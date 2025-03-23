Open Extended Reactions

The Brownlow Medal is the highest individual honour in the AFL. In 2025, ESPN is once again giving you an advantage with our unique predictor, which has correctly picked eight out of the past 11 winners, as well as 86% of all top 10 finishers in that time.

Most Brownlow Medal predictors use a standard 3-2-1 voting structure, mirroring what the umpires do after each game. ESPN's system, however, does things a little differently. A player can be allocated 3, 2.5, 2, 1.5, 1 or 0.5 votes per game, resulting in a much lower margin for error.

For example, in a game where it's difficult to split two players for best on ground honours, this system would give 2.5 votes to each, as opposed to one being given 3 and the other receiving 2. Over the course of the season, the difference between the predictor and the actual votes a player tallies will likely be much closer, and therefore far more accurate. There are still six votes allocated to players per match, and can be done through any combination of the above scores.

Here is ESPN's 2025 Brownlow Medal predictor:

2025 BROWNLOW MEDAL LEADERBOARD VOTES PLAYER TEAM OR R1 R2 5.5 JORDAN DAWSON ADE - 3 2.5 4.5 NICK DAICOS COLL - 2 2.5 3.5 TOM LIBERATORE WB - 1 2.5 3 WILL DAY HAW 3 - - 3 FINN CALLAGHAN GWS 3 - - 3 BAILEY SMITH GEE - 3 - 3 JOSH DUNKLEY BRIS - 3 - 3 NOAH ANDERSON GC - 3 - 3 JAI NEWCOMBE HAW - - 3 3 CONNOR ROZEE PA - - 3 3 LACHIE NEALE BRIS - - 3 3 CHAD WARNER SYD 0.5 - 2.5 2.5 TIM TARANTO RICH - 2.5 - 2.5 DYLAN MOORE HAW - 2.5 - 2.5 JYE CALDWELL ESS - 2.5 - 2.5 ED RICHARDS WB - 2.5 - 2.5 TOBY GREENE GWS - 2.5 - 2.5 PATRICK CRIPPS CARL - 1.5 1 2.5 ZACH MERRETT ESS - - 2.5

ROUND 2

CARLTON (60) def. by HAWTHORN (80)

3 - Jai Newcombe (HAW)

1 - Josh Battle (HAW), Patrick Cripps (CARL), Tom De Koning (CARL)

WESTERN BULLDOGS (70) def. by COLLINGWOOD (76)

2.5 - Nick Daicos (COLL), Tom Liberatore (WB)

1 - Sam Darcy (WB)

ESSENDON (100) def. by ADELAIDE (161)

2.5 - Zach Merrett (ESS), Jordan Dawson (ADE)

1 - Ben Keays (ADE)

PORT ADELAIDE (140) def. RICHMOND (68)

3 - Connor Rozee (PA)

1.5 - Jase Burgoyne (PA)

1 - Sam Powell-Pepper (PA)

1 - Mitch Georgiades (PA)

ST KILDA (98) def. GEELONG (91)

2 - Jack Macrae (STK)

1.5 - Rowan Marshall (STK), Jack Sinclair (STK)

1 - Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

BRISBANE (94) def. WEST COAST (75)

3 - Lachie Neale (BRIS)

1 - Tim Kelly (WCE), Liam Baker (WCE), Harris Andrews (BRIS)

NORTH MELBOURNE (125) def. MELBOURNE (66)

2 - Tristan Xerri (NM), Paul Curtis (NM)

1 - Tom Powell (NM), Clayton Oliver (MEL)

FREMANTLE (65) def. by SYDNEY (68)

2.5 - Chad Warner (SYD)

2 - James Jordan (SYD)

1.5 - Josh Treacy (FRE)

ROUND 1

RICHMOND (82) def. CARLTON (69)

2.5 - Tim Taranto (RICH)

1.5 - Patrick Cripps (CARL)

1 - Toby Nankervis (RICH), Jack Ross (RICH)

HAWTHORN (111) def. ESSENDON (85)

2.5 - Dylan Moore (HAW), Jye Caldwell (ESS)

1 - Karl Amon (HAW)

GEELONG (147) def. FREMANTLE (69)

3 - Bailey Smith (GEE)

2 - Max Holmes (GEE)

1 - Jeremy Cameron (GEE)

SYDNEY (82) def by. BRISBANE (86)

3 - Josh Dunkley (BRIS)

2 - Zac Bailey (BRIS)

1 - Isaac Heeney (SYD)

WESTERN BULLDOGS (113) def. NORTH MELBOURNE (97)

2.5 - Ed Richards (WB)

2 - Bailey Dale (WB)

1 - Tom Liberatore (WB)

0.5 - Jy Simpkin (NM)

COLLINGWOOD (136) def. PORT ADELAIDE (45)

2 - Steele Sidebottom (COLL), Nick Daicos (COLL), Dan Houston (COLL)

ADELAIDE (135) def. ST KILDA (72)

3 - Jordan Dawson (ADE)

1.5 - Izak Rankine (ADE), Jake Soligo (ADE)

MELBOURNE (74) def. by GWS (77)

2.5 - Toby Greene (GWS)

2 - Tom Green (GWS)

1 - Christian Petracca (MEL)

0.5 - Max Gawn (MEL)

WEST COAST (49) def. by GOLD COAST (136)

3 - Noah Anderson (GC)

1.5 - Matt Rowell (GC)

1 - Ben King (GC)

0.5 - Touk Miller (GC)

OPENING ROUND

SYDNEY (76) def. by HAWTHORN (96)

3 - Will Day (HAW)

1.5 - James Sicily (HAW)

1 - Nick Blakey (SYD)

0.5 - Chad Warner (SYD)

GWS (104) def. COLLINGWOOD (52)

3 - Finn Callaghan (GWS)

2 - Josh Kelly (GWS)

0.5 - Lachie Whitfield (GWS), Sam Taylor (GWS)