From coach sackings to tribunal hearings, retirements of stars to a wild trade and free agency period, the 2025 AFL season had it all.

Here are the 20 biggest and most compelling storylines of the year:

What were the 20 biggest storylines of the 2025 AFL season? ESPN/Getty Images

20. Farewell, Nat Fyfe

Every year we say goodbye to a crop of star players who have been wonderful servants to the game. And then there are the years where we farewell a legitimate superstar of the sport. This year was very much the latter. Fremantle champion Nat Fyfe drew the curtain down on his illustrious career, finishing up with 248 games and 178 goals. But those numbers don't tell the full Fyfe story. A decade ago he was one of the most unstoppable players in league history, winning two Brownlow Medals, two AFL MVPs, three club best and fairest awards, and being named to the All-Australian team on three occasions. You will be missed, Nat.

Fremantle's Nat Fyfe called time on his illustrious football career. Paul Kane/Getty Images

19. West Coast select Willem Duursma with pick No. 1

The struggling Eagles held the top two selections of this year's draft and weren't about to spring a surprise on opening night at Marvel Stadium, opting for gun midfielder Willem Duursma with the first overall pick. The consensus top player of the draft class joins West Coast off the back of a dominant campaign for Gippsland Power and figures to have an immediate impact in 2026. With their second pick, the Eagles placed bids for Gold Coast academy product Zeke Uwland and Carlton father-son talent Harry Dean. Both bids were matched by the respective clubs, before West Coast selected Calder Cannons ruck Cooper Duff-Tytler at No. 4.

18. The tragic passings of Adam and Troy Selwood and Adam Hunter

Tragedy struck the Selwood family not once but twice in 2025. In February, former Brisbane and Geelong player Troy Selwood sadly died aged 40. It was the same week in which West Coast premiership player Adam Hunter lost his life, aged 43. Three months later, Troy's identical twin brother, Adam, a 187-game player for the Eagles and former teammate of Hunter, died aged 41. Truly heartbreaking and our thoughts go out to families and friends.

Scott Selwood and Joel Selwood at Troy Selwood's funeral service. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

17. Willie Rioli's violent threats

Port Adelaide forward Willie Rioli was sidelined from the first Showdown of 2025 after it emerged he had allegedly been sending threatening messages about Western Bulldogs defender Bailey Dale to one of his teammates. The 29-year-old former Eagle had initially escaped any sanction from the AFL, but the league decided to investigate further and discovered additional reports of verbal threats allegedly made by Rioli to a Geelong and an Essendon player in 2024. Rioli was suspended for one game and was required to participate in "education on respectful/non-violent language and conduct" for his "unacceptable" off-field behaviour.

16. Snoop Dogg brings electricity to Grand Final day

The AFL's announcement that Snoop Dogg would be headlining Grand Final day was just about as polarising as it gets. Half the footy fans in the country seemed to love the idea, while the other half, of course, believed it to be a complete waste of money and an artist the progressive league should not want any association with. The decision to sign Snoop Dogg then came under immense scrutiny in the wake of Izak Rankine's anti-gay slurs and subsequent suspension, given the controversial American rapper's past similar indiscretions. Still, Snoop Dogg would perform at the MCG on the last Saturday in September. How was his act? It was widely considered a raging success!

Snoop Dogg rocked the MCG on Grand Final day. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

15. The Oscar Allen apology ... then departure

Former West Coast co-captain and free agent Oscar Allen was left humiliated and embarrassed after being spotted in a meeting with Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell just days after his side's Western Derby loss to the Dockers. With speculation about his playing future having hit fever pitch, Allen returned to the Eagles and apologised to his coaches and teammates for engaging in public chats with another club. The 26-year-old retained his co-captaincy at the Eagles for the remainder of the year before signing with back-to-back premier Brisbane. Make sure to circle that Round 19 West Coast-Brisbane game in your calendars!

14. A Jeremy Cameron 100-goal season?

Not for the first time in his illustrious career, there was a very real chance Jeremy Cameron could notch the century of goals in a single season. And the possibility of the incredibly rare achievement had just about every footy fan counting his majors with bated breath. Cameron managed 'just' eight goals through the opening four games before exploding into form, booting at least four goals in 12 of his next 17 appearances, including a dazzling 11 goals against the Kangaroos in Round 20. He would finish the year on 88, easily winning his second Coleman Medal and being rewarded with a fifth All-Australian blazer.

Jeremy Cameron was one of the star performers of 2025. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

13. Geelong's mad Mad Monday

The Cats issued a public apology following a series of inappropriate stunts during its Mad Monday celebrations. At the centre of the controversy was star midfielder Bailey Smith, who, dressed as Legends of the Fall character Tristan Ludlow, came under fire for several social media posts. Smith posted a photo with Patrick Dangerfield, referencing the film Brokeback Mountain, which depicts a complex homosexual relationship between two cowboys. He also posted a photo of Max Holmes, who had dressed as veteran AFL journalist Caroline Wilson. His caption read: "never looked better". Poor form. Poor taste. And maybe the end of Geelong's long outdated Mad Monday tradition...

12. A magical ending for Gold Coast's David Swallow

Football fairytales don't get much better than David Swallow's remarkable game-winning behind against the Dockers. In Gold Coast's first final in club history, Swallow, its longest tenured player, was surprisingly and controversially named as the substitute after being basically a non-factor throughout the home and away season. But the 32-year-old would prove to be the difference in what was a tight and tense tussle at Optus Stadium. With a minute to play and scores tied at 79 apiece, Swallow received a free kick on the paint of the 50m arc. He went back and launched a long behind to put the Suns in front at the death, registering a maiden win in September and sparking wild celebration in the west.

David Swallow of the Suns celebrates his winning point against the Dockers. Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

11. MAJOR rule changes

Nobody ever likes change. We know that. So it was no surprise the AFL's recent sweeping rule changes, led by new GM of footy Greg Swann, were met with widespread criticism. The most significant change was the shake up of the finals structure, something nobody had ever called for. Beginning in 2026, the AFL finals series will include a wildcard round, where the seventh-ranked team plays the 10th-ranked team and the eighth and ninth-ranked sides face off for the final two spots in the top eight. But the league didn't stop there, it also scrapped the traditional centre bounce and the controversial sub rule, while introducing a 'last disposal' rule, whereby a free kick will be awarded to the opposition if a player has the last disposal out of bounds between the 50-meter arcs.

10. The end of an era for Melbourne, Christian Petracca, and Clayton Oliver

Rumours had been swirling for two seasons that both Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver were unhappy with their respective situations at the Demons and desperate to move onto greener pastures. Both star midfielders were granted their wishes during a hectic trade period, with the Suns giving up the farm to acquire Petracca, and Oliver being picked up by the Giants for next to nothing. The departures of both, along with the sacking of 2021 premiership coach Simon Goodwin, signals the end of an era for the club. It now feels inevitable the Demons are heading towards a full-blown rebuild.

It's the end of an era for the Demons. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

9. Opening Round marred by Cyclone Alfred

It may feel like a lifetime ago, but I assure you it did occur in 2025! The AFL's wacky Opening Round concept -- where eight teams play across Queensland and New South Wales and the other 10 sides watch on from the sidelines -- got off to a horror start when two of the four games were forced to be postponed due to the looming threat of Cyclone Alfred along the Queensland coast. The Brisbane-Geelong fixture was moved a few weeks down the track, but the league was unable to find a slot for the Gold Coast-Essendon game until the Wednesday evening following the final round of the home and away season. Laughable. Shambolic. And yet, Opening Round isn't going anywhere...

8. Matt Rowell claims stunning Brownlow Medal

Was it a shock Brownlow result? Well, that really depends on who you ask. But all of the numbers suggest Matt Rowell was an incredibly worthy winner of 'Charlie' in season 2025. The Suns bull, who averaged 26 disposals, 14 contested possessions, eight tackles, and eight clearances per game, polled an extraordinary 39 votes to deny Collingwood star Nick Daicos, who finished runner-up for the second year in succession. This season, Rowell was also named an All-Australian for the first time in his career, won the club's best and fairest award, and helped Gold Coast to its maiden finals appearance ... and maiden finals win!

Gold Coast midfield machine Matt Rowell has secured a monster Brownlow Medal upset, downing red-hot favourite Nick Daicos to collect the AFL's highest individual honour. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

7. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera completes the comeback of all comebacks

It was one of football's all-time great comebacks and one that was almost single-handedly achieved by Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera. The Saints trailed the Demons by a staggering 46 points at three-quarter time of their Round 20 game at Marvel Stadium, but Ross Lyon's squad, led by Wanganeen-Milera, never threw in the towel. Wanganeen-Milera tallied 34 disposals (10 in the final term) and kicked four goals, including two in the last two minutes (the latter coming after the siren) to complete one of the most stunning come-from-behind wins in sporting history. Amazingly, this otherworldly performance didn't net Wanganeen-Milera the three Brownlow Medal votes. Make it make sense!

6. Melbourne sack Simon Goodwin

Given the disappointing results, was Simon Goodwin's fate the most unexpected story of the year? Probably not. However, his sacking was major news for a number of reasons. In early August, in the midst of another tough season, the Demons announced they would be parting ways with their 2021 premiership-winning coach. The move appeared to completely blindside Goodwin, who just days earlier had declared he felt he had the full support of the board. Apparently not! The club then offered to let him coach out the remaining three games of the season, but Goodwin refused, cutting ties immediately as Melbourne turned to Troy Chaplin in a caretaker coach capacity. Later, Steven King would be announced as the club's head coach for 2026.

Simon Goodwin speaks at his final Demons press conference. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

5. Charlie Curnow trades Carlton for Sydney

Two seasons ago, Charlie Curnow's name wouldn't have looked out of place in any 'best player in the competition' discussion. Back-to-back Coleman Medals before his 27th birthday had made Curnow one of the greatest assets in football and arguably the toughest match-up in the game. But after 24 months of nagging injuries, and both individual and team form slumps, Curnow found himself desperate for a fresh start. In the final minutes of a hectic trade period, Curnow inked a blockbuster deal with Sydney that has thrust the Swans right back into premiership calculations. For the Blues, they were able to maximise their return for the star forward.

4. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera remains with the Saints

Would he stay or would he go? It was the question on the mind of every football fan throughout 2025, particularly those who support St Kilda. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera emerged as one of the premier players in the competition this season, starring with regularity after being thrust into a permanent midfield role. The out-of-contract Saint was rumoured to be entertaining a move back to his home state of South Australia, with both the Crows and Power reportedly tabling lucrative offers. Ultimately, Wanganeen-Milera remained faithful to the club that had drafted him, signing a two-year extension that will reportedly make him the first player in the sport's history to earn AU$2 million per season.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was one of the biggest improvers of 2025. Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

3. Izak Rankine's (near) season-ending suspension

When news broke that Crows star Izak Rankine had directed several highly offensive anti-gay slurs toward a Collingwood opponent, it became clear he was set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines. The incident occurred in Round 23, the penultimate week of the home and away season, and for days the entire football fraternity speculated on what the suspension might be. The league ultimately settled for a four-game ban, meaning Rankine could only return for a Grand Final if the Crows were to lose their qualifying final and then win through to the Big Dance. Was it a cop out? Perhaps. However, it quickly became a moot point with Adelaide sensationally bundled out of finals in straight sets, the first time that had happened to a minor premier in 42 years.

2. The Zach Merrett non-trade

Zach Merrett's dissatisfaction at Essendon dominated the news cycle in the back end of the home and away season. The Bombers skipper had made it clear he wanted the club to facilitate a move to Hawthorn, allowing him to start fresh and chase silverware for the first time in his career. The Hawks, on the doorstep of success but still desperate for a top line midfielder, offered up three first round selections and Henry Hustwaite for the 30-year-old, but it wasn't enough to get a deal done. The Dons knocked back the package at the eleventh hour of the trade period, much to the chagrin of Merrett and his manager. Was it foolish by the Bombers, or the right call? Who knows, but you can bet your last dollar this story will bob up again in 2026.

1. Back-to-back Lions continue building dynasty

It's official: this iteration of the Brisbane Lions is football's latest dynasty. Just as it did last year, Brisbane proved to be the class of the competition throughout the season, lifting to unmatched heights in September to clinch a second premiership in succession, and fifth of the past 25 years. Chris Fagan's squad demolished Geelong on Grand Final day as Lachie Neale made a remarkable return from a nagging calf injury, Will Ashcroft played another 'Big Dance' blinder, and Harris Andrews showed why he might be the best defender in the game. With the off-season additions of Oscar Allen, Sam Draper, and draftee Dan Annable, good luck stopping a threepeat in 2026!