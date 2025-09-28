Open Extended Reactions

Can the Lions make it a three-peat? Does Nick Daicos finally break through for Brownlow Medal? Can the Eagles get off the bottom of the ladder? While so much can happen through the trade and draft periods, ESPN's AFL experts have nevertheless turned their attention to 2026 for their way-too-early predictions.

Below are their ladder predictions, expected grand finalists, biggest risers and biggest sliders, as well as Brownlow and Coleman Medal winners.

Jake Michaels

Brisbane

Hawthorn

GWS

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

Fremantle

Geelong

Gold Coast

Collingwood

St Kilda

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Carlton

North Melbourne

Essendon

Richmond

West Coast

Premier: Maybe they will, maybe they won't, but Brisbane deserves to be an overwhelming premiership favourite. They've played in the last three Grand Finals and won the past two. This is your team to beat.

Runner up: The Hawks are building and the next logical step is to play in a Grand Final.

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos. The logic? If I keep picking him to win it, sooner or later I'm going to have to be right, right?!

Coleman Medal: If he can stay healthy, I can easily see Sam Darcy having a 70-goal season. Nobody has an answer for either his height or the ability to clunk contested marks inside forward 50 for fun. I'm expecting big things.

Biggest riser: Given the shopping spree the Saints have been, and will continue to be on, this offseason, surely they're set to surge up the ladder. But will it be enough to make finals?

Biggest slider: I guess the Grand Final curse will now strike the Cats! Teams that lose Grand Final by 40+ points

Biggest storyline: The AFL makes the controversial decision to award premiership medals to the entire squad, not just the 23 gameday players.

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal against the Crows. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Rohan Connolly

Brisbane

Hawthorn

Geelong

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Sydney

Melbourne

GWS

Collingwood

Fremantle

St Kilda

Carlton

Port Adelaide

North Melbourne

Richmond

Essendon

West Coast

Premier: The Lions keep saving their best for when it matters most, they're still young enough (seven players under 22 in this premiership team) and perhaps have now realised that their best is close to untouchable.

Runner up: Enough people expected this status of Hawthorn this year, but Will Day's prolonged absence was enough to stifle them, hence the pursuit of more senior midfield talent. Get it and look out, as they've got all the other bases covered.

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos. Okay, so fourth time lucky? Is the hard-luck story potentially another star umpires have discovered later than the rest of us?

Coleman Medal: Ben King was polific enough for Gold Coast this season. And with the Suns continuing to expect improvement, why not?

Biggest riser: Melbourne still has plenty of talent on its books. And I suspect the underachievement of recent years is about a staleness under former coach Simon Goodwin. Now that change at the top has occurred, I think the Demons are still in the finals frame.

Biggest slider: Famous last words, but as much as I admire Collingwood's qualities and work ethic, the Pies' late-season slump was pretty instructive of how it can all fall apart very quickly as you get older.

Biggest storyline: Tasmania. Not just the team, but the stadium issue, and the increasing realisation from those involved that success is going to be very hard-earned.

Matt Walsh

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Fremantle

Adelaide

Geelong

St Kilda

Western Bulldogs

GWS

Sydney

Carlton

Melbourne

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Richmond

Essendon

West Coast

Premier: Brisbane. The Lions are only going to get stronger in the offseason, and they should be even better than they were this year at home, next season. I don't usually back 'back-to-back' flags, but they look hot.

Runner up: Gold Coast Suns. A QClash Grand Final, could it happen? The Suns are taking the right steps, and they really should have been top four in 2025. Can't see them getting worse.

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos needs to add more contested ball to his game, but he'll win one. One day. I think.

Coleman Medal: Riley Thilthorpe had a career-best year and is still building. I can't see the Crows abandoning an attack-heavy game style, so he should reap the benefits. Keep an eye on Charlie Curnow as well; refreshed, fit, and potentially at a new club will rediscover his best, dynamic form.

Biggest riser: St Kilda. Throwing money at problems always helps, right? Right?!

Biggest slider: Collingwood. Said it last year, but may have been a year too early. The quality and experience of their youth/depth worries me and the list is ancient. Interesting offseason ahead (after which I may change my mind!).

Biggest storyline: AFL pulls the trigger on twilight Grand Final despite fans preferring the afternoon slot.

Jarryd Barca

Brisbane

Fremantle

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

GWS

Western Bulldogs

St Kilda

Adelaide

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Geelong

Carlton

Melbourne

North Melbourne

Essendon

Richmond

West Coast

Premier: Hawthorn. My premiership tip is usually who I think the highest-ranked Victorian-based team will be, and next year, that's the Hawks.

Runner up: Brisbane. They're set to benefit from the trade, draft, and free agency periods in a big way and will get a host of key players back form injury, too. They are not going anywhere.

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos. He's not the prototypical Brownlow medallist that we've seen in recent years (think the big-bodied, highly-contested guys like Matt Rowell, Patrick Cripps, and even Ollie Wines), but it's inevitable he'll poll well.

Coleman Medal: Sam Darcy is going to have a massive season if he can stay fit. Could be genuinely undefendable.

Biggest riser: St Kilda simply has to be playing finals next season after throwing the chequebook at everyone. They should improve. I expect a team with a 'bottom six fixture' to rise as well, for now I'll say that'll be Port.

Biggest slider: Geelong. On one hand they might only get better after the trade period is over, but on the other, well, they had a very nice fixture in 2025 and stayed extraordinarily healthy for an older team. Not confident in the Pies and the demographic of their list, either.

Biggest storyline: Another seemingly-finished veteran winds back the clock and puts together an unlikely All-Australian campaign.

Just how good can Sam Darcy be? Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Fremantle

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Adelaide

GWS

Sydney

Collingwood

St Kilda

Carlton

Essendon

Port Adelaide

North Melbourne

Melbourne

Richmond

West Coast

Premier: Geelong from outside the four. Could be the type of the home-and-away season where they have their down patches, but will go on an almighty run through the finals.

Runner up: Gold Coast. It would be a massive jump to go from one finals win to a Grand Final but this list is starting to bat deep and they will be serious contenders again.

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos. Just needs to tweak his game and win more contested ball, which I think he will next season.

Coleman Medal: Ben King. If 80% or his kicks continue to be shots at goal he will be high up there again.

Biggest riser: Either the Saints (although I still have them missing finals) or Gold Coast to make a Grand Final, as that would be a fair rise as well.

Biggest slider: Collingwood. With early calls you need to look at worst-case and best-case scenarios. Collingwood's depth concerns me so they will rely on health more than most other sides.

Biggest storyline: The AFL announces changes to future trade periods, allowing clubs to trade a player to any club if that player expresses a desire to be traded. Finally putting an end to non-free agents nominating the club of their choice.