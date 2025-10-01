RIP centre bounce, sub: AFL makes rule changes

The ESPN Footy Podcast team discuss the importance of Charlie Cameron's four-goal performance for Brisbane. (2:42)

The centre bounce is no more, and the substitute has been scrapped in favour of five on the bench for 2026, in sweeping changes announced by the AFL.

But a decision on the mooted 'last disposal' out of bounds rule won't be made until after the next AFL Commission meeting this month.

On Wednesday, the league confirmed umpires will no longer be required to bounce the ball to restart play at any stage during elite-level matches.

New AFL football boss Greg Swann said the decision was made with umpire health and safety in mind, as well as a desire to create consistency across all competitions.

"The centre bounce has long been a part of Australian football tradition, but as the game has evolved, there are several areas which will benefit from allowing umpires to simply throw the ball up at the restart," Swann said in a statement.

"Currently, umpire pathways are being narrowed by the requirement of the bounce.

"It is a difficult skill to execute, and we believe is preventing some of our best umpiring prospects from progressing any further in the AFL pathway despite having elite decision-making skills.

"By removing the skill aspect of bouncing the ball, umpires can focus their energy on adjudicating the game and consistency of decision making."

Swann also believes umpires throwing the ball up will lead to fewer collisions between the whistleblowers and players.

"We also anticipate this decision will be safer for umpires and players at the contest and lessen the likelihood of umpire contact at the restart," he said.

"The removal of the bounce we predict will also have a positive impact in the reduction of game length and produce a cleaner and fairer ruck contest, two areas we have been monitoring for the past two seasons.

"Additionally, it will also create consistency across national competitions."

A long list of AFL coaches have voiced their disapproval of the substitute rule this year, including Geelong's particularly-vocal Chris Scott, and will be pleased to see the back of it.

Clubs will now name 23 players in their match-day teams, including five on the interchange bench.

"We have listened to the feedback from players, the clubs and the AFLPA to remove the substitute in favour of a fifth interchange player with rotations to remain the same," Swann said.

Former Brisbane Lions chief executive Swann has previously declared his support last disposal rule, which is already used in AFLW and the second-tier SANFL.