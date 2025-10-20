AFL announces coaches for State of Origin clash

Carlton superstar and two-time Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow is on his way to Sydney in a trade for Will Hayward and multiple draft picks. (1:03)

Chris Scott will coach Victoria, and Dean Cox will coach Western Australia, when State of Origin returns next February, the AFL announced Tuesday.

Cox, originally from Dampier in WA, played 290 games for the West Coast Eagles before making the move east to take up various coaching positions at the Sydney Swans. Scott, from Melbourne and now coaching Geelong, played 215 games for the Brisbane Lions, winning the club's 1998 best and fairest, and premierships in 2001 and 2002.

The State of Origin clash is set to take place in Perth, at Optus Stadium, on Feb. 14 at 7:40pm AEDT (4:40 AWST).

More to come...