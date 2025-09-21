AFL prelim finals: Dangerfield is inevitable; Pendles' pinged calf

Open Extended Reactions

Patrick Dangerfield produced on of the best prelims ever, and a fifth-gamer helped the Lions sink the Pies. But an AFL legend had the worst luck. Here's whose stocks are up and down after the two preliminary finals.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Whose stocks were up and down after the preliminary finals? ESPN/Getty Images

Brisbane

Stocks up: Game five. Preliminary final. Three goals. Prior to last week's semifinal, Ty Gallop hadn't kicked a goal in three league games, and along with Logan Morris was was being asked to fill the shoes left by injured Eric Hipwood (and let's face it, a retired Joe Daniher). Walking off the MCG on Saturday night, he was being lauded as one the Lions' best in the preliminary final win over Collingwood. He finished with a team-high 17.8 Rating Points, 11 disposals, three goals and three contested marks. He had help in the forward half; Cam Rayner's third term (two majors) was inspirational, and sub Bruce Reville went at 90% disposal efficiency from his 10 disposals, and it was noticeable.

Ty Gallop kicked three goals for the Lions in the preliminary final. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Stocks down: Every year, there's a Grand Final heartbreak story, and it could be Jarrod Berry this year. Having already come back from a shoulder dislocation he suffered in Round 23 against Fremantle, the tough midfielder again popped his shoulder in the second term of Brisbane's win over Collingwood, and was subbed out immediately. Berry could join Lachie Neale and a host of other senior Lions on the sidelines come Grand Final day.

Collingwood

Stocks up: You can never count out Jamie Elliott. The 'should have been' All-Australian was one of Collingwood's best, and consistently looked like being the Pies' matchwinner in the see-sawing preliminary final loss to the Lions. He kicked four goals for his second straight final, and could have had another, if not for a controversial non-call on front-on contact in the fourth quarter with the game on the line. Talk about a sliding doors moment. And how about his screamer in the goal square? Once again, it's a travesty that marks in finals don't count towards Mark of the Year. He can hold his head high.

Stocks down: It was prelim heartbreak for the Magpies, who started the game in the worst possible fashion, with stalwart veteran Scott Pendlebury subbed out of the contest barely five minutes into the contest. He pinged his calf, and looked extremely uncomfortable walking around the ground at the quarter breaks. He was never playing in a Grand Final if they had won, but what does it mean for his future? Calves, notoriously, are old man injuries. Forward Brody Mihocek was also evidently underdone coming into the clash, and he was just about Collingwood's poorest player, tallying just seven disposals and one mark. He looked immobile and really hampered by that toe, and coach Craig McRae may regret having rolled the dice on him.

Scott Pendlebury was subbed out with calf tightness. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Geelong

Stocks up: Patrick Dangerfield. Need we say more? The Geelong captain was simply incredible on Friday night -- explosive, damaging, professional. He just knows how to get it done in a big final. But are we really surprised about what the eight-time All-Australian is capable once we hit September? He finished as the highest-rated player on the ground (29.4 rating points) -- his best performance by that metric not only of the season, but since 2017, and his 11th-best in a 359-game career. Geelong's scoring power has also been notable this finals series, the Cats now kicking 112 and 115 total points -- the two highest scores of the past three weeks -- and getting a major return from players such as Tyson Stengle, Jeremy Cameron, Jack Martin, and Shaun Mannagh, who kicked nine goals between them on Friday night. And a quick shout out to Mark Blicavs, whose versatility will be invaluable next week with Tom Stewart ruled out with concussion. Blicavs back, Rhys Stanley in seems like an obvious lever to pull, and what a luxury that is for Chris Scott.

Stocks down: Speaking of Tom Stewart, the important defender was subbed out of the game with concussion after a tackle from Mabior Chol. He'll now miss the Grand Final under the AFL's mandatory 12-day concussion protocol. It no doubt raises the question: if there's to be a bye in finals, wouldn't most prefer it to be before the Grand Final in order for both sides to be as fit as possible? Talk about a talking point!

Hawthorn

Stocks up: Dylan Moore led the way for Hawthorn in tough conditions, the hard-working forward-mid finishing with 26 disposals, six tackles, seven score involvements, and one goal in a tireless night. Mitch Lewis also showed why a full preseason could make him a major key forward asset next year, booting three first-half goals and giving the Cats' defence early headaches. And then there was veteran Jack Gunston, who capitalised on a hampered Jack Henry to slot three goals of his own. It capped off an extraordinary season where the 33-year-old finished with 73 majors to his name, going goalless just once all year.

Stocks down: If there's one thing the loss to the Cats exposed, it was Hawthorn's midfield depth, or lack of. The Hawks were obliterated at the coalface, with Dangerfield and Bailey Smith both running rampant. Even now-proven finals performer Jai Newcombe, who entered the game leading the Gary Ayres Medal voting, couldn't have the impact he had in his four previous finals, the Cats dominating the clearances 20-5. Missing Will Day certainly hurt them and his return next season is crucial. But to take the next step, maybe even another A-grader in the engine room will finally complete their core.