AFL 2026 fixture: Five must-watch games in the first month

The 2026 AFL fixture has been released. So, to whet your appetite for the upcoming season, we've picked out the five must-watch games from the opening month of action.

Get the popcorn ready and get set to enjoy these absolute belters to begin the new year.

5. Melbourne vs. St Kilda - Round 1, MCG, Sunday, March 15, 3:15pm (AEDT)

This game is unlikely to make everyone's must-watch list, but there's so much new stuff going on with both clubs it would almost be rude to not include it. After all, how can we not be fascinated by how things pan out for both Melbourne and St Kilda?

The Demons waved goodbye to superstar midfielders Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver, have hired a new head coach in Steven King, and, in many ways, are entering the early stages of a full blown rebuild.

Meanwhile, the Saints have just completed one of the biggest offseason shopping sprees in recent memory, adding Tom De Koning, Jack Silvagni, Liam Ryan, and Sam Flanders to their list. How do they all fit in? And what does newly minted AFL superstar Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera have in store for us in 2026?

What can Tom De Koning offer the Saints in 2026? Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

4. Essendon vs. Hawthorn - Round 1, MCG, Friday, March 13, 7:40pm (AEDT)

Arguably the biggest offseason story (at least thus far) has been Essendon and Hawthorn's failure to execute a Zach Merrett trade. Despite his desperate plea to have a fresh start at a new club, the Bombers remained steadfast in not wanting to part ways with its superstar captain.

Old rival Hawthorn was Merrett's destination of choice, and while the club offered a monster package of three first round draft selections as well as midfielder Henry Hustwaite, the Bombers refused to sign off on the deal. Merrett's manager Tom Petroro cut an angered figure at Marvel Stadium after the trade period had ended and he had been unable to orchestrate a move for his client.

So, when these two teams do battle early in the new year you can be guaranteed it will be must-watch and box office entertainment. How do the Bombers players welcome back Merrett? Will there be any bad blood from the Hawks? We can't wait!

Zach Merrett will remain at Essendon in 2026. Matt Roberts/AFL Photos/Getty Images

3. Brisbane vs. Collingwood - Round 4, Gabba, Thursday, April 2, 7:30pm (AEDT)

Two great teams. Superstars everywhere you look. A Thursday night fixture. What's not to love about this early season clash?!

You can make the case it's must-watch whenever either of the Lions or Magpies play, so when they're facing each other, it simply has to make this list. Brisbane will be hunting a third consecutive premiership in 2026 -- that would have been achieved this year if not for Collingwood's last-gasp Grand Final triumph in 2023 -- and it will be fascinating to see how the club incorporates the likes of Oscar Allen and highly touted academy talent Daniel Annable into the mix.

For the Magpies, there's plenty we're keen to watch this season. Of course, Nick Daicos. Need I say more? Will a Brownlow Medal finally be his? And how about the Collingwood forward line with no Brody Mihocek? There's plenty of questions and hopefully we soon get plenty of answers.

Brisbane celebrate going back-to-back in 2025. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

2. Hawthorn vs. Geelong - Round 4, MCG, Monday, April 6, 3:15pm (AEDT)

The traditional Easter Monday clash between the Hawks and Cats is always a strong candidate for an early season must-watch game. But next year's edition is likely to be even more spicy and entertaining than many of those that have come before it.

Fresh off an epic preliminary final in 2025, Hawthorn and Geelong are once again among next year's flag favourites, and nobody would be surprised if one (or both) are there on the last Saturday in September. Such a game will be a fierce test for both clubs, their bona fides, and an opportunity for us to gauge exactly where they're at early in the new season.

This one is also set to be a fascinating coaching battle between Chris Scott and Sam Mitchell, two of the game's best tacticians, who will go head-to-head just as much as the players on the field.

Jack Gunston and Jeremy Cameron embrace after their 2025 preliminary final. James Wiltshire/AFL Photos via Getty Images

1. Sydney vs. Carlton - Opening Round, SCG, Thursday, March 5, 7:30pm (AEDT)

This one has fiery, blockbuster contest written all over it! The biggest mover of the trade period was two-time Coleman Medal winner Charlie Curnow, trading the Blues for life at the Swans, and footy fans will be treated to those two clubs battling in the 2026 season opener.

But it's much more than just Curnow, one of the game's greatest talents, lining up against his old mob. How about both Will Hayward and Oliver Florent, who will also be facing their old side in the first game of the year?

And then there's the fact the Swans, now with Curnow, should be considered a legitimate premiership chance, while the Blues and Michael Voss will be desperate to turn things around after an incredibly disappointing 2025 campaign that saw them miss out on a place in September.

If they're not enough reasons to watch this game, then how about, simply, for us to get our first taste of how the new rules might look. Sign us up!