Tasmania's contentious AFL stadium has been given the green light by the state's parliament, paving the way for the Devils to enter the national competition.

Constructing the $1.13 billion 23,000-seat roofed venue at Macquarie Point in Hobart is a condition of the club entering the AFL and AFLW in 2028.

The project, backed by the governing Liberals and Labor opposition, on Wednesday garnered the support required from independent MPs to pass the upper house.

Bec Thomas, Tania Rattray and Casey Hiscutt declared they would back the stadium, meaning it has the eight votes needed.

While a vote is unlikely to be held on Wednesday, the result is now a formality.

The stadium has proven deeply divisive in Tasmania, with opponents declaring their fight isn't over despite parliamentary approval.

Ms Thomas secured a deal with the Liberal government in return for her support, including capping the state's stadium contribution at $875 million and extra oversight of the build.

She was briefly in tears during her speech to parliament and declared it was the hardest decision she has ever made.

"I am genuinely sorry to those who desperately did not want me to support this," she said.

"I really hope that in time you can come to understand the reasons behind my decision."

Tasmania's AFL team will get a $5 million war chest to attract players, the No.1 pick in their first draft and a host of other concessions to build an inaugural squad. Steve Bell/Getty Images

Ms Thomas said concerns over the price tag were valid but the stadium was about hope, aspiration, opportunity and the AFL dream.

Ms Rattray, considered a likely 'yes' prior to the debate, said she wanted to create a legacy for future generations by approving the stadium.

"We forget that infrastructure is more than concrete and steel, it's about identity," she said.

In indicating his support, Mr Hiscutt said the decision was complicated and monstrous and had implications for everyone in Tasmania.

He acknowledged the state's had financial issues, but said the stadium would have very little material effect on the budget.

The AFL is contributing $15 million to the stadium and the federal government $240 million, with Tasmania paying $375 million plus the remainder in borrowings.

Critics say the project is not the right priority for the state amid ballooning debt set to more than double to $10 billion by 2028/29.

Tasmania's planning authority recommended the stadium not go ahead, saying it was too big for the site and its costs outweighed its benefits.

Ms Thomas took a swipe at the government, saying it was up to them to deliver the project properly.

"This government has not covered itself in glory through this process," she said.

"It dismissed expert concerns, ignored community feedback and only took me seriously when it realised project approval was on shaky ground."

Independent Ruth Forrest, who supports an AFL team, said she would vote 'no' and would never bow to external pressure.

The government had bulldozed opposition, ignored expert advice and been involved in emotional blackmail of upper house members, she said.

"I don't lack vision for this state, I do have serious concerns about our financial trajectory," she said.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff, who inked the AFL deal, said the agreed-to cap would be "value managed" and funds would be sought from elsewhere if needed.

"The project ... is too important for Tasmania not to proceed. It is a huge opportunity for us in terms of the economy, jobs, aspiration and our own AFL and AFLW team," he told parliament.

Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff attacked Mr Rockliff for once promising the stadium would cost the state $375 million and "not a red cent more".

Anti-stadium group Our Place - Hobart said the fight against the stadium was only gearing up.

"Groups are already forming to fight this proposal in new ways. People are angry," spokesman Roland Browne said.

"Parliament can permit the stadium to be built, but it cannot legislate reality to be different. And at some point reality will doom this unaffordable stadium."