost inarguably, has the best vice-like hands. Last year, he clunked more contested marks and marks inside 50 than anyone else in the game. Having only just turned 30 years of age, expect him to be in the mix for the Coleman Medal once more in 2025.

The key stat: Hogan won 48% of his 62 offensive one-on-one contests last season, the third-highest win rate ever recorded across a season for a player with at least 50 offensive one-on-one contests. His goal kicking accuracy of 66% was the second best of anyone to average at least three goals per game since 2007.

11. Caleb Serong

Position: Midfield

2024 rank: 26 (+15)

Don't be surprised if the ultra consistent Serong has a Brownlow Medal hanging from his neck at season's end. The 24-year-old Docker, who is already a two-time All-Australian, ticks all of the boxes required to win the league's most prestigious individual award. And with the Dockers likely winning more games in 2025, he'll have plenty of opportunity to poll votes. Last season, Serong ranked eighth for total disposals, fifth for clearances, second for centre clearances, and seventh for contested possessions. Expect him to only rise up those rankings in 2025.

The key stat: Serong ranked No. 1 in the competition for effective clearances per game across the past two seasons.

10. Zak Butters

Position: Midfield

2024 rank: 12 (+2)

The AFLCA champion player of the year award from 2023 carried on where he left off last year with an almost identical highly productive campaign. Butters may fight out of his weight class through the midfield, but it rarely shows as he uses his speed, hunger, and immaculate ball use to beat opponents and set up his teammates on the outside. Still just 24 years of age, Butters likely isn't close to reaching his full potential as an AFL player, which is a scary thought for the rest of the competition.

The key stat: Across the past two seasons, Butters ranks top three in the competition for AFL Player Rating Points, effective disposals, assisted metres gained, score assists, score involvements, and uncontested possessions.

Zak Butters is one of the most evasive players in the AFL. James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

9. Sam Taylor

Position: Key defender

2024 rank: 13 (+4)

There should be no doubt now that the title of best defender in the competition belongs to Taylor. The ever-reliable Giants full back just doesn't get beaten, and in many ways still feels both underrated and underappreciated around the league. Taylor doesn't just shut down star key forwards week after week, he is the best intercept man in the league, launching attacks from the back half at a greater rate than any other player. For a club that has a plethora of bone fide A-graders, it's Taylor who is easily the most valuable.

The key stat: Taylor has won 39% of his defensive one-on-one contests across the past four seasons, ranking him No.1 of the top 100 players for one-on-one contests defended.

8. Jeremy Cameron

Position: Key forward

2024 rank: 5 (-3)

There may not be a more dynamic player in the game than Cameron, who once again enters a season of football as the unquestioned best player on his team. Last year, Cameron kicked 58 goals to finish second in the race for the Coleman Medal. He also averaged a career-best 16 disposals per game, working up the ground and using his precise field kicking to break down opposition defences. Cameron will turn 32 early in season 2025, but he has shown no sign that his production is even close to slowing down.

The key stat: Cameron has been the best kick inside forward 50 across the past three seasons, with 60% of his kicks inside the arc resulting in retained possession.

7. Charlie Curnow

Position: Key forward

2024 rank: 3 (-4)

He may have lost his stranglehold on the Coleman Medal last year, but Curnow remains the best key forward in the league. The Blues spearhead has the ability to take the spectacular pack mark as well as use his size and strength to out-mark his opponent in one-on-one situations. Then, with ball in hand, he is lethal around goals, tallying more majors over the last three seasons (202) than anyone else in the competition ... and it's not particularly close. Curnow's ranking ahead of season 2025 only falls as others have risen significantly.

The key stat: Curnow ranks No. 1 in the competition for total scoreboard impact across the past three seasons.

Charlie Curnow has won two of the last three Coleman medals. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

6. Isaac Heeney

Position: Mid-forward

2024 rank: Unranked

Not having Heeney on last year's top 50 looks completely moronic, but it didn't feel remotely unfair at the time. Heeney took a seismic leap in 2024 to join the AFL's absolute elites, earning All-Australian honours and looking like a genuine Brownlow Medal winner until a controversial suspension late in the year. The star Swan continued to hit the scoreboard with regularity, despite transitioning to a full-time midfield role, one in which he was able to showcase his superb foot skills and work rate week in, week out.

The key stat: Heeney finished top-three for score involvements and AFL Player Rating points in 2024. He and Toby Greene are the only current players to average at least 18 disposals, eight contested possessions, and a goal for a season.

5. Christian Petracca

Position: Mid-forward

2024 rank: 4 (-1)

Petracca's season-ending injury last year derailed what was shaping as yet another impressive campaign for the Melbourne superstar. When fit, Petracca is the ultimate luxury for the Demons. He possesses the rare ability to play as both an elite centre bounce midfielder, someone who can win 50-50 balls and burst away from stoppages, and then as a fulltime general forward. Having the total package makes him one of the most difficult match-ups in the entire competition. Expect him to hit top gear sooner rather than later in 2025.

The key stat: Petracca has recorded the third-most score assists of any player across the past three seasons. He is also the only player in the past four years to average at least 27 disposals, 400 metres gained, one goal, and one score assist per game.

4. Lachie Neale

Position: Midfield

2024 rank: 6 (+2)

You could very easily make the case Neale deserves to be even higher on this list. The Brisbane co-captain has been just about the most consistent superstar of the last six years, twice winning the Brownlow Medal, and now coming off a season in which he guided his team to an extraordinary premiership. Last year, Neale ranked second for ground ball wins, third for clearances, fourth for contested possessions, and seventh for disposals. He keeps on delivering year after year and it's reasonable to expect more of the same in 2025.

The key stat: Neale is the only player in the competition to rank in the top 10 for both disposals and contested possessions in each of the past three seasons. He also ranks No.1 in the competition across the past two seasons for clearances, contested possessions, groundball gets, and assisted metres gained.

Lachie Neale captained the Lions to the premiership in 2024. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

3. Nick Daicos

Position: Midfield

2024 rank: 7 (+4)

There aren't many players (if any) who have enjoyed a better three year start to a football career than Daicos. In year one, he took home the AFL Rising Star award. The next year, he starred in a Grand Final win and probably takes home the Brownlow Medal if not for a late season injury. Last year, he polls 36 Brownlow votes to finish runner-up, cementing his place as a top three player in the game. Daicos is one of the league's best ball winners, and arguably the best ball user. He hits the scoreboard and has an off-the-charts footy IQ.

The key stat: Daicos has had 2,031 disposals in his first 70 games, the most of any player on record. He has also gained the most metres across his first 70 career games and the third-most AFL Rating points.

2. Marcus Bontempelli

Position: Midfield

2024 rank: 2 (-)

A perennial and consensus top three player in the league, how Bontempelli still doesn't have a Brownlow Medal to his name remains one of modern day football's greatest mysteries. The Bulldogs skipper is a six-time All-Australian, six-time club best and fairest winner, and three-time AFL MVP recipient, coming off a season where he ranked top 10 in contested possessions, clearances, and tackles, was the best score involvement player in the game, and booted a staggering 32 majors of his own.

The key stat: When combining Bontempelli's 2024 numbers for disposals, contested possessions, goals, score assists, tackles, and score involvements, only Patrick Dangerfield's 2017 season rates higher in Champion Data's history.

1. Patrick Cripps

Position: Midfield

2024 rank: 8 (+7)

It's time we acknowledge Cripps as the best player in the AFL. The inspirational Carlton captain has won two of the last three Brownlow medals, last year with a record-shattering 45 votes. Cripps, Champion Data's No. 2-ranked player of 2024, has always been a colossus in the trenches, but in recent years has added outside polish and goalkicking to his repertoire, making him just about the perfect modern day football player. Still just 29 years of age, don't be surprised if he takes his game to yet another level in season 2025.

The key stat: Cripps ranks No. 1 in the competition across the past three seasons for first possessions at stoppages, contested possessions, and gathers from a teammate's hitout.

Patrick Cripps celebrates a goal against the Tigers in Round 16, 2024. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

The 50 best AFL players heading into season 2025:

1. PATRICK CRIPPS (CARL)

2. MARCUS BONTEMPELLI (WB)

3. NICK DAICOS (COLL)

4. LACHIE NEALE (BRIS)

5. CHRISTIAN PETRACCA (MEL)

6. ISAAC HEENEY (SYD)

7. CHARLIE CURNOW (CARL)

8. JEREMY CAMERON (GEE)

9. SAM TAYLOR (GWS)

10. ZAK BUTTERS (PA)

11. CALEB SERONG (FRE)

12. JESSE HOGAN (GWS)

13. CHAD WARNER (SYD)

14. TOBY GREENE (GWS)

15. JAMES SICILY (HAW)

16. TOM GREEN (GWS)

17. ZACH MERRETT (ESS)

18. HARRIS ANDREWS (BRIS)

19. JASON HORNE-FRANCIS (PA)

20. ERROL GULDEN (SYD)

21. MAX GAWN (MEL)

22. NOAH ANDERSON (GC)

23. IZAK RANKINE (ADE)

24. JACOB WEITERING (CARL)

25. SHAI BOLTON (FRE)

26. LUKE DAVIES-UNIACKE (NM)

27. TOM STEWART (GEE)

28. JORDAN DE GOEY (COLL)

29. CONNOR ROZEE (PA)

30. JORDAN DAWSON (ADE)

31. ADAM TRELOAR (WB)

32. MATT ROWELL (GC)

33. TOM LIBERATORE (WB)

34. DAN HOUSTON (COLL)

35. SAM WALSH (CARL)

36. ROWAN MARSHALL (STK)

37. PATRICK DANGERFIELD (GEE)

38. NICK LARKEY (NM)

39. HUGH MCCLUGGAGE (BRIS)

40. HARRY SHEEZEL (NM)

41. HARRY MCKAY (CARL)

42. LACHIE WHITFIELD (GWS)

43. DAYNE ZORKO (BRIS)

44. ANDREW BRAYSHAW (FRE)

45. MAX HOLMES (GEE)

46. JACK SINCLAIR (STK)

47. JAMARRA UGLE-HAGAN (WB)

48. HAYDEN YOUNG (FRE)

49. DYLAN MOORE (HAW)

50. BRENT DANIELS (GWS)