AFL State of Origin: ESPN's teams for Victoria and Western Australia

State of Origin returns to footy for the first time in more than 25 years in February, when Western Australia and Victoria clash at Optus Stadium.

With coaches having been announced, and a promise for squads sometime in November, ESPN's footy writers have put their heads together to come up with a best 23 for for both WA and the Vics.

So who makes the cut and who misses out*? Who would you pick to play in the return of AFL Origin?

*Based on the eligibility from AFL.com.au.

Victoria

FB: James Sicily (HAW), Jacob Weitering (CARL), Tom Stewart (GEE)

HB: Bailey Dale (WB), Darcy Moore (COLL), Josh Daicos (COLL)

C: Hugh McCluggage (BRIS), Matt Rowell (GC), Zach Merrett (ESS)

HF: Marcus Bontempelli (WB), Jeremy Cameron (GEE), Toby Greene (GWS)

FF: Jamie Elliott (COLL), Charlie Curnow (SYD), Patrick Dangerfield (GEE)

R: Max Gawn (MEL), Nick Daicos (COLL), Zak Butters (PA)

I/C: Noah Anderson (GC), Bailey Smith (GEE), Caleb Serong (FRE), Sam Darcy (WB), Will Ashcroft (BRIS)

There are superstars on every line of our phantom Victorian side, a team that would start as raging favourites against any other state side in the nation.

The midfield group is particularly devastating, with Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli, Collingwood champion Nick Daicos, and reigning Brownlow Medal winner Matt Rowell all doing their best work at the feet of premier Melbourne ruck Max Gawn. When they need a break, the likes of Noah Anderson, Caleb Serong, Zach Merrett, and Zak Butters are on hand to roll through the middle.

Key forward pillars Jeremy Cameron and Charlie Curnow are both two-time Coleman Medal winners, Toby Greene is the best general forward in the game, Jamie Elliott is coming off a 60-goal season, and Patrick Dangerfield might still be one of the biggest match-winners on his day.

Apologies to Andrew Brayshaw, Josh Dunkley, Tristan Xerri, and Ed Richards, who were all extremely stiff omissions.

Who makes ESPN's State of Origin teams for Western Australia and Victoria? ESPN/Getty Images

Western Australia

FB: Reuben Ginbey (WCE), Sam Taylor (GWS), Brandon Starcevich (WCE)

HB: Jordan Clark (FRE), Tom Barrass (HAW), Nic Martin (ESS)

C: Liam Baker (WCE), Patrick Cripps (CARL), Brad Hill (STK)

HF: Shai Bolton (FRE), Aaron Naughton (WB), Kysaiah Pickett (MEL)

FF: Charlie Cameron (BRIS), Jesse Hogan (GWS), Mitch Georgiades (PA)

R: Luke Jackson (FRE), Chad Warner (SYD), Stephen Coniglio (GWS)

I/C: Oscar Allen (BRIS), Jake Waterman (WCE), Darcy Cameron (COLL), Tim Kelly (WCE), Wil Powell (GC)

The West Australian squad may not bat as deep as that of Victoria, but there's still plenty of top-end talent that will likely feature in February's game. Leading that charge is Carlton captain and two-time Brownlow Medal winner Patrick Cripps. He will be partnered in the midfield by Swans star Chad Warner, while the mercurial talents of Shai Bolton and Kysaiah Pickett will be injected, as required.

There's no shortage of ruck stocks for the WA team. We've gone with Luke Jackson as the starter, while Darcy Cameron earns a spot on the bench. Tim English can consider himself a rather unlucky omission.

This side's major strength has to be the forward line. Last year's Coleman Medal winner Jesse Hogan gets the nod at full forward, while Aaron Naughton, Mitch Georgiades, Oscar Allen, and Jake Waterman all feature. The smalls are equally impressive, with Charlie Cameron and the aforementioned Bolton and Pickett.