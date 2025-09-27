It's a dynasty: Lions join footy's all-time greats, and are only set to get better

Open Extended Reactions

MCG -- Upon entering football's colosseum in readiness for Saturday afternoon's AFL Grand Final, Brisbane was greeted by a towering maroon, blue, and gold banner with a solitary word emblazoned in the centre: 'BELIEVE'. Succinct. Simple. An enviable trait that's underpinned the modern-day Lions.

Each of the 23 players who charged through the tape heeded the cheer squad's plea, attacking the Sherrin -- and their Geelong opponents -- with an intensity and vigour that resembled a club that already knew the outcome of this decider. They only grew in confidence as daylight transitioned to twilight and the league's first Grand Final halftime deadlock became a blowout of seismic proportions, the Lions hitting party mode earlier in the fourth term and ultimately prevailing by 47 points.

But perhaps the message on the banner was as much for those outside the four walls of the club as it was for those within it. For the third time in as many years, Brisbane was playing in the final game of the season, and for the third time in as many years, their opponent was widely tipped to beat them. And yet just as it was last season, once the curtain had been drawn on the year of football, it was the Lions players, coaches, and staff reveling in wild, jubilant celebration in the bowels of the MCG.

The Lions have now won back-to-back flags, and more could be on the way. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Saturday's breathtaking performance is proof the Chris Fagan-Brisbane era has not only ascended to modern day footballing titan status but undoubtedly captured the rare dynasty tag. The Lions have been the AFL's gold standard over the last seven years, demonstrating unparalleled consistency, longevity, and excellence season after season. We all have our footballing allegiances, but park them to the side for a moment, put your neutral cap on, and answer me this: is there really any other club you'd have rather supported since 2019?

Over the last seven years, no club has won more games than the Lions, who have amassed at least 15 in every season. Brisbane's worst year in this period, in terms of wins, is literally Carlton's best. They've played in every finals series. They've played in the most finals. They've won the most finals. They've played in the most Grand Finals. They've now won the equal-most Grand Finals, along with Richmond. And if not for that 50-50 advantage call in the final minute of the 2023 decider, they may well have just become only the third team in the past 65 years to win three premierships in succession.

Nevertheless, three consecutive Grand Finals is an extraordinary achievement, particularly for a non-Victorian side, and one that shouldn't be glossed over. After all, only three others -- Lions (2001-2004), Cats (2007-2009), and Hawks (2012-2015) -- have managed the feat since the turn of the century. Those three are unquestioned, undisputed modern day footballing dynasties. You can now add this iteration of the Lions to that prestigious honour roll.

Under the tutelage of Fagan and his assistants, the Lions have built enviable resilience, consistently answering the plethora of questions and concerns posed by football media. Can they ever break their MCG hoodoo? Will that infamous Las Vegas trip rip the club apart? And the most recent: how will they be able to plug the seismic hole left behind by Joe Daniher? Each question has been answered in convincing fashion as trophies have been stacked and legacies grown.

Now for the part that should terrify the 17 other supporter bases: these Lions aren't going anywhere. In fact, you can make a very real case no club is better positioned for the next seven years.

Brisbane might have been the third-oldest side in the league this season, but that's a touch misleading given the wave of youth coming through, the total lack of reliance on the experienced brigade, and the over-30s on the list who have been complete non-factors in 2025. Nothing highlights the emerging talent quite like the fact there were a staggering eight players drafted by the Lions since 2021 playing on Saturday afternoon. That's more than a third of their team!

Will Ashcroft hasn't yet played 60 games and has now won two Norm Smith Medals to establish himself as one of the league's all-time great Grand Final performers. He, along with brother Levi, Sam Marshall, Jaspa Fletcher, Darcy Wilmot, Kai Lohmann, Ty Gallop, and Logan Morris, who booted 53 goals this season, will all begin their 2026 campaign aged 22 years or younger.

Will Ashcroft poses with his premiership and Norm Smith medallion. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

What about the core? Co-captain Harris Andrews, Hugh McCluggage, Josh Dunkley, Zac Bailey, Jack Payne, Cam Rayner, Jarrod Berry, and Keidean Coleman, the latter two Lions didn't even feature on Saturday afternoon. Nobody in this group is aged over 28. The club's other captain, Lachie Neale, is over 28. He's 32. But the two-time Brownlow Medal winner just played one of the all-time great Grand Final halves, defying a calf strain from the qualifying final loss to the Cats, to spring off the bench at halftime and expertly spark his side to victory. In doing so, he proved his football cliff is hardly close.

And then there's those who will soon be added to the mix. Daniel Annable, a highly touted academy prospect six years in the making, is set to join the senior list this offseason, as is immensely talented key forward Oscar Allen who has committed to a move to Queensland. You can just about add Tom Doedee's name to the list of Lions recruits. The 28-year-old has played about 60 minutes of football for this club since crossing from the Crows two years ago. When fit, he's one of the stingiest defenders in the game.

Football media often has a tendency of dishing out dynasty tags prematurely, but no matter what happens from here, these Lions have earned it. And in all likelihood, with that aura of invincibility now following them into 2026 and beyond, are going to keep on building it.