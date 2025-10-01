The ESPN Footy Podcast team discuss the importance of Charlie Cameron's four-goal performance for Brisbane. (2:42)

Tasmania's AFL team will get a $5 million war chest to attract players, the No.1 pick in their first draft and a host of other concessions to build an inaugural roster.

The club will also get the No.3, 5, 7, 9, 11 and 13 picks, as well as the first selection of each subsequent round, in their maiden draft in 2027.

However, four of those picks -- No.5, 7, 11 and 13 -- must be used in trades.

List build rules for the Devils, who will enter the AFL and AFLW in 2028, were unveiled by the league on Wednesday.

It includes a $5 million "signing bonus" beyond the salary cap to be utilised over the club's first two seasons. A maximum of $3 million can be spent in one year.

Tasmania Football Club CEO Brendon Gale said the concessions, finalised after lengthy negotiations, were vital for the establishment of the football program.

"Having certainty around how we can build that list allows our club and particularly our football department to accelerate forward," he said.

The Devils are entering teams in the second-tier VFL and VFLW in 2026 and on Tuesday announced former Essendon forward Jye Menzie as the club's first player signing.

Head of recruiting Derek Hine said AFL players had approached the fledgling club.

"We don't have to speak to them, they've been speaking to us," Hine, who helped set up premiership-winning rosters at Collingwood, said.

"That's been the level of interest. It has been quite overwhelming. Players and management groups are looking where the opportunities are."

Among the rules include the ability to sign up to 18 out-of-contract players across two years from 2027, at a maximum of one player per club.

Clubs that lose uncontracted players to Tasmania via the concession will receive compensation floating draft picks in return.

The Devils also get a flexible list size over their first five seasons, allowing up to 48 players on their roster in years two, three and four.

There are a host of concessions to give the club access to talented youngsters, including access to pre-list Tasmania pathway players from two years before the club enters the AFL.

AFLW list concessions are still being negotiated.

The Devils entry into the national competition is contingent on construction of a $1.13 billion roofed stadium at Macquarie Point in Hobart.

The project, backed by Tasmania's governing Liberals and Labor but opposed by the Greens and some independents, will come before parliament in November for a vote of approval.

A recent report from the state's planning commission said the stadium's costs outweigh its benefits and recommended it not go ahead.

The Devils are in talks with Collingwood legend Nathan Buckley to be the club's first head coach.